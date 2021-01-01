Anyone know how hot EasyJet are on cabin bag dimensions?
Im taking a typical gym/sports/adidas duffle bag which seems to be over the dimensions of a small cabin bag.
Have they now reached the stage where the free bag has to sit underneath the seat in front of you and cant go in the baggage hold above your head?
Only £8 to be sure but it irks me paying it especially when the flight was almost 2 tonne.
Generally there OK
although they are checking more & more now.
Got collared last year at Palma, although TBF the bag was massive and we were first in the queue*
*lesson learnt don't stand in the front of the queue with massive over sized bags
they appear to be picking on trolley cases more now though as they don't tend to fit in the basket checker
just don't take a massive bag and it should be OK