Is there a barrier between any of the blocks in the away section? Ive got seats in block 347 and trying to get my mates some nearby. Is there anything separating block 347 from 348 above it?



No, its wide open end.*for the record NO one sits/stands in their own seats at Euro Aways.so the idea is to get in handy to get a decent specAlthough with the San Siro you are up in the Gods, its the most basic of basic in terms of facilitiesthere not actually seats, more like bum pads/rests.Also its probably the worst ground in Europe in terms of Access and the time it takes.More so being AC Milan, as I'm pretty certain we are the opposite end this time.which means a scenic route around the car park, then a walk to the stair tower.so you are looking at a good 10-15 minutes assuming you are super fit