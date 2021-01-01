« previous next »
Pages: 1 2 3 4 [5]   Go Down

Author Topic: AC Milan V Liverpool selling details *** amended selling details ***  (Read 5603 times)

Offline Rodneyhide

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 176
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: AC Milan V Liverpool selling details *** amended selling details ***
« Reply #160 on: Yesterday at 06:59:01 pm »
Quote from: Gogeqac on Yesterday at 03:41:11 pm
He's "manipulating" the system because unfortunately there is no control over who attends the games and therefore that's his only option. I have been in the same situation, the only season I got tickets from the club for UCL away games was the Covid one when nobody gave a f*** about credits.

Can't have one with out the other
Capeesh
Logged

Offline Pata

  • cake
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,454
Re: AC Milan V Liverpool selling details *** amended selling details ***
« Reply #161 on: Yesterday at 07:03:14 pm »
Quote from: RainbowFlick on Yesterday at 11:12:38 am
did the club take all the seats directly behind the goal? lol

not that it really matters but seemed odd

I was too busy to look properly but was it blocks 349 & 351 with the first 5 rows greyed out?
Logged

Offline RedSue

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 272
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: AC Milan V Liverpool selling details *** amended selling details ***
« Reply #162 on: Yesterday at 08:45:56 pm »
Quote from: Pata on Yesterday at 07:03:14 pm
I was too busy to look properly but was it blocks 349 & 351 with the first 5 rows greyed out?

Yes 3 blocks all greyed out - most central sections as well!!
Logged

Offline Shauniboy

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 294
Re: AC Milan V Liverpool selling details *** amended selling details ***
« Reply #163 on: Yesterday at 08:58:39 pm »
The central section is blocked off for safety reasons something to do with the concrete!!!
Logged

Offline ABJ

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,033
  • Internet terrorist
Re: AC Milan V Liverpool selling details *** amended selling details ***
« Reply #164 on: Yesterday at 09:00:09 pm »
349, 351 and 352 were never on sale anyway as they are covered in tarpaulin, it was exactly the same last time.
Logged
Quote from: Harvest Fields
i watched the chelsea game at my sisters. her 12 year old son is severly autistic and i forgot myself and jumped up screaming at the goal and he went nuts. screaming and shouting. scared the fuck out of me. apologised to my sister as i thought id upset him, turns out he was joining in.

Online Jm55

  • Would legit drive you round the bend but his car legit won't start. More bounze... to the ounze.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,277
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: AC Milan V Liverpool selling details *** amended selling details ***
« Reply #165 on: Today at 09:15:00 am »
Whats the score with how serious the name/ticket checks are at the San Siro? When I went last time in 2008 they had the name requirement then, I went on someone elses ticket as did my mates and no issues at all.

The reason I ask is Ive booked flights, Im hoping to get sorted on Wednesday but potentially could get a ticket guaranteed now - I obviously dont want to do that ix possible as id like the credit but worried about a scenario where I dont get a ticket on Wednesday then cant get one in my name and struggle to get into the ground?

Theyll be spares galore between now and the match Id imagine but the name cant be changed post booking so a bit nervous waiting to book mine on all members.
Logged

Offline Craig S

  • KOP CONDUCTOR
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,096
Re: AC Milan V Liverpool selling details *** amended selling details ***
« Reply #166 on: Today at 09:38:09 am »
Quote from: Jm55 on Today at 09:15:00 am
Whats the score with how serious the name/ticket checks are at the San Siro? When I went last time in 2008 they had the name requirement then, I went on someone elses ticket as did my mates and no issues at all.

The reason I ask is Ive booked flights, Im hoping to get sorted on Wednesday but potentially could get a ticket guaranteed now - I obviously dont want to do that ix possible as id like the credit but worried about a scenario where I dont get a ticket on Wednesday then cant get one in my name and struggle to get into the ground?

Theyll be spares galore between now and the match Id imagine but the name cant be changed post booking so a bit nervous waiting to book mine on all members.

Last time Vs ac Milan, as thats the longer route to away end,  I was checked several times as you went through gates in fences from the metro. Checked Vs passport and ticket.
Logged

Online 30fiver

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,970
  • Now it's time for Jurgens men
Re: AC Milan V Liverpool selling details *** amended selling details ***
« Reply #167 on: Today at 10:18:41 am »
Quote from: Craig S on Today at 09:38:09 am
Last time Vs ac Milan, as thats the longer route to away end,  I was checked several times as you went through gates in fences from the metro. Checked Vs passport and ticket.

Same they did checks

Not to mention the fact this time we're supposedly also collecting so would need ID etc to collect the ticket from LFC in the first place plus the check on entry
Logged

Online 30fiver

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,970
  • Now it's time for Jurgens men
Re: AC Milan V Liverpool selling details *** amended selling details ***
« Reply #168 on: Today at 10:19:18 am »
Quote from: Jm55 on Today at 09:15:00 am
Whats the score with how serious the name/ticket checks are at the San Siro? When I went last time in 2008 they had the name requirement then, I went on someone elses ticket as did my mates and no issues at all.

The reason I ask is Ive booked flights, Im hoping to get sorted on Wednesday but potentially could get a ticket guaranteed now - I obviously dont want to do that ix possible as id like the credit but worried about a scenario where I dont get a ticket on Wednesday then cant get one in my name and struggle to get into the ground?

Theyll be spares galore between now and the match Id imagine but the name cant be changed post booking so a bit nervous waiting to book mine on all members.

Stadium ID checks aside..

How would you collect the ticket from LFC collection point?
Logged

Online Jm55

  • Would legit drive you round the bend but his car legit won't start. More bounze... to the ounze.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,277
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: AC Milan V Liverpool selling details *** amended selling details ***
« Reply #169 on: Today at 10:26:00 am »
Quote from: 30fiver on Today at 10:19:18 am
Stadium ID checks aside..

How would you collect the ticket from LFC collection point?

Thats a fair point.
Logged

Online Jm55

  • Would legit drive you round the bend but his car legit won't start. More bounze... to the ounze.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,277
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: AC Milan V Liverpool selling details *** amended selling details ***
« Reply #170 on: Today at 12:33:59 pm »
Quote from: Barry Banana on Yesterday at 10:50:06 am
I suppose the problem is that youre someone who has never been to an away game in Europe who wants to buy a ticket for a game you have no intention of going to. Presumably to give you a chance of getting a final ticket if we get there ahead of someone who actually went to the game.

Someone needs to quote that burn meme.
Logged
Pages: 1 2 3 4 [5]   Go Up
« previous next »
 