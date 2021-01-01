« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 4 5 6 7 8 [9]   Go Down

Author Topic: AC Milan V Liverpool selling details *** amended selling details ***  (Read 10575 times)

Online The25thofmay

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 38
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: AC Milan V Liverpool selling details *** amended selling details ***
« Reply #320 on: Today at 08:28:40 am »
So you have to book flights before you have the tickets??
Logged

Online VVM

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 761
  • OVER AN HOUR LEFT ESTIMATED TIME
Re: AC Milan V Liverpool selling details *** amended selling details ***
« Reply #321 on: Today at 08:29:30 am »
Yet Im sure they probably encourage people not to travel without a ticket.
Logged

Online RainbowFlick

  • The Test Ticket Tout. Head of the RAWK Vice Squad.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,649
Re: AC Milan V Liverpool selling details *** amended selling details ***
« Reply #322 on: Today at 08:30:13 am »
Quote from: The25thofmay on Today at 08:28:40 am
So you have to book flights before you have the tickets??

is a little silly but yes in theory

but if you know your route, you just have to put in the dates/times and arrival time, you dont need to provide proof or flight numbers etc
Logged
YNWA.

Online Roy Cropper

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,247
Re: AC Milan V Liverpool selling details *** amended selling details ***
« Reply #323 on: Today at 08:31:47 am »
queue is flying down now. Has anyone got sorted yet?
Logged

Online stonecold_jpm

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,195
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: AC Milan V Liverpool selling details *** amended selling details ***
« Reply #324 on: Today at 08:32:01 am »
It's flying down the queue now, are they all gone?
Logged

Online Mikuss

  • Dynamo Midfielder
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,211
Re: AC Milan V Liverpool selling details *** amended selling details ***
« Reply #325 on: Today at 08:34:06 am »
Just people holding in baskets. Couple of dozen advertised on Twitter already.

https://xcancel.com/search?q=lfc%20milan&src=typed_query&f=live
Logged

Online pistol

  • ot of the time
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,600
  • My cat's name is mittens
Re: AC Milan V Liverpool selling details *** amended selling details ***
« Reply #326 on: Today at 08:35:10 am »
Positions 98 and 170 - never been below a few thousand before!

Guess about 200 left
Logged

Online ABJ

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,051
  • Internet terrorist
Re: AC Milan V Liverpool selling details *** amended selling details ***
« Reply #327 on: Today at 08:35:46 am »
Quote from: DanK1456 on Today at 08:18:04 am
200 and I cant go unbelievable
Why are you even in the queue then  ::)
Logged
Quote from: Harvest Fields
i watched the chelsea game at my sisters. her 12 year old son is severly autistic and i forgot myself and jumped up screaming at the goal and he went nuts. screaming and shouting. scared the fuck out of me. apologised to my sister as i thought id upset him, turns out he was joining in.

Online walterwhite

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 817
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: AC Milan V Liverpool selling details *** amended selling details ***
« Reply #328 on: Today at 08:37:09 am »
Quote from: stonecold_jpm on Today at 08:32:01 am
It's flying down the queue now, are they all gone?

No I got in loads left , scratch that went to sold out very quick but loads holding anyone who is refreshing will be ok
« Last Edit: Today at 08:38:46 am by walterwhite »
Logged

Online Roy Cropper

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,247
Re: AC Milan V Liverpool selling details *** amended selling details ***
« Reply #329 on: Today at 08:38:54 am »
just got in. Says sold out
Logged

Online Danny Boy

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,178
Re: AC Milan V Liverpool selling details *** amended selling details ***
« Reply #330 on: Today at 08:38:55 am »
sold out
Logged

Online Jm55

  • Would legit drive you round the bend but his car legit won't start. More bounze... to the ounze.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,310
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: AC Milan V Liverpool selling details *** amended selling details ***
« Reply #331 on: Today at 08:42:10 am »
Sorted for my 2, anyone whose in just keep refreshing theyll be fucking loads dropping as dickhewds try and shift them on twitter and cant.
Logged

Online stonecold_jpm

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,195
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: AC Milan V Liverpool selling details *** amended selling details ***
« Reply #332 on: Today at 08:42:41 am »
Quote from: Mikuss on Today at 08:34:06 am
Just people holding in baskets. Couple of dozen advertised on Twitter already.

https://xcancel.com/search?q=lfc%20milan&src=typed_query&f=live

Says it all, should have added homes criteria to the sale, another ticket offiice farce.
Logged

Online apassant77

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,007
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: AC Milan V Liverpool selling details *** amended selling details ***
« Reply #333 on: Today at 08:43:19 am »
Got 30 min wait still. Luckily I've got some free time later to keep refreshing
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 4 5 6 7 8 [9]   Go Up
« previous next »
 