Queen guitarist Brian May suffers minor stroke

Queen guitarist Brian May suffers minor stroke
Hopefully, he'll recover fully from this.

Queen guitarist Brian May suffers minor stroke

Queen guitarist Sir Brian May has revealed he recently suffered a minor stroke, which left him unable to use his left arm.

However, the 77-year-old rock legend said he's now OK and has regained enough movement to be able to play music again.

"The good news is that I can play guitar after the events of the last few days," he said in a video posted on his website on Wednesday, external.

"I say this because it was in some doubt because that little health hiccup that I mentioned happened about a week ago, and what they called it was a minor stroke.

"All of a sudden - out of the blue - I didnt have any control over this arm. So it was a little scary, I have to say."

He praised doctors at Frimley Hospital in Surrey, "where I went, blue lights flashing, the lot - very exciting".

"So, the good news is Im OK. I'm just doing what Im told, which is basically nothing."

He said he had been "grounded", adding: "Im not allowed to go out - well, Im not allowed to drive, not allowed to get on a plane, not allowed to raise the heart rate too high."

Sir Brian filmed the video outdoors, and as a plane could be heard overhead, he joked: "I'm not allowed to have planes flying over, which will stress me. But Im good."

The star added that he didn't say anything publicly at the time the minor stroke happened because "I really dont want sympathy".

"Please don't do that because itll clutter up my inbox and I hate that," he added.


https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/articles/cp9rl7d575xo
Re: Queen guitarist Brian May suffers minor stroke
A big friend to badgers as well as a pretty fine guitarist. Fingers crossed he gets better fully
Re: Queen guitarist Brian May suffers minor stroke
What worse could happen to a guitarist?

Lets hope for a full recovery
Re: Queen guitarist Brian May suffers minor stroke
Yeah lets hope he makes a full recovery.
Absolute legend, loved Queen since I was 12.
