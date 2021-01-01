« previous next »
Des Walker and England

Des Walker and England
« on: Today at 09:28:13 am »
Can anyone shed light on why at 28 Des Walker's England career ended? He was a rolls royce of a defender.
Re: Des Walker and England
« Reply #1 on: Today at 10:55:50 am »
I have vague memories of him being a bit of a scapegoat for that World Cup qualifying failure? I think Overmars skinned him in one of the games we played against the Netherlands. Then Venabkes took over, was Adams his captain? Bit surprising is international career ended then though, Venabkes gave caps to the likes of Ruddock, Scales and Howey in his early days.

Walker was at his best at Forest though wasnt he? Had a year or two at Sampdoria and kind of felt that when he came back to Wngkand he was past his best but that might be me misremembering a bit.
Re: Des Walker and England
« Reply #2 on: Today at 10:58:21 am »
Have you spilled something on your keyboard recently? :D
Re: Des Walker and England
« Reply #3 on: Today at 10:59:15 am »
Was strange Sampdoria buying him then playing him as a RB.

They must have had some brilliant CB's there at the time if he was shunted to RB.

I'm guessing it kind of stalled his career, move abroad and not settling and not playing his normal position, came back to England and was never the same.
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

Re: Des Walker and England
« Reply #4 on: Today at 11:05:27 am »
Didnt Forest fans adopt the KWS version of Please Dont Go to persuade him to stay?
Re: Des Walker and England
« Reply #5 on: Today at 11:40:51 am »
My vague memory of him was he lost his pace when he came back to England not sure if that is correct or not but to me it seemed that way ?

At his peak he was very very good.
Re: Des Walker and England
« Reply #6 on: Today at 11:56:26 am »
Maybe he bought a laptop off Efes?
Re: Des Walker and England
« Reply #7 on: Today at 11:58:34 am »
I remember him being so good, there was that totally earned chant of "You'll never beat Des Walker". Then the Dutch came to town. Overmars completely rinsed him and it was as if once the legend was burned, the wheels just came off.
Re: Des Walker and England
« Reply #8 on: Today at 12:06:19 pm »
Remember him getting hooked at half time in the 5-0, no idea if he was injured or not though

We were that good that night nobody could live with us to be fair to him
Re: Des Walker and England
« Reply #9 on: Today at 12:22:25 pm »
What's interesting is that Forest went down the season after they sold Des Walker for £1.5 million, yet a year after his stint at full back under Sven-Göran Eriksson at Sampdoria that Sheffield Wednesday paid £2.7 million for him.

I recall Mark Wright playing regularly for England in the build up to Euro 96 which he missed through injury and Gareth Southgate playing at centre back with Tony Adams.
Re: Des Walker and England
« Reply #10 on: Today at 12:28:22 pm »
I think he got a barrow in the market place. It seems he met a girl that used to gig nearby called Molly. Brah.
Re: Des Walker and England
« Reply #11 on: Today at 03:05:49 pm »
After that everyone was beating Des Walker.
Re: Des Walker and England
« Reply #12 on: Today at 05:08:12 pm »
I wrote this in another topic about him.

Des Walker.

Bit of a tit off the pitch but IMHO arguably the best english centre back of his generation. Fastest player to 50 caps for England but when he made a couple of high profile mistakes, his spiky character and disdain for the written press afforded him no protection.

I genuinely believe if we'd have bought him in the late 80's/early 90's we'd already have number 19, and more.
Re: Des Walker and England
« Reply #13 on: Today at 05:22:45 pm »
I think Aldo had him on toast whenever we met them.
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."

Re: Des Walker and England
« Reply #14 on: Today at 07:18:29 pm »
We were that good that night nobody could live with us to be fair to him.
He was injured, think he was a doubt before the game. Possibly only played after an injection.

Long time ago, so memory might be wrong but thats how I recall it. Must have watched that game a hundred times on my old vhs of that 87/88 season. They had highlights of all the games plus the full 90 of that match.

He never seemed the same after being ripped apart by the Dutch
"If you don't limit yourself with bad thoughts, you can fly" - Jurgen Klopp
