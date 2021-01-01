« previous next »
Palace away selling details

Dan The Man 28373

  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,244
  • We Always win in Rome!!
Re: Palace away selling details
Reply #40 on: Today at 10:53:16 am
Quote from: RedPat on Today at 10:42:38 am
Feel for you Dan I only got 1 because a friend of mine who seems to be a wizz with computers basketed one and allocated it to me.

Thanks mate, glad you were lucky with Palace. Wouldn't mind seeing them relegated, Selhurst Park is 1 if not the worst aways, stadium is antiquated & the stand we're in hasn't been updated for ages.

Looking at the remaining aways, my credits should still go up from 11 for next season.
Jm55

  • Would legit drive you round the bend but his car legit won't start. More bounze... to the ounze.
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,436
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Palace away selling details
Reply #41 on: Today at 11:04:03 am
Quote from: Dan The Man 28373 on Today at 10:53:16 am
Thanks mate, glad you were lucky with Palace. Wouldn't mind seeing them relegated, Selhurst Park is 1 if not the worst aways, stadium is antiquated & the stand we're in hasn't been updated for ages.

Looking at the remaining aways, my credits should still go up from 11 for next season.

Ive only been once, years ago the season we won the European cup in 2005, got beat 1-0 to an Andy Johnson goal.

Twat of a place to get to and, as you say, the view from the away end isnt great.

Weirdly I always see people saying its one of the best aways, as I say I cant really comment as Ive only been once almost 20 years ago!
