AC Milan V Liverpool selling details *** amended selling details ***

Online Jm55

Re: AC Milan V Liverpool selling details *** amended selling details ***
Reply #200 on: Today at 05:14:17 am
Quote from: Danyaals Kop on Today at 12:19:43 am
Surely this must be an easy sort for all us whove booked travel and are waiting for Wednesdays sale!

Youd think so.

Just to double check - the selling notice states that anyone who buys multiple tickets in the same name will have all tickets cancelled.

I assume there isnt an issue with the below scenario:

1. A mate of mine who isnt going is boxing me a ticket on his membership but with my details.

2. A mate of mine has managed to find someone without a membership (I think) but certainly without a ticket who wants to go.

Presumably I can buy a ticket in the Wednesday sale to box the friend of a friend (thereby getting the credit for attending) but without that being an issue from the clubs perspective. I guess what Im asking I theres nothing to suggest that the club have an issue with my name being on ticket A and my membership (of the same name) being used to purchase ticket B?
Last Edit: Today at 05:44:39 am by Jm55
Offline red_Mark1980

Re: AC Milan V Liverpool selling details *** amended selling details ***
Reply #201 on: Today at 06:11:21 am
Quote from: Jm55 on Today at 05:14:17 am
Youd think so.

Just to double check - the selling notice states that anyone who buys multiple tickets in the same name will have all tickets cancelled.

I assume there isnt an issue with the below scenario:

1. A mate of mine who isnt going is boxing me a ticket on his membership but with my details.

2. A mate of mine has managed to find someone without a membership (I think) but certainly without a ticket who wants to go.

Presumably I can buy a ticket in the Wednesday sale to box the friend of a friend (thereby getting the credit for attending) but without that being an issue from the clubs perspective. I guess what Im asking I theres nothing to suggest that the club have an issue with my name being on ticket A and my membership (of the same name) being used to purchase ticket B?
Ticket B would need the person attending details on and them to pick it up I believe as I thought about this, but then no-one else I knew could go to pick it up
Online Jm55

Re: AC Milan V Liverpool selling details *** amended selling details ***
Reply #202 on: Today at 06:18:26 am
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on Today at 06:11:21 am
Ticket B would need the person attending details on and them to pick it up I believe as I thought about this, but then no-one else I knew could go to pick it up

Yes thats all sorted due to my mate somehow managing to find someone who is up for that.

My concern is the ticket office having an issue with my details being connected to two tickets, one where theyre printed on the actual ticket and the second being the membership used to purchase the second ticket (albeit with someone elses details on it)
Online Oh Yes BisCAN

Re: AC Milan V Liverpool selling details *** amended selling details ***
Reply #203 on: Today at 07:25:09 am
Quote from: Jm55 on Today at 06:18:26 am
Yes thats all sorted due to my mate somehow managing to find someone who is up for that.

My concern is the ticket office having an issue with my details being connected to two tickets, one where theyre printed on the actual ticket and the second being the membership used to purchase the second ticket (albeit with someone elses details on it)
Was fine last season when I did this for Prague.

I didn't have enough credits for the guaranteed sale, so was named as the attendee on anothers membership.

I then bought on my ST in the free-for-all sale (after a lot of refreshing) and named someone else as attending.

Both collected without issue and credit showed on email we got during the summer.
