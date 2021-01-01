Whats the score with how serious the name/ticket checks are at the San Siro? When I went last time in 2008 they had the name requirement then, I went on someone elses ticket as did my mates and no issues at all.



The reason I ask is Ive booked flights, Im hoping to get sorted on Wednesday but potentially could get a ticket guaranteed now - I obviously dont want to do that ix possible as id like the credit but worried about a scenario where I dont get a ticket on Wednesday then cant get one in my name and struggle to get into the ground?



Theyll be spares galore between now and the match Id imagine but the name cant be changed post booking so a bit nervous waiting to book mine on all members.