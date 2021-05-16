This is very sad news. RIP big Ron.



Some great anecdotes and memories from everyone above.



I was too young too see him play (my first trip to Anfield was Aug 1970) and he was pretty much out the team by then . As a boy he was an absolute legend to me, even though back then all us kids had to go on was collecting football cards and reading Goal - plus all those photos of him lifting trophies. In the football cards he always had a massive kindly grin on his face but you could also tell he was hewn from granite and wouldn't take shit from anyone if push came to shove - fck Batman, Spiderman amd Superman etc Ron Yeats was a true superhero for any footy-mad young lad to look up to.



He's a big reason why I became a red. Although I was born and grew up in Liverpool, my parents were from Glasgow, so I got to choose who I supported. I can still picture the scene in Infant school when classmates round a table were trying to recruit me to being a red or blue. A lad called Roger Halson won the day by saying as LFC had 3 scots Yeats, St John and Lawrence in the team, also Shanks as manager, so I had to become a red. I can't remember if any argument was put forward re the hapless Sandy Brown but it'd have been a very poor one in comparison (even though he went onto become an LFC legend himself a few years later. ) As it turned out it was a sliding doors moment that shaped my life. So massive thanks to Ron Yeats, Ian St John, Tommy Lawrence, Shanks (sadly all gone now)... and Roger Halson (hopefully still going strong). I'll be raising a glass to all of you tonight.



RIP Ron