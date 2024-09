i'm assuming even with a valid reason (a family member being hospitalised) and valid (i.e. not faked!) proof of flight booking, the TO still won't honour your credit if you can't go?



he's not a credit hunter, but as like many of us, we were hoping the milan (and napoli) credit may come in useful one day in some capacity



not a biggie in the grand scheme of things, but is a shame he can't come now



All you can do is try and hopefully common sense will prevail. It happened to one of our lot the day before LASK, my mates Mrs was rushed to hospital although understandably at the time the last thing he was worried about was the credit…not that mattered in the end anyway as thankfully they canned collections late on. I managed to get rid of his spare to some Austrian reds out there as well. Oh and his Mrs was ok as well