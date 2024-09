Wouldnt be surprised, would still be a scan for credit situation though



Much easier to blag that though if you know someone whose going who can scan it for you.I'm also dubious as to whether it's even feasible at a ground that has holes dug in the floor for the toilets.I know they did it at LASK for 1500 people or whatever in a brand new ground but very different with 4.5k at the san siro.