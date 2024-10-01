« previous next »
Pages: 1 [2]   Go Down

Author Topic: Palace away selling details  (Read 3334 times)

Offline Dan The Man 28373

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,245
  • We Always win in Rome!!
Re: Palace away selling details
« Reply #40 on: October 1, 2024, 10:53:16 am »
Quote from: RedPat on October  1, 2024, 10:42:38 am
Feel for you Dan I only got 1 because a friend of mine who seems to be a wizz with computers basketed one and allocated it to me.

Thanks mate, glad you were lucky with Palace. Wouldn't mind seeing them relegated, Selhurst Park is 1 if not the worst aways, stadium is antiquated & the stand we're in hasn't been updated for ages.

Looking at the remaining aways, my credits should still go up from 11 for next season.
Logged

Offline Jm55

  • Would legit drive you round the bend but his car legit won't start. More bounze... to the ounze.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,456
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Palace away selling details
« Reply #41 on: October 1, 2024, 11:04:03 am »
Quote from: Dan The Man 28373 on October  1, 2024, 10:53:16 am
Thanks mate, glad you were lucky with Palace. Wouldn't mind seeing them relegated, Selhurst Park is 1 if not the worst aways, stadium is antiquated & the stand we're in hasn't been updated for ages.

Looking at the remaining aways, my credits should still go up from 11 for next season.

Ive only been once, years ago the season we won the European cup in 2005, got beat 1-0 to an Andy Johnson goal.

Twat of a place to get to and, as you say, the view from the away end isnt great.

Weirdly I always see people saying its one of the best aways, as I say I cant really comment as Ive only been once almost 20 years ago!
Logged

Online ABJ

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,141
  • Internet terrorist
Re: Palace away selling details
« Reply #42 on: October 1, 2024, 11:10:41 am »
Quote from: RedPat on October  1, 2024, 10:40:12 am
Yes but its really positive how far the away credits are dropping this season never in a million years did I think a London away with an allocation of 2687 would drop to 11 as you said yourself ABJ it just shows the level of siphoning off that was going on for years City away will be interesting.
Oh its been a game changer, anyone on 11 this season could easily get to 15, 16 or possibly even 17 and anyone on 1 or 2 this season could get to 7 or 8. Yes the derby and City away will be very interesting to see.
Logged
Quote from: Harvest Fields
i watched the chelsea game at my sisters. her 12 year old son is severly autistic and i forgot myself and jumped up screaming at the goal and he went nuts. screaming and shouting. scared the fuck out of me. apologised to my sister as i thought id upset him, turns out he was joining in.

Offline RainbowFlick

  • The Test Ticket Tout. Head of the RAWK Vice Squad.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,707
Re: Palace away selling details
« Reply #43 on: October 1, 2024, 11:14:44 am »
Quote from: Jm55 on October  1, 2024, 11:04:03 am
Ive only been once, years ago the season we won the European cup in 2005, got beat 1-0 to an Andy Johnson goal.

Twat of a place to get to and, as you say, the view from the away end isnt great.

Weirdly I always see people saying its one of the best aways, as I say I cant really comment as Ive only been once almost 20 years ago!

i hate the view, and despite the memory of the 3-3 i generally think it's good for atmosphere (theirs and ours). their fans generally are sound too.

but may be some bias as i'm one of those pesky south london reds.
Logged
YNWA.

Offline RedPat

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,754
  • Kenny Godglish
Re: Palace away selling details
« Reply #44 on: October 1, 2024, 11:33:15 am »
Quote from: ABJ on October  1, 2024, 11:10:41 am
Oh its been a game changer, anyone on 11 this season could easily get to 15, 16 or possibly even 17 and anyone on 1 or 2 this season could get to 7 or 8. Yes the derby and City away will be very interesting to see.
After very unexpectedly getting Palace if the new policy holds Id be fairly confident of getting Everton however seen as its the last ever Merseyside derby at Goodison demand from players and staff will be huge hopefully the contractual partners are kept in their place still think City away will be a stretch.
Logged
Kenny Godglish

Offline nearly40

  • .....even though my profile says 48!
  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 395
  • Nearly 60 would be more accurate...
Re: Palace away selling details
« Reply #45 on: October 1, 2024, 07:04:14 pm »
Quote from: RedPat on October  1, 2024, 11:33:15 am
After very unexpectedly getting Palace if the new policy holds Id be fairly confident of getting Everton however seen as its the last ever Merseyside derby at Goodison demand from players and staff will be huge hopefully the contractual partners are kept in their place still think City away will be a stretch.


I was hoping to climb the ladder, but the Arsenal sale has made me question what is happening. (sold out on 10 but there was a 9 sale available)
Logged
'The evidence shows conclusively that Liverpool fans neither caused nor contributed to the deaths of 96 men, women and children.'

Offline Jm55

  • Would legit drive you round the bend but his car legit won't start. More bounze... to the ounze.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,456
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Palace away selling details
« Reply #46 on: October 1, 2024, 07:29:27 pm »
Quote from: nearly40 on October  1, 2024, 07:04:14 pm

I was hoping to climb the ladder, but the Arsenal sale has made me question what is happening. (sold out on 10 but there was a 9 sale available)

Its not the initial sales where the difference is, its the returns.
Logged

Offline friendofrocky

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 199
  • We all live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Palace away selling details
« Reply #47 on: October 2, 2024, 04:48:50 pm »
Anyone got the NFC email yet?
Logged

Offline id77

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 54
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Palace away selling details
« Reply #48 on: October 2, 2024, 04:55:40 pm »
Quote from: friendofrocky on October  2, 2024, 04:48:50 pm
Anyone got the NFC email yet?

Nothing yet......was just thinking the same
Logged

Offline ewok-red-97

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 113
  • go easy, step lightly, stay free
Re: Palace away selling details
« Reply #49 on: October 3, 2024, 12:36:32 pm »
Quote from: id77 on October  2, 2024, 04:55:40 pm
Nothing yet......was just thinking the same

Yeah seems really late to be sending these out, still haven't received anything from the first sale.
Logged

Online ABJ

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,141
  • Internet terrorist
Re: Palace away selling details
« Reply #50 on: October 3, 2024, 12:46:36 pm »
Quote from: ewok-red-97 on October  3, 2024, 12:36:32 pm
Yeah seems really late to be sending these out, still haven't received anything from the first sale.
They are nearly always on a Wednesday but it has been on the Thursday before as well. The sale that you bought in is irrelevant as they will all be sent at the same time. 
Logged
Quote from: Harvest Fields
i watched the chelsea game at my sisters. her 12 year old son is severly autistic and i forgot myself and jumped up screaming at the goal and he went nuts. screaming and shouting. scared the fuck out of me. apologised to my sister as i thought id upset him, turns out he was joining in.

Offline Alf

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,744
  • Leader of Alf Quaida & the Scaliban
Re: Palace away selling details
« Reply #51 on: October 3, 2024, 01:05:58 pm »
Mine just landed.
Logged

Offline friendofrocky

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 199
  • We all live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Palace away selling details
« Reply #52 on: October 3, 2024, 02:41:12 pm »
Yep. Just got mine
Logged

Offline stevienash

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,575
  • 'White liquid in a bottle has to be milk.'"
Re: Palace away selling details
« Reply #53 on: October 3, 2024, 02:49:07 pm »
Mine has come through also.
Logged

Offline The Cobbler

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 142
Re: Palace away selling details
« Reply #54 on: Yesterday at 01:41:14 pm »
We were sat in Row 13 on Saturday at Palace away.
Directly behind us was a family from Sweden. Mum, Dad and three boys aged 815.
All dressed in LFC shirts/scarves. First ever LFC match.  Had paid £900 per ticket.

Trip of a lifetime they said. Cost them £4,500.
This touting business is highly profitable.
Logged

Offline Shaneee.

  • Siannn's alter ego
  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 389
  • Y N W A
Re: Palace away selling details
« Reply #55 on: Yesterday at 03:10:56 pm »
Quote from: The Cobbler on Yesterday at 01:41:14 pm
We were sat in Row 13 on Saturday at Palace away.
Directly behind us was a family from Sweden. Mum, Dad and three boys aged 815.
All dressed in LFC shirts/scarves. First ever LFC match.  Had paid £900 per ticket.

Trip of a lifetime they said. Cost them £4,500.
This touting business is highly profitable.

£4350 profit on 5 tickets FFS
Logged


You'll Never Walk Alone

Offline Luke 17

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,337
Re: Palace away selling details
« Reply #56 on: Yesterday at 04:32:33 pm »
Loads of our tickets will be being touted by club commitments/club sponsors. I'd love to know how many of those are touted because I bet it's a high percentage.
Logged

Offline daindan

  • lyin clock......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,061
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Palace away selling details
« Reply #57 on: Yesterday at 05:04:32 pm »
Quote from: Shaneee. on Yesterday at 03:10:56 pm
£4350 profit on 5 tickets FFS

They would have passed through many people. So the profit would be half that but still decent,
Logged

Offline pistol

  • ot of the time
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,621
  • My cat's name is mittens
Re: Palace away selling details
« Reply #58 on: Yesterday at 05:39:25 pm »
Quote from: daindan on Yesterday at 05:04:32 pm
They would have passed through many people. So the profit would be half that but still decent,

No it wouldn't.  The profit may have been shared, but that's still the profit thats been made on those tickets!
Logged

Offline RainbowFlick

  • The Test Ticket Tout. Head of the RAWK Vice Squad.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,707
Re: Palace away selling details
« Reply #59 on: Yesterday at 09:54:35 pm »
Quote from: pistol on Yesterday at 05:39:25 pm
No it wouldn't.  The profit may have been shared, but that's still the profit thats been made on those tickets!

i mean we can only make assumptions. there's a lot of apparent 'good lads' who always seem to be at matches but still looking for spare tickets. they're getting them FV and spinning them. it's why i'd always be weary sharing spares now.
Logged
YNWA.

Offline Shaneee.

  • Siannn's alter ego
  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 389
  • Y N W A
Re: Palace away selling details
« Reply #60 on: Yesterday at 10:10:31 pm »
Quote from: RainbowFlick on Yesterday at 09:54:35 pm
i mean we can only make assumptions. there's a lot of apparent 'good lads' who always seem to be at matches but still looking for spare tickets. they're getting them FV and spinning them. it's why i'd always be weary sharing spares now.

Good lad goes everywhere?
Logged


You'll Never Walk Alone

Offline redgriffin73

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,117
  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: Palace away selling details
« Reply #61 on: Yesterday at 11:31:30 pm »
Quote from: The Cobbler on Yesterday at 01:41:14 pm
We were sat in Row 13 on Saturday at Palace away.
Directly behind us was a family from Sweden. Mum, Dad and three boys aged 815.
All dressed in LFC shirts/scarves. First ever LFC match.  Had paid £900 per ticket.

Trip of a lifetime they said. Cost them £4,500.
This touting business is highly profitable.

Jesus wept, trip of a lifetime and you pick Selhurst Park of all places, at least go to Anfield!
Logged
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Offline daindan

  • lyin clock......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,061
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Palace away selling details
« Reply #62 on: Yesterday at 11:39:19 pm »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Yesterday at 11:31:30 pm
Jesus wept, trip of a lifetime and you pick Selhurst Park of all places, at least go to Anfield!

The thing is like the majority of football fans worldwide. You come to London, the English team you like is playing in London, you buy a ticket. Its only in the UK where touting is illegal. Its common place elsewhere. Thats why lfc turn a blind ie to all the websites as none are uk based and none carry live inventory.
Logged

Online remlar

  • Boys Pen
  • *
  • Posts: 1
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Palace away selling details
« Reply #63 on: Today at 08:22:45 am »
Quote from: ABJ on September  6, 2024, 01:49:40 pm
Liverpool FC has released the following away ticket details for the Premier League fixture against Crystal Palace on Saturday October 5, 2024.

Location: Selhurst Park

Kick-off: 12:30

Allocation: 2687

Disabled allocation

29 Wheelchair bays with associated personal assistants. Ambulant seating is also available. Visit the Accessibility Hub for full sale details.

Prices:

Adult £30

Over 65 £22

Young Adult (18-21) £22

Juniors (Under 18) £18

Price Notes

All supporters should be aware that tickets will be checked upon entry to the stadium and when needed, ID will need to be shown.

There are a number of restricted views within the allocation discounted by £2 for adults and £1 for concessions.

NFC Access

Supporters will be required to download a one-off digital pass to their smartphone to gain entry to Selhurst Park. Supporters will be emailed their pass ahead of the game.

Dates of when your digital pass will be emailed to you, will be published on our Ticket Fulfilment page.

Season Ticket and Membership NFC Passes will not be activated for stadium entry for this game.

Tickets sales

Tickets will be available to Season Ticket Holders and Official Members ONLINE based on Premier League away fixtures recorded during season 2023-24.

On Sale 16+ games from 8.15am 10.09.24 until 10.45am 11.09.24

Eligible supporters are guaranteed a ticket during this sale

15 games from 10.45am until 12.45pm 11.09.24

Eligible supporters are not guaranteed a ticket during this sale

14 games from 1pm until 2.45pm 11.09.24

This sale will take place only in the event tickets remain. Eligible supporters are not guaranteed a ticket during this sale

13 games from 3pm 11.09.24 until 8am 12.09.24

This sale will take place only in the event tickets remain. Eligible supporters are not guaranteed a ticket during this sale

We ask all supporters to keep checking here for any ongoing ticket sale updates.

Hospitality Members

Sir Kenny Dalglish Box holders, Premium Level and Centenary Club members should contact the Hospitality Department on 0151 264 2222, option 2.

General notes

Tickets are strictly non-transferable. Ticket Forwarding and Ticket Distribution will not be available for this fixture.

Supporters not in possession of a ticket are urged not to travel.

Ticket Credits

Tickets purchased this season will be used as credits in future seasons.

Stadium Notes

Crystal Palace will be operating a Zero tolerance on standing on rows 1 - 5.

Selhurst Park is a cashless stadium.

https://www.liverpoolfc.com/news/crystal-palace-v-liverpool-away-ticket-details-2

THIS IS TOTTALLY MIND BUGGLING https://www.versatilesolutions.biz/
Logged
Pages: 1 [2]   Go Up
« previous next »
 