He's "manipulating" the system because unfortunately there is no control over who attends the games and therefore that's his only option. I have been in the same situation, the only season I got tickets from the club for UCL away games was the Covid one when nobody gave a f*** about credits.

Can't have one with out the other
Capeesh
did the club take all the seats directly behind the goal? lol

not that it really matters but seemed odd

I was too busy to look properly but was it blocks 349 & 351 with the first 5 rows greyed out?
I was too busy to look properly but was it blocks 349 & 351 with the first 5 rows greyed out?

Yes 3 blocks all greyed out - most central sections as well!!
The central section is blocked off for safety reasons something to do with the concrete!!!
349, 351 and 352 were never on sale anyway as they are covered in tarpaulin, it was exactly the same last time.
i watched the chelsea game at my sisters. her 12 year old son is severly autistic and i forgot myself and jumped up screaming at the goal and he went nuts. screaming and shouting. scared the fuck out of me. apologised to my sister as i thought id upset him, turns out he was joining in.

Whats the score with how serious the name/ticket checks are at the San Siro? When I went last time in 2008 they had the name requirement then, I went on someone elses ticket as did my mates and no issues at all.

The reason I ask is Ive booked flights, Im hoping to get sorted on Wednesday but potentially could get a ticket guaranteed now - I obviously dont want to do that ix possible as id like the credit but worried about a scenario where I dont get a ticket on Wednesday then cant get one in my name and struggle to get into the ground?

Theyll be spares galore between now and the match Id imagine but the name cant be changed post booking so a bit nervous waiting to book mine on all members.
Whats the score with how serious the name/ticket checks are at the San Siro? When I went last time in 2008 they had the name requirement then, I went on someone elses ticket as did my mates and no issues at all.

The reason I ask is Ive booked flights, Im hoping to get sorted on Wednesday but potentially could get a ticket guaranteed now - I obviously dont want to do that ix possible as id like the credit but worried about a scenario where I dont get a ticket on Wednesday then cant get one in my name and struggle to get into the ground?

Theyll be spares galore between now and the match Id imagine but the name cant be changed post booking so a bit nervous waiting to book mine on all members.

Last time Vs ac Milan, as thats the longer route to away end,  I was checked several times as you went through gates in fences from the metro. Checked Vs passport and ticket.
