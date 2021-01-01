« previous next »
Pages: 1 2 3 4 5 6 [7] 8   Go Down

Author Topic: AC Milan V Liverpool selling details *** amended selling details ***  (Read 9211 times)

Online Jm55

  • Would legit drive you round the bend but his car legit won't start. More bounze... to the ounze.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,306
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: AC Milan V Liverpool selling details *** amended selling details ***
« Reply #240 on: Today at 02:00:55 pm »
Quote from: bignred84 on Today at 01:58:45 pm
You just do as you would for any other game.
change the name from yours to the 2nd person, assuming they have registered

Just remember to save all your details (Hotel, flights etc) before starting on No.2

By the sounds of things you should be fine getting 2 together anyway, not that people sit in the their own seats on Euro aways

Thanks mate.

My question is if I get through and there are only singles remaining, if I select 2 on the counter will it basket 2 singles or will it tell me that the seats arent available as theyre arent 2 together?

Im not worried about the seats actually being sat next to each other because, as you say everyone sits where they want anyway, Im just trying to work out the best way of trying to basket them and wondered whether the system will still basket 2 singles if theyre not sat next to one another.
Logged

Online bignred84

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,051
  • We all Live in a Red and White Upper Centenary
Re: AC Milan V Liverpool selling details *** amended selling details ***
« Reply #241 on: Today at 02:04:19 pm »
Quote from: Jm55 on Today at 02:00:55 pm
Thanks mate.

My question is if I get through and there are only singles remaining, if I select 2 on the counter will it basket 2 singles or will it tell me that the seats arent available as theyre arent 2 together?

Im not worried about the seats actually being sat next to each other because, as you say everyone sits where they want anyway, Im just trying to work out the best way of trying to basket them and wondered whether the system will still basket 2 singles if theyre not sat next to one another.

by the sounds of things you should get 2 together anyway

but yeah, I've got 2 separate tickets before in one go
also a 2nd ticket after purchasing one, then tried again 10 mins later.

the key point being the details have to be in the right name otherwise you are both screwed

don't forget I'm pretty sure these tickets are odd numbers
in other words seat one will be 151, then seat 2 will be 153 etc (not 151/152)
Logged

Offline Barry Banana

  • because johnster was a rubbish username?...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,288
  • Long live the King
Re: AC Milan V Liverpool selling details *** amended selling details ***
« Reply #242 on: Today at 02:06:33 pm »
Quote from: bignred84 on Today at 02:04:19 pm
by the sounds of things you should get 2 together anyway

but yeah, I've got 2 separate tickets before in one go
also a 2nd ticket after purchasing one, then tried again 10 mins later.

the key point being the details have to be in the right name otherwise you are both screwed

don't forget I'm pretty sure these tickets are odd numbers
in other words seat one will be 151, then seat 2 will be 153 etc (not 151/152)

Theyre sequential.
Logged
Long live the King

Online Jm55

  • Would legit drive you round the bend but his car legit won't start. More bounze... to the ounze.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,306
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: AC Milan V Liverpool selling details *** amended selling details ***
« Reply #243 on: Today at 02:09:32 pm »
Quote from: Barry Banana on Today at 02:06:33 pm
Theyre sequential.

So if I select 2 in the counter and there are only singles left will the system basket them or will it tell me there arent 2 seats together meaning I need to basket each seat individally?
Logged

Offline DanK1456

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 481
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: AC Milan V Liverpool selling details *** amended selling details ***
« Reply #244 on: Today at 02:25:52 pm »
Quote from: Jm55 on Today at 02:09:32 pm
So if I select 2 in the counter and there are only singles left will the system basket them or will it tell me there arent 2 seats together meaning I need to basket each seat individally?

Im pretty sure that's how it works with home games, assuming it's the same (have to be a pair to do 2 at once)
Logged

Online Jm55

  • Would legit drive you round the bend but his car legit won't start. More bounze... to the ounze.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,306
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: AC Milan V Liverpool selling details *** amended selling details ***
« Reply #245 on: Today at 02:30:46 pm »
Thanks all.
Logged

Offline DGS_05

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 174
Re: AC Milan V Liverpool selling details *** amended selling details ***
« Reply #246 on: Today at 02:44:16 pm »
What are peoples travel options? I have really struggled to sort anything decent after initially seeing a great flight when draw was done. That flight I cannot even see now!
Logged
Liverpool is our religion, Anfield is our church.

Online GDGLEWIS

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 56
Re: AC Milan V Liverpool selling details *** amended selling details ***
« Reply #247 on: Today at 02:54:17 pm »
Wait till you look at hotel prices its Fashion week in Milan .
Logged

Offline DGS_05

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 174
Re: AC Milan V Liverpool selling details *** amended selling details ***
« Reply #248 on: Today at 02:58:20 pm »
Quote from: GDGLEWIS on Today at 02:54:17 pm
Wait till you look at hotel prices its Fashion week in Milan .

Thats what the airport is for! Wouldnt mind a one dayer or even late in Monday, straight to the airport after match.

If anyone needs a travel buddy to split cost 🙋‍♂️
Logged
Liverpool is our religion, Anfield is our church.

Offline RainbowFlick

  • The Test Ticket Tout. Head of the RAWK Vice Squad.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,643
Re: AC Milan V Liverpool selling details *** amended selling details ***
« Reply #249 on: Today at 03:00:00 pm »
Quote from: GDGLEWIS on Today at 02:54:17 pm
Wait till you look at hotel prices its Fashion week in Milan .

the airbnb prices seem to have settled quite a bit for the matchday night at least, just maybe not so central
Logged
YNWA.

Online bignred84

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,051
  • We all Live in a Red and White Upper Centenary
Re: AC Milan V Liverpool selling details *** amended selling details ***
« Reply #250 on: Today at 03:03:51 pm »
Quote from: RainbowFlick on Today at 03:00:00 pm
the airbnb prices seem to have settled quite a bit for the matchday night at least, just maybe not so central

I cancelled our original hotel late last night.
got a room in our usual hotel (3rd time now) and never lost when stayed here.
a short walk from Milan Centrale

about £30-40 cheaper, but far better hotel
happy enough
Logged

Online didopich

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 877
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: AC Milan V Liverpool selling details *** amended selling details ***
« Reply #251 on: Today at 03:05:22 pm »
This is open sale to all who registered and it was widely advertised on social networks. I'm pretty sure this will sell out within 5 min and you'll have to pray for the odd dropped ticket from someone's basket. Everyone I know has registered to get on the ladder.
The only things I'm worried is people shopping for 4 then back in again for another 4 etc to sort out mates while I'm sat in the q.
Logged

Online bignred84

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,051
  • We all Live in a Red and White Upper Centenary
Re: AC Milan V Liverpool selling details *** amended selling details ***
« Reply #252 on: Today at 03:10:08 pm »
Quote from: didopich on Today at 03:05:22 pm
This is open sale to all who registered and it was widely advertised on social networks. I'm pretty sure this will sell out within 5 min and you'll have to pray for the odd dropped ticket from someone's basket. Everyone I know has registered to get on the ladder.
The only things I'm worried is people shopping for 4 then back in again for another 4 etc to sort out mates while I'm sat in the q.

Yes, but surely all these "Late" sales won't have booked flights & hotels
& a large number won't get collected.

Assuming the collection still goes ahead, or they get the data from AC Milan (like they did in Lask)

The thing with all these on Twitter, is they want your details to "KEEP" the credit.
when plenty are holding out for their own credits
« Last Edit: Today at 03:13:27 pm by bignred84 »
Logged

Online Jm55

  • Would legit drive you round the bend but his car legit won't start. More bounze... to the ounze.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,306
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: AC Milan V Liverpool selling details *** amended selling details ***
« Reply #253 on: Today at 03:11:57 pm »
Quote from: didopich on Today at 03:05:22 pm
This is open sale to all who registered and it was widely advertised on social networks. I'm pretty sure this will sell out within 5 min and you'll have to pray for the odd dropped ticket from someone's basket. Everyone I know has registered to get on the ladder.
The only things I'm worried is people shopping for 4 then back in again for another 4 etc to sort out mates while I'm sat in the q.

£200 flights, expensive hotels and 6 nights before the match.

I really doubt it will be that hard.

I expect it will sell out but it wont be 5 minutes.
Logged

Online didopich

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 877
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: AC Milan V Liverpool selling details *** amended selling details ***
« Reply #254 on: Today at 03:50:02 pm »
There will be the usual 50k in the q...people are being naive thinking £200 is gonna stop fans from trying to get on the ladder. Don't forget there are hundreds of fans from all over Europe connected in their official local supporter clubs who can travel in and out very cheap.
Logged

Online GDGLEWIS

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 56
Re: AC Milan V Liverpool selling details *** amended selling details ***
« Reply #255 on: Today at 04:18:15 pm »
Yeah have to agree its European Members that will be all over this sale , this is why the club needs to look at home attendance aswell.

Quote from: didopich on Today at 03:50:02 pm
There will be the usual 50k in the q...people are being naive thinking £200 is gonna stop fans from trying to get on the ladder. Don't forget there are hundreds of fans from all over Europe connected in their official local supporter clubs who can travel in and out very cheap.
Logged

Online Jm55

  • Would legit drive you round the bend but his car legit won't start. More bounze... to the ounze.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,306
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: AC Milan V Liverpool selling details *** amended selling details ***
« Reply #256 on: Today at 04:19:13 pm »
Quote from: didopich on Today at 03:50:02 pm
There will be the usual 50k in the q...people are being naive thinking £200 is gonna stop fans from trying to get on the ladder. Don't forget there are hundreds of fans from all over Europe connected in their official local supporter clubs who can travel in and out very cheap.

Well see.

I reckon itll be alright myself with enough refreshing.
Logged

Offline DanK1456

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 481
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: AC Milan V Liverpool selling details *** amended selling details ***
« Reply #257 on: Today at 04:23:08 pm »
Quote from: GDGLEWIS on Today at 04:18:15 pm
Yeah have to agree its European Members that will be all over this sale , this is why the club needs to look at home attendance aswell.

Always thought this, why do they not look at home attendance in the comp first before opening to all members, in any competition?
Logged

Offline DanK1456

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 481
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: AC Milan V Liverpool selling details *** amended selling details ***
« Reply #258 on: Today at 04:23:25 pm »
Quote from: Jm55 on Today at 04:19:13 pm
Well see.

I reckon itll be alright myself with enough refreshing.

Could go either way
Logged

Offline stonecold_jpm

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,192
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: AC Milan V Liverpool selling details *** amended selling details ***
« Reply #259 on: Today at 04:35:29 pm »
Quote from: DGS_05 on Today at 02:44:16 pm
What are peoples travel options? I have really struggled to sort anything decent after initially seeing a great flight when draw was done. That flight I cannot even see now!

If I manage to get one Ill be crashing at the airport and getting a 6am flight back via Amsterdam, saves forking out another £100+ on an hotel. £220 for flights is enough already.
Logged

Offline Danyaals Kop

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,297
  • allez les rouges
Re: AC Milan V Liverpool selling details *** amended selling details ***
« Reply #260 on: Today at 04:53:53 pm »
Saw on Twitter 400 tickets went overnight Can anyone confirm the amount of tickets left for tomorrows sale now?
Logged

Online CornerTakenQuickly

  • ORIGAAAAAAAAMIIIIIIIIIIIIIII!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 564
  • I am a Liverpudlian and I come from the Spion Kop
Re: AC Milan V Liverpool selling details *** amended selling details ***
« Reply #261 on: Today at 04:59:36 pm »
Quote from: Danyaals Kop on Today at 04:53:53 pm
Saw on Twitter 400 tickets went overnight Can anyone confirm the amount of tickets left for tomorrows sale now?

1571
Logged

Online GDGLEWIS

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 56
Re: AC Milan V Liverpool selling details *** amended selling details ***
« Reply #262 on: Today at 05:01:57 pm »
That number sounds about correct once the largest previous game tickets has been taken off,
Quote from: CornerTakenQuickly on Today at 04:59:36 pm
1571
Quote from: CornerTakenQuickly on Today at 04:59:36 pm
1571
Logged

Online duvva 💅

  • lippa RAWK Diivva, broke Kenny's sky
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,061
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: AC Milan V Liverpool selling details *** amended selling details ***
« Reply #263 on: Today at 05:28:33 pm »
Quote from: DGS_05 on Today at 02:58:20 pm
Thats what the airport is for! Wouldnt mind a one dayer or even late in Monday, straight to the airport after match.

If anyone needs a travel buddy to split cost 🙋‍♂️
Im looking at various options at the moment to try and make this vaguely affordable.

Hire cars from the airport seem really cheap. Im certainly looking at flying in on the day then back the morning after having kipped in the airport. Takes out the worry of being kept back after, then possibly missing the last metro and the expense of the hotel which means more money towards the flights

All in case I can nab a ticket tomorrow.
Logged
"If you don't limit yourself with bad thoughts, you can fly" - Jurgen Klopp

Online Jm55

  • Would legit drive you round the bend but his car legit won't start. More bounze... to the ounze.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,306
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: AC Milan V Liverpool selling details *** amended selling details ***
« Reply #264 on: Today at 05:32:32 pm »
Quote from: GDGLEWIS on Today at 05:01:57 pm
That number sounds about correct once the largest previous game tickets has been taken off,

I believe it went down to about 1300 then player returns were added.
Logged

Offline owens_2k

  • Bagged the role of third spud in the annual RAWK panto
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,250
Re: AC Milan V Liverpool selling details *** amended selling details ***
« Reply #265 on: Today at 05:39:18 pm »
Has everyone been sent their unique link? I haven't had mine
Logged

Offline DanK1456

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 481
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: AC Milan V Liverpool selling details *** amended selling details ***
« Reply #266 on: Today at 05:45:33 pm »
Quote from: owens_2k on Today at 05:39:18 pm
Has everyone been sent their unique link? I haven't had mine

Tell the club they were sent today
Logged

Offline ABJ

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,047
  • Internet terrorist
Re: AC Milan V Liverpool selling details *** amended selling details ***
« Reply #267 on: Today at 05:46:46 pm »
Quote from: owens_2k on Today at 05:39:18 pm
Has everyone been sent their unique link? I haven't had mine
They were all sent out this morning.
Logged
Quote from: Harvest Fields
i watched the chelsea game at my sisters. her 12 year old son is severly autistic and i forgot myself and jumped up screaming at the goal and he went nuts. screaming and shouting. scared the fuck out of me. apologised to my sister as i thought id upset him, turns out he was joining in.

Offline owens_2k

  • Bagged the role of third spud in the annual RAWK panto
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,250
Re: AC Milan V Liverpool selling details *** amended selling details ***
« Reply #268 on: Today at 06:01:16 pm »
Great, I haven't had my email and the ticket office closed early today.

Absolutely no chance this gets sorted before the sale starts tomorrow.

Crabs!
Logged

Online bignred84

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,051
  • We all Live in a Red and White Upper Centenary
Re: AC Milan V Liverpool selling details *** amended selling details ***
« Reply #269 on: Today at 06:19:15 pm »
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Today at 05:28:33 pm
Im looking at various options at the moment to try and make this vaguely affordable.

Hire cars from the airport seem really cheap. Im certainly looking at flying in on the day then back the morning after having kipped in the airport. Takes out the worry of being kept back after, then possibly missing the last metro and the expense of the hotel which means more money towards the flights

All in case I can nab a ticket tomorrow.

There is Zero chance of you missing the last metro.

they hold you back purposely, then let you go with just enough time to make it
the last thing the Itie Police want is 2000-3000+ Liverpool fans walking through the streets of Milan.

you have more chance of missing any connections to the airport.
the last express train will leave about 22:30-23:00 from Centrale

not sure about buses though maybe up to midnight

Logged

Online apassant77

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,005
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: AC Milan V Liverpool selling details *** amended selling details ***
« Reply #270 on: Today at 06:35:00 pm »
Anybody got a rough idea of Taxi cost from Centrale to MXP airport?

Cheers
Logged

Online red_Mark1980

  • Wool ginger runner
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,779
  • J.F.T.97
Re: AC Milan V Liverpool selling details *** amended selling details ***
« Reply #271 on: Today at 07:36:39 pm »
Quote from: apassant77 on Today at 06:35:00 pm
Anybody got a rough idea of Taxi cost from Centrale to MXP airport?

Cheers

Probably close to 100 now
Logged

Online apassant77

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,005
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: AC Milan V Liverpool selling details *** amended selling details ***
« Reply #272 on: Today at 07:49:09 pm »
Cheers

Will have a look at buses/trains then as if I get a ticket tomorrow I'm looking at a 07.25 flight
Logged

Online red_Mark1980

  • Wool ginger runner
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,779
  • J.F.T.97
Re: AC Milan V Liverpool selling details *** amended selling details ***
« Reply #273 on: Today at 07:52:02 pm »
Quote from: apassant77 on Today at 07:49:09 pm
Cheers

Will have a look at buses/trains then as if I get a ticket tomorrow I'm looking at a 07.25 flight

We paid about 80 in 2021 I think for a 7:30am flight.
Logged

Online alexkelly

  • Boys Pen
  • *
  • Posts: 12
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: AC Milan V Liverpool selling details *** amended selling details ***
« Reply #274 on: Today at 07:53:19 pm »
Is there a barrier between any of the blocks in the away section? Ive got seats in block 347 and trying to get my mates some nearby. Is there anything separating block 347 from 348 above it?
Logged

Online apassant77

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,005
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: AC Milan V Liverpool selling details *** amended selling details ***
« Reply #275 on: Today at 08:01:05 pm »
Malpensa buses look like they start at 03.20 so could be an option for people in a similar situation.
Logged

Online 30fiver

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,977
  • Now it's time for Jurgens men
Re: AC Milan V Liverpool selling details *** amended selling details ***
« Reply #276 on: Today at 08:07:14 pm »
The amount of credit whores on twitter offering free tickets, spares for other games etc if someone collects theirs in Milan is fucking ridiculous

Tomorrow morning is just gonna be a sale of people basketing and trying to flog to someone so they can get a credit

If it is gonna sell out be full of people trying to shift on to people who want their own credit who hold out refreshing for one to drop 🤣

Personally don't think it'll sell out, or if it does it'll take hours and hours of drop backs etc

Logged

Online bignred84

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,051
  • We all Live in a Red and White Upper Centenary
Re: AC Milan V Liverpool selling details *** amended selling details ***
« Reply #277 on: Today at 08:09:28 pm »
Quote from: alexkelly on Today at 07:53:19 pm
Is there a barrier between any of the blocks in the away section? Ive got seats in block 347 and trying to get my mates some nearby. Is there anything separating block 347 from 348 above it?

No, its wide open end.
*for the record NO one sits/stands in their own seats at Euro Aways.

so the idea is to get in handy to get a decent spec
Although with the San Siro you are up in the Gods, its the most basic of basic in terms of facilities
there not actually seats, more like bum pads/rests.

Also its probably the worst ground in Europe in terms of Access and the time it takes.
More so being AC Milan, as I'm pretty certain we are the opposite end this time.
which means a scenic route around the car park, then a walk to the stair tower.
so you are looking at a good 10-15 minutes assuming you are super fit
« Last Edit: Today at 08:13:45 pm by bignred84 »
Logged

Online Craig67

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 107
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: AC Milan V Liverpool selling details *** amended selling details ***
« Reply #278 on: Today at 08:17:53 pm »
Anyone have a view on what time we could collect tickets up to?
If Im lucky tomorrow my route in would be to Bergamo landing early afternoon so might get to 4pm or so by the time I get to Milan.
Logged

Online Jm55

  • Would legit drive you round the bend but his car legit won't start. More bounze... to the ounze.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,306
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: AC Milan V Liverpool selling details *** amended selling details ***
« Reply #279 on: Today at 08:19:01 pm »
Quote from: 30fiver on Today at 08:07:14 pm
The amount of credit whores on twitter offering free tickets, spares for other games etc if someone collects theirs in Milan is fucking ridiculous

Tomorrow morning is just gonna be a sale of people basketing and trying to flog to someone so they can get a credit

If it is gonna sell out be full of people trying to shift on to people who want their own credit who hold out refreshing for one to drop 🤣

Personally don't think it'll sell out, or if it does it'll take hours and hours of drop backs etc

Credit whores :lmao

The whole thing is farcical.

I have a ticket from the guaranteed sale, as does my mate, neither are on our memberships.

Were both buying in tomorrows sale to try and get the credit for the match were actually attending anyway, luckily in our case theres a couple mates of mates who dont have memberships but want to come so we at least have people to buy for.

Fairly relaxed about it, hopefully we get them sorted and get the (deserved) credit but either way Ill be in the San Siro with my mates which is the main thing.
Logged
Pages: 1 2 3 4 5 6 [7] 8   Go Up
« previous next »
 