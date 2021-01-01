Its a joke.
As I said above some prick was offering either City at home or 2 Palace away to anyone who collects their (free) Milan ticket.
Meanwhile youve spent over an hour I assume spamming refresh to just try to get your own ticket.
They need to sort it out, hasnt affected me this time but it will in future.
Yep, it's stupid, just daft getting to a stage where some people are desperate to buy a ticket but also desperate to give that same ticket away. How can that make any sense?!
A million refreshes, kicked out about 10 times, a billion basket attempts with no luck until one finally worked, then the anxiety about whether filling the form and payment will go ok
feel like I've just gone 12 with Usyk, exhausting.