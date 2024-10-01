Thanks mate, glad you were lucky with Palace. Wouldn't mind seeing them relegated, Selhurst Park is 1 if not the worst aways, stadium is antiquated & the stand we're in hasn't been updated for ages.
Looking at the remaining aways, my credits should still go up from 11 for next season.
Ive only been once, years ago the season we won the European cup in 2005, got beat 1-0 to an Andy Johnson goal.
Twat of a place to get to and, as you say, the view from the away end isnt great.
Weirdly I always see people saying its one of the best aways, as I say I cant really comment as Ive only been once almost 20 years ago!