Whatís the score with how serious the name/ticket checks are at the San Siro? When I went last time in 2008 they had the name requirement then, I went on someone elseís ticket as did my mates and no issues at all.



The reason I ask is Iíve booked flights, Iím hoping to get sorted on Wednesday but potentially could get a ticket guaranteed now - I obviously donít want to do that ix possible as id like the credit but worried about a scenario where I donít get a ticket on Wednesday then canít get one in my name and struggle to get into the ground?



Theyíll be spares galore between now and the match Iíd imagine but the name canít be changed post booking so a bit nervous waiting to book mine on all members.