Whats the score with how serious the name/ticket checks are at the San Siro? When I went last time in 2008 they had the name requirement then, I went on someone elses ticket as did my mates and no issues at all.
The reason I ask is Ive booked flights, Im hoping to get sorted on Wednesday but potentially could get a ticket guaranteed now - I obviously dont want to do that ix possible as id like the credit but worried about a scenario where I dont get a ticket on Wednesday then cant get one in my name and struggle to get into the ground?
Theyll be spares galore between now and the match Id imagine but the name cant be changed post booking so a bit nervous waiting to book mine on all members.