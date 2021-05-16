« previous next »
Author Topic: RIP Ron Yeats  (Read 2005 times)

Offline dirkster

Re: RIP Ron Yeats
« Reply #80 on: Yesterday at 08:48:04 pm »
One of the foundations upon which Shankly's dynasty was built. Rest in Peace big man.
Offline Kalito

Re: RIP Ron Yeats
« Reply #81 on: Yesterday at 09:21:31 pm »
RIP, Ron the Great. Sad, sad news.

YNWA.
Offline andy07

Re: RIP Ron Yeats
« Reply #82 on: Yesterday at 09:26:36 pm »
RIP Big Ron.
Offline BobPaisley3

Re: RIP Ron Yeats
« Reply #83 on: Yesterday at 09:29:42 pm »
RIP Ron.

He played well before my time but youve only got to watch the clips and read the comments being made today to appreciate what a top top player he was.
Offline howes hound

Re: RIP Ron Yeats
« Reply #84 on: Yesterday at 09:32:37 pm »
The signing of Yeats and St. John sticks in my memory as the event that turned things around at Anfield after four successive near-misses trying to get out of div 2. I remember getting his autograph outside the ground and thinking he didnt come across as the giant Shanks had described. Probably because of the way he carried himself, elegant, light on his feet for a man that size, theres no doubt he was firm in a tackle but not dirty. Mind you, with Tommy Smith alongside there was no need to play tough guy. In manner, appearance, conduct on and off the field, he was everything youd want in a skipper. Yeats, Hyypia, Van Dijk, weve had some of the games great centre halfs over the years.
Offline Six Beardy

Re: RIP Ron Yeats
« Reply #85 on: Yesterday at 11:34:40 pm »
This is very sad news. RIP big Ron.

Some great anecdotes and memories from everyone above.

I was too young too see him play (my first trip to Anfield was Aug 1970) and he was pretty much out the team by then . As a boy he was an absolute legend to me, even though back then all us kids had to go on was collecting football cards and reading Goal - plus all those photos of him lifting trophies. In the football cards he always had a massive kindly grin on his face but you could also tell he was hewn from granite and wouldn't take shit from anyone if push came to shove - fck Batman, Spiderman amd Superman etc Ron Yeats was a true superhero for any footy-mad young lad to look up to.

He's a big reason why I became a red. Although I was born and grew up in Liverpool, my parents were from Glasgow, so I got to choose who I supported. I can still picture the scene in Infant school when classmates round a table were trying to recruit me to being a red or blue. A lad called Roger Halson won the day by saying as LFC had 3 scots Yeats, St John and Lawrence in the team, also Shanks as manager, so I had to become a red. I can't remember if any argument was put forward re the hapless Sandy Brown but it'd have been a very poor one in comparison (even though he went onto become an LFC legend himself a few years later. ) As it turned out it was a sliding doors moment  that shaped my life. So massive thanks to Ron Yeats, Ian St John, Tommy Lawrence, Shanks (sadly all gone now)... and Roger Halson (hopefully still going strong). I'll be raising a glass to all of you tonight.

RIP Ron
Offline MNAA

Re: RIP Ron Yeats
« Reply #86 on: Today at 12:28:53 am »
The man. The footballer. The captain. A true colossus. RIP Ron Yeats.
Offline lfcthekop

Re: RIP Ron Yeats
« Reply #87 on: Today at 01:38:02 am »
RIP Ron Yeats , YNWA
