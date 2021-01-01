Anyone know how hot EasyJet are on cabin bag dimensions?



Im taking a typical gym/sports/adidas duffle bag which seems to be over the dimensions of a small cabin bag.



Have they now reached the stage where the free bag has to sit underneath the seat in front of you and cant go in the baggage hold above your head?



Only £8 to be sure but it irks me paying it especially when the flight was almost 2 tonne.