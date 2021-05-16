The signing of Yeats and St. John sticks in my memory as the event that turned things around at Anfield after four successive near-misses trying to get out of div 2. I remember getting his autograph outside the ground and thinking he didnt come across as the giant Shanks had described. Probably because of the way he carried himself, elegant, light on his feet for a man that size, theres no doubt he was firm in a tackle but not dirty. Mind you, with Tommy Smith alongside there was no need to play tough guy. In manner, appearance, conduct on and off the field, he was everything youd want in a skipper. Yeats, Hyypia, Van Dijk, weve had some of the games great centre halfs over the years.