Author Topic: AC Milan V Liverpool selling details *** amended selling details ***  (Read 7017 times)

Re: AC Milan V Liverpool selling details *** amended selling details ***
Quote from: Danyaals Kop on Today at 12:19:43 am
Surely this must be an easy sort for all us whove booked travel and are waiting for Wednesdays sale!

Youd think so.

Just to double check - the selling notice states that anyone who buys multiple tickets in the same name will have all tickets cancelled.

I assume there isnt an issue with the below scenario:

1. A mate of mine who isnt going is boxing me a ticket on his membership but with my details.

2. A mate of mine has managed to find someone without a membership (I think) but certainly without a ticket who wants to go.

Presumably I can buy a ticket in the Wednesday sale to box the friend of a friend (thereby getting the credit for attending) but without that being an issue from the clubs perspective. I guess what Im asking I theres nothing to suggest that the club have an issue with my name being on ticket A and my membership (of the same name) being used to purchase ticket B?
Re: AC Milan V Liverpool selling details *** amended selling details ***
Quote from: Jm55 on Today at 05:14:17 am
Youd think so.

Just to double check - the selling notice states that anyone who buys multiple tickets in the same name will have all tickets cancelled.

I assume there isnt an issue with the below scenario:

1. A mate of mine who isnt going is boxing me a ticket on his membership but with my details.

2. A mate of mine has managed to find someone without a membership (I think) but certainly without a ticket who wants to go.

Presumably I can buy a ticket in the Wednesday sale to box the friend of a friend (thereby getting the credit for attending) but without that being an issue from the clubs perspective. I guess what Im asking I theres nothing to suggest that the club have an issue with my name being on ticket A and my membership (of the same name) being used to purchase ticket B?
Ticket B would need the person attending details on and them to pick it up I believe as I thought about this, but then no-one else I knew could go to pick it up
Re: AC Milan V Liverpool selling details *** amended selling details ***
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on Today at 06:11:21 am
Ticket B would need the person attending details on and them to pick it up I believe as I thought about this, but then no-one else I knew could go to pick it up

Yes thats all sorted due to my mate somehow managing to find someone who is up for that.

My concern is the ticket office having an issue with my details being connected to two tickets, one where theyre printed on the actual ticket and the second being the membership used to purchase the second ticket (albeit with someone elses details on it)
Re: AC Milan V Liverpool selling details *** amended selling details ***
Quote from: Jm55 on Today at 06:18:26 am
Yes thats all sorted due to my mate somehow managing to find someone who is up for that.

My concern is the ticket office having an issue with my details being connected to two tickets, one where theyre printed on the actual ticket and the second being the membership used to purchase the second ticket (albeit with someone elses details on it)
Was fine last season when I did this for Prague.

I didn't have enough credits for the guaranteed sale, so was named as the attendee on anothers membership.

I then bought on my ST in the free-for-all sale (after a lot of refreshing) and named someone else as attending.

Both collected without issue and credit showed on email we got during the summer.
Re: AC Milan V Liverpool selling details *** amended selling details ***
Quote from: apassant77 on Yesterday at 07:44:22 pm

I'm driving a train that gets in at 08.16 if it's on time so will be a bit late getting into the queue.


So presume you'll only get in about 10.30am then like the rest of the trains these days :)
Re: AC Milan V Liverpool selling details *** amended selling details ***
Quote from: Oh Yes BisCAN on Today at 07:25:09 am
Was fine last season when I did this for Prague.

I didn't have enough credits for the guaranteed sale, so was named as the attendee on anothers membership.

I then bought on my ST in the free-for-all sale (after a lot of refreshing) and named someone else as attending.

Both collected without issue and credit showed on email we got during the summer.

Perfect thanks.

By free for all sale I assume you just mean non-guaranteed?
Re: AC Milan V Liverpool selling details *** amended selling details ***
I imagine a load of tickets being bought up on this sale going to be failed collections.

Amount of people have talked to who have no clue about collection etc where think lead Booker still does it etc.

Re: AC Milan V Liverpool selling details *** amended selling details ***
Quote from: vlademer17 on Today at 09:24:12 am
I imagine a load of tickets being bought up on this sale going to be failed collections.

Amount of people have talked to who have no clue about collection etc where think lead Booker still does it etc.

Its not made obvious on the ticket availability.

Its obviously very clear in the selling notice but people are lazy and wont download it/read it properly, especially the kind of person who has never been away in Europe before and is cynically buying the ticket with the intention of getting the credit.

The club would have saved themselves a load of chancers trying to buy if theyd made it crystal clear on the actual page containing the sale dates that a 100% collection is being arranged and if you dont get the ticket you dont get the credit.

Re: AC Milan V Liverpool selling details *** amended selling details ***
Quote from: Jm55 on Today at 09:33:09 am
Its not made obvious on the ticket availability.

Its obviously very clear in the selling notice but people are lazy and wont download it/read it properly, especially the kind of person who has never been away in Europe before and is cynically buying the ticket with the intention of getting the credit.

The club would have saved themselves a load of chancers trying to buy if theyd made it crystal clear on the actual page containing the sale dates that a 100% collection is being arranged and if you dont get the ticket you dont get the credit.


Fully agree if not in the know and mix of people don't read.

I had before in simliar situations someone send me a snippet of document before and say/question something for me to point out the actual info directly below that...  :butt

I'm hoping to finally have something in own name but if get sorted in sale going to have to do some magic to get out of work haha
Re: AC Milan V Liverpool selling details *** amended selling details ***
My fear is when the sale has gone ahead they say they can't organise ticket collections and send them out via email
Re: AC Milan V Liverpool selling details *** amended selling details ***
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on Today at 09:46:42 am
My fear is when the sale has gone ahead they say they can't organise ticket collections and send them out via email

If they do this they will presumably try and collect attendance data from Milan though, although debatable whether thats feasible given the age etc of the San Siro.
Re: AC Milan V Liverpool selling details *** amended selling details ***
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on Today at 09:46:42 am
My fear is when the sale has gone ahead they say they can't organise ticket collections and send them out via email

I don't think they will be able to do this, due to the Italian requirement of name on the ticket. It would be far too easy to forge if emailed out.

Even if it's an e ticket print out we collect over there, it is far harder to then change the name, on an already printed sheet.
Re: AC Milan V Liverpool selling details *** amended selling details ***
Quote from: Craig S on Today at 09:56:07 am
I don't think they will be able to do this, due to the Italian requirement of name on the ticket. It would be far too easy to forge if emailed out.

Even if it's an e ticket print out we collect over there, it is far harder to then change the name, on an already printed sheet.

Isnt this exactly what they did for Napoli?
Re: AC Milan V Liverpool selling details *** amended selling details ***
Quote from: Jm55 on Today at 09:59:48 am
Isnt this exactly what they did for Napoli?


 ;D
Re: AC Milan V Liverpool selling details *** amended selling details ***
Quote from: Jm55 on Today at 09:59:48 am
Isnt this exactly what they did for Napoli?
From a safety aspect re. potential collections, you cannot compare Napoli with Milan, they are poles apart.
