Anyone know how hot EasyJet are on cabin bag dimensions?



Iím taking a typical gym/sports/adidas duffle bag which seems to be over the dimensions of a small cabin bag.



Have they now reached the stage where the free bag has to sit underneath the seat in front of you and canít go in the baggage hold above your head?



Only £8 to be sure but it irks me paying it especially when the flight was almost 2 tonne.