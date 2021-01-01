« previous next »
Des Walker and England

norecat

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 591
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Des Walker and England
« on: Today at 09:28:13 am »
Can anyone shed light on why at 28 Des Walker's England career ended? He was a rolls royce of a defender.
Crosby Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 115,353
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Des Walker and England
« Reply #1 on: Today at 10:55:50 am »
I have vague memories of him being a bit of a scapegoat for that World Cup qualifying failure? I think Overmars skinned him in one of the games we played against the Netherlands. Then Venabkes took over, was Adams his captain? Bit surprising is international career ended then though, Venabkes gave caps to the likes of Ruddock, Scales and Howey in his early days.

Walker was at his best at Forest though wasnt he? Had a year or two at Sampdoria and kind of felt that when he came back to Wngkand he was past his best but that might be me misremembering a bit.
jacobs chains

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,299
  • The fight will not be attaining dreams.
Re: Des Walker and England
« Reply #2 on: Today at 10:58:21 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 10:55:50 am
I have vague memories of him being a bit of a scapegoat for that World Cup qualifying failure? I think Overmars skinned him in one of the games we played against the Netherlands. Then Venabkes took over, was Adams his captain? Bit surprising is international career ended then though, Venabkes gave caps to the likes of Ruddock, Scales and Howey in his early days.

Walker was at his best at Forest though wasnt he? Had a year or two at Sampdoria and kind of felt that when he came back to Wngkand he was past his best but that might be me misremembering a bit.

Have you spilled something on your keyboard recently? :D
RedSince86

  • I blame Chris de Burgh
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,796
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Des Walker and England
« Reply #3 on: Today at 10:59:15 am »
Was strange Sampdoria buying him then playing him as a RB.

They must have had some brilliant CB's there at the time if he was shunted to RB.

I'm guessing it kind of stalled his career, move abroad and not settling and not playing his normal position, came back to England and was never the same.
So Howard Philips

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy, copper-bottomed pervert.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,810
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Des Walker and England
« Reply #4 on: Today at 11:05:27 am »
Didnt Forest fans adopt the KWS version of Please Dont Go to persuade him to stay?
Legs

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,631
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Des Walker and England
« Reply #5 on: Today at 11:40:51 am »
My vague memory of him was he lost his pace when he came back to England not sure if that is correct or not but to me it seemed that way ?

At his peak he was very very good.
