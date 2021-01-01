Surely this must be an easy sort for all us whove booked travel and are waiting for Wednesdays sale!



Youd think so.Just to double check - the selling notice states that anyone who buys multiple tickets in the same name will have all tickets cancelled.I assume there isnt an issue with the below scenario:1. A mate of mine who isnt going is boxing me a ticket on his membership but with my details.2. A mate of mine has managed to find someone without a membership (I think) but certainly without a ticket who wants to go.Presumably I can buy a ticket in the Wednesday sale to box the friend of a friend (thereby getting the credit for attending) but without that being an issue from the clubs perspective. I guess what Im asking I theres nothing to suggest that the club have an issue with my name being on ticket A and my membership (of the same name) being used to purchase ticket B?