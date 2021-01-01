Some prick on Facebook offering City at home or 2 Palace away to anyone who takes their Milan ticket, which is free.



The ticket office need to sort this, makes a total fucking farce of the whole system.



Luckily I got sorted but it would be galling to be going to the match and not get the loyalty because people are exploiting the loyalty which they already have on other closed shop ladders to build up loyalty on this one. Its one thing missing out to people that are actually going to the match, quite another to situations like this.