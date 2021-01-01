« previous next »
Author Topic: AC Milan V Liverpool selling details *** amended selling details ***  (Read 10980 times)

Re: AC Milan V Liverpool selling details *** amended selling details ***
« Reply #320 on: Today at 08:29:30 am »
Yet Im sure they probably encourage people not to travel without a ticket.
Re: AC Milan V Liverpool selling details *** amended selling details ***
« Reply #321 on: Today at 08:30:13 am »
Quote from: The25thofmay on Today at 08:28:40 am
So you have to book flights before you have the tickets??

is a little silly but yes in theory

but if you know your route, you just have to put in the dates/times and arrival time, you dont need to provide proof or flight numbers etc
YNWA.

Re: AC Milan V Liverpool selling details *** amended selling details ***
« Reply #322 on: Today at 08:31:47 am »
queue is flying down now. Has anyone got sorted yet?
Re: AC Milan V Liverpool selling details *** amended selling details ***
« Reply #323 on: Today at 08:32:01 am »
It's flying down the queue now, are they all gone?
Re: AC Milan V Liverpool selling details *** amended selling details ***
« Reply #324 on: Today at 08:34:06 am »
Just people holding in baskets. Couple of dozen advertised on Twitter already.

https://xcancel.com/search?q=lfc%20milan&src=typed_query&f=live
Re: AC Milan V Liverpool selling details *** amended selling details ***
« Reply #325 on: Today at 08:35:10 am »
Positions 98 and 170 - never been below a few thousand before!

Guess about 200 left
Re: AC Milan V Liverpool selling details *** amended selling details ***
« Reply #326 on: Today at 08:35:46 am »
Quote from: DanK1456 on Today at 08:18:04 am
200 and I cant go unbelievable
Why are you even in the queue then  ::)
Quote from: Harvest Fields
i watched the chelsea game at my sisters. her 12 year old son is severly autistic and i forgot myself and jumped up screaming at the goal and he went nuts. screaming and shouting. scared the fuck out of me. apologised to my sister as i thought id upset him, turns out he was joining in.

Re: AC Milan V Liverpool selling details *** amended selling details ***
« Reply #327 on: Today at 08:37:09 am »
Quote from: stonecold_jpm on Today at 08:32:01 am
It's flying down the queue now, are they all gone?

No I got in loads left , scratch that went to sold out very quick but loads holding anyone who is refreshing will be ok
Re: AC Milan V Liverpool selling details *** amended selling details ***
« Reply #328 on: Today at 08:38:54 am »
just got in. Says sold out
Re: AC Milan V Liverpool selling details *** amended selling details ***
« Reply #329 on: Today at 08:38:55 am »
sold out
Re: AC Milan V Liverpool selling details *** amended selling details ***
« Reply #330 on: Today at 08:42:10 am »
Sorted for my 2, anyone whose in just keep refreshing theyll be fucking loads dropping as dickhewds try and shift them on twitter and cant.
Re: AC Milan V Liverpool selling details *** amended selling details ***
« Reply #331 on: Today at 08:42:41 am »
Quote from: Mikuss on Today at 08:34:06 am
Just people holding in baskets. Couple of dozen advertised on Twitter already.

https://xcancel.com/search?q=lfc%20milan&src=typed_query&f=live

Says it all, should have added homes criteria to the sale, another ticket offiice farce.
Re: AC Milan V Liverpool selling details *** amended selling details ***
« Reply #332 on: Today at 08:43:19 am »
Got 30 min wait still. Luckily I've got some free time later to keep refreshing
Re: AC Milan V Liverpool selling details *** amended selling details ***
« Reply #333 on: Today at 08:59:14 am »
The payment keeps failing for me tried on 5 different cards for myself and one of my dads m. Trying to speak to them on live chat!
There are only two teams in liverpool, liverpool and liverpool reserves.

Re: AC Milan V Liverpool selling details *** amended selling details ***
« Reply #334 on: Today at 09:05:57 am »
Some just dropped but missed them. Gives a bit of hope though
Re: AC Milan V Liverpool selling details *** amended selling details ***
« Reply #335 on: Today at 09:06:27 am »
Quote from: Mikuss on Today at 08:34:06 am
Just people holding in baskets. Couple of dozen advertised on Twitter already.

https://xcancel.com/search?q=lfc%20milan&src=typed_query&f=live

Who the fuck is stupid enough to give their passport, DOB, address to a complete stranger on twitter?
Re: AC Milan V Liverpool selling details *** amended selling details ***
« Reply #336 on: Today at 09:06:58 am »
Re: AC Milan V Liverpool selling details *** amended selling details ***
« Reply #337 on: Today at 09:10:52 am »
Some prick on Facebook offering City at home or 2 Palace away to anyone who takes their Milan ticket, which is free.

The ticket office need to sort this, makes a total fucking farce of the whole system.

Luckily I got sorted but it would be galling to be going to the match and not get the loyalty because people are exploiting the loyalty which they already have on other closed shop ladders to build up loyalty on this one. Its one thing missing out to people that are actually going to the match, quite another to situations like this.
Re: AC Milan V Liverpool selling details *** amended selling details ***
« Reply #338 on: Today at 09:19:21 am »
Allowing people to name others and keep the credit needs to stop surely???
Life is a Dream
    Realise It
   
  * * * * * *
 Liverpool FC

Re: AC Milan V Liverpool selling details *** amended selling details ***
« Reply #339 on: Today at 09:19:37 am »
I was 4893 in the queue and still got one, just kept refreshing and several kept coming up, managed to get one of those around 10 mins ago.

First time me and my son (who got one last week) can go to a Euro away together!
Re: AC Milan V Liverpool selling details *** amended selling details ***
« Reply #340 on: Today at 09:26:43 am »
Quote from: Red210 on Today at 09:19:37 am
I was 4893 in the queue and still got one, just kept refreshing and several kept coming up, managed to get one of those around 10 mins ago.

First time me and my son (who got one last week) can go to a Euro away together!

Good for you mate - some ground to do it in.

Was hopeful for this, not done an away for some years so jumped at chance. But opening up to every member with no pre-requisites at all was going to be a bit luck of draw. Extra criteria like the member must be the only person that can pick up ticket or some home history would have helped.

It's a joke looking at twitter and all these tout accounts already selling on.
Re: AC Milan V Liverpool selling details *** amended selling details ***
« Reply #341 on: Today at 09:29:43 am »
Quote from: Mikuss on Today at 09:26:43 am
Good for you mate - some ground to do it in.

Was hopeful for this, not done an away for some years so jumped at chance. But opening up to every member with no pre-requisites at all was going to be a bit luck of draw. Extra criteria like the member must be the only person that can pick up ticket or some home history would have helped.

It's a joke looking at twitter and all these tout accounts already selling on.

If you want a ticket dont give up now, theyll still be people releasing them from baskets.

Basketed one for a mate seconds ago, theyre still dropping.
Re: AC Milan V Liverpool selling details *** amended selling details ***
« Reply #342 on: Today at 09:32:37 am »
Quote from: Jm55 on Today at 09:29:43 am
If you want a ticket dont give up now, theyll still be people releasing them from baskets.

Aye will refresh through the day.
Re: AC Milan V Liverpool selling details *** amended selling details ***
« Reply #343 on: Today at 09:37:00 am »
Quote from: Craig S on Today at 09:06:27 am
Who the fuck is stupid enough to give their passport, DOB, address to a complete stranger on twitter?
Oh they'll be plenty...then they'll wonder why they end up getting scammed at some point in the future, brain dead.
Quote from: Harvest Fields
i watched the chelsea game at my sisters. her 12 year old son is severly autistic and i forgot myself and jumped up screaming at the goal and he went nuts. screaming and shouting. scared the fuck out of me. apologised to my sister as i thought id upset him, turns out he was joining in.

Re: AC Milan V Liverpool selling details *** amended selling details ***
« Reply #344 on: Today at 09:37:03 am »
Was in the top 300 in the queue, obvs managed to secure one so happy f**king days!!!! Flights booked straight after, expensive but all being well will be worth it!! First Euro away for me so looking forward to it! (Apart from previous 2 euro finals)
Re: AC Milan V Liverpool selling details *** amended selling details ***
« Reply #345 on: Today at 09:37:14 am »
Just got one thankfully so anyone who wants one keep going, end up annoyed rather than buzzing though, really is a fucking mess of a system.
Re: AC Milan V Liverpool selling details *** amended selling details ***
« Reply #346 on: Today at 09:38:00 am »
Quote from: John Shafto on Today at 09:37:03 am
Was in the top 300 in the queue, obvs managed to secure one so happy f**king days!!!! Flights booked straight after, expensive but all being well will be worth it!! First Euro away for me so looking forward to it! (Apart from previous 2 euro finals)
Well in mate  8)
Quote from: Harvest Fields
i watched the chelsea game at my sisters. her 12 year old son is severly autistic and i forgot myself and jumped up screaming at the goal and he went nuts. screaming and shouting. scared the fuck out of me. apologised to my sister as i thought id upset him, turns out he was joining in.

Re: AC Milan V Liverpool selling details *** amended selling details ***
« Reply #347 on: Today at 09:40:00 am »
Had a pair, was trying to find flights that weren't stupid pricey. Put all the details in with 6 minutes to spare and it said "session expired"?! WTF? Tickets gone now. Sick.
Re: AC Milan V Liverpool selling details *** amended selling details ***
« Reply #348 on: Today at 09:42:41 am »
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 09:37:14 am
Just got one thankfully so anyone who wants one keep going, end up annoyed rather than buzzing though, really is a fucking mess of a system.

Its a joke.

As I said above some prick was offering either City at home or 2 Palace away to anyone who collects their (free) Milan ticket.

Meanwhile youve spent over an hour I assume spamming refresh to just try to get your own ticket.

They need to sort it out, hasnt affected me this time but it will in future.
Re: AC Milan V Liverpool selling details *** amended selling details ***
« Reply #349 on: Today at 09:43:31 am »
Quote from: John Shafto on Today at 09:37:03 am
Was in the top 300 in the queue, obvs managed to secure one so happy f**king days!!!! Flights booked straight after, expensive but all being well will be worth it!! First Euro away for me so looking forward to it! (Apart from previous 2 euro finals)

Sent you a PM I think
Re: AC Milan V Liverpool selling details *** amended selling details ***
« Reply #350 on: Today at 09:45:10 am »
Quote from: The25thofmay on Today at 09:40:00 am
Had a pair, was trying to find flights that weren't stupid pricey. Put all the details in with 6 minutes to spare and it said "session expired"?! WTF? Tickets gone now. Sick.

Get the hallmap open (link below) hover your mouse over the select seats for me button press F5 on the keyboard, the second anything goes orange click on the button.

Most times you do that it will say that you need to select the seats youre eligible for but eventually if youre quick enough it will basket it.

https://ticketing.liverpoolfc.com/en-GB/events/ac%20milan%20v%20liverpool/2024-9-17_20.00/san%20siro?hallmap

Re: AC Milan V Liverpool selling details *** amended selling details ***
« Reply #351 on: Today at 09:46:56 am »
Quote from: stonecold_jpm on Today at 08:17:42 am
4591 lowest one, more than an hour, think that's that chance gone

Managed get one after refreshing for ages, bloody joke though all them gobshites on twitter. Now to find a cheap way of travelling!
Re: AC Milan V Liverpool selling details *** amended selling details ***
« Reply #352 on: Today at 09:55:39 am »
managed to get 2 in the end. Just sorted flights and an Air Bnb.
Out Monday back Wednesday
Re: AC Milan V Liverpool selling details *** amended selling details ***
« Reply #353 on: Today at 10:01:11 am »
Quote from: Jm55 on Today at 09:42:41 am
Its a joke.

As I said above some prick was offering either City at home or 2 Palace away to anyone who collects their (free) Milan ticket.

Meanwhile youve spent over an hour I assume spamming refresh to just try to get your own ticket.

They need to sort it out, hasnt affected me this time but it will in future.

Yep, it's stupid, just daft getting to a stage where some people are desperate to buy a ticket but also desperate to give that same ticket away. How can that make any sense?!

A million refreshes, kicked out about 10 times, a billion basket attempts with no luck until one finally worked, then the anxiety about whether filling the form and payment will go ok  ;D  feel like I've just gone 12 with Usyk, exhausting.
Re: AC Milan V Liverpool selling details *** amended selling details ***
« Reply #354 on: Today at 10:01:42 am »
Just not been quick enough on my phone to grab one
Will have to try on my laptop this evening
Re: AC Milan V Liverpool selling details *** amended selling details ***
« Reply #355 on: Today at 10:08:57 am »
Quote from: Jm55 on Today at 09:45:10 am
Get the hallmap open (link below) hover your mouse over the select seats for me button press F5 on the keyboard, the second anything goes orange click on the button.

Most times you do that it will say that you need to select the seats youre eligible for but eventually if youre quick enough it will basket it.

https://ticketing.liverpoolfc.com/en-GB/events/ac%20milan%20v%20liverpool/2024-9-17_20.00/san%20siro?hallmap



That "select seats for me" button doesnt seem to be working for me today - keeps saying please ensure you select the number you are eligable or something. I am, so i dont know why its saying that.
It's awfully considerate of you to think of me here/ and i'm most obliged to you for making it clear/ that i'm not here

Re: AC Milan V Liverpool selling details *** amended selling details ***
« Reply #356 on: Today at 10:09:27 am »
Got myself and a mate sorted in the end - what a faff.

Now to try and get the rest of the trip confirmed :)
Re: AC Milan V Liverpool selling details *** amended selling details ***
« Reply #357 on: Today at 10:10:42 am »
Quote from: jaygraham on Today at 10:08:57 am
That "select seats for me" button doesnt seem to be working for me today - keeps saying please ensure you select the number you are eligable or something. I am, so i dont know why its saying that.

Thats the message it gives you when someone clicks the button before you do, just keep going and eventually you should get one.

You need the cursor hovered over that button and literally the second you see orange click it.
Re: AC Milan V Liverpool selling details *** amended selling details ***
« Reply #358 on: Today at 10:12:36 am »
Quote from: Jm55 on Today at 10:10:42 am
Thats the message it gives you when someone clicks the button before you do, just keep going and eventually you should get one.

You need the cursor hovered over that button and literally the second you see orange click it.

Ahh ok, nice one. :)
It's awfully considerate of you to think of me here/ and i'm most obliged to you for making it clear/ that i'm not here

Re: AC Milan V Liverpool selling details *** amended selling details ***
« Reply #359 on: Today at 10:15:35 am »
Quote from: jaygraham on Today at 10:12:36 am
Ahh ok, nice one. :)

Someone has literally just DMd me offering me 3 of them (on Twitter not here) so theyre still in baskets so just keep going.
