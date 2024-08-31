« previous next »
AC Milan V Liverpool selling details *** amended selling details ***

Tiz Lad

Re: AC Milan V Liverpool selling details *** amended selling details ***
Reply #120 on: Today at 10:58:09 am
Quote from: Barry Banana on Today at 10:50:06 am
I suppose the problem is that youre someone who has never been to an away game in Europe who wants to buy a ticket for a game you have no intention of going to. Presumably to give you a chance of getting a final ticket if we get there ahead of someone who actually went to the game.

Max100

  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: AC Milan V Liverpool selling details *** amended selling details ***
Reply #121 on: Today at 11:05:05 am
Easy as you like, done and dusted in 2 minutes
jizzspunk

Re: AC Milan V Liverpool selling details *** amended selling details ***
Reply #122 on: Today at 11:10:10 am
Collect in Italy - For Free 😂...yeh cheers
RainbowFlick

Re: AC Milan V Liverpool selling details *** amended selling details ***
Reply #123 on: Today at 11:12:38 am
did the club take all the seats directly behind the goal? lol

not that it really matters but seemed odd
bignred84

Re: AC Milan V Liverpool selling details *** amended selling details ***
Reply #124 on: Today at 11:14:01 am
Quote from: RainbowFlick on Today at 11:12:38 am
did the club take all the seats directly behind the goal? lol

not that it really matters but seemed odd

There's always empty blocks at either end isn't there.

last time we had 3
RainbowFlick

Re: AC Milan V Liverpool selling details *** amended selling details ***
Reply #125 on: Today at 11:15:56 am
Quote from: bignred84 on Today at 11:14:01 am
There's always empty blocks at either end isn't there.

last time we had 3

ahhh, i've been relying on a helpful person on here for most my euro aways  :)
Tiz Lad

Re: AC Milan V Liverpool selling details *** amended selling details ***
Reply #126 on: Today at 11:17:33 am
So many posts saying gutted can't make Milan

Got spare for Milan if anybody fancies it

This is where the assign anybody is a farce

At the very least they should have to been in F&F.

That could easily have been implemented this season
bignred84

Re: AC Milan V Liverpool selling details *** amended selling details ***
Reply #127 on: Today at 11:46:04 am
Quote from: Tiz Lad on Today at 11:17:33 am
So many posts saying gutted can't make Milan

Got spare for Milan if anybody fancies it

This is where the assign anybody is a farce

At the very least they should have to been in F&F.

That could easily have been implemented this season

They should give out Credit stamps, to those that go on other peoples.
or at least reward those that actually attend on others credit
the likes of Napoli (twice) and AC Milan assuming the collections do/don't happen.

for the small numbers involved (Napoli) it would make no difference in the grand scheme of things.


**Twitter is awash with Spare Milan tickets
No doubt the same people will be claiming they have been to every game in December for Girona
kratos

Re: AC Milan V Liverpool selling details *** amended selling details ***
Reply #128 on: Today at 12:10:10 pm
Tickets should only be collected and used by the person buying the ticket. Simples.
tomx

Re: AC Milan V Liverpool selling details *** amended selling details ***
Reply #129 on: Today at 12:11:43 pm
You can buy ticket via Milan page - still a lot free under away end.

Just bought 4.
Alf

Re: AC Milan V Liverpool selling details *** amended selling details ***
Reply #130 on: Today at 12:14:06 pm
Give the credits to the people that go the match. Had mates sorted on other people's loyalty only for the group stages last season. Only for them to miss out when the glory hunters come back out the woodwork for the knockout stages.
Rodneyhide

Re: AC Milan V Liverpool selling details *** amended selling details ***
Reply #131 on: Today at 12:28:52 pm
Quote from: Alf on Today at 12:14:06 pm
Give the credits to the people that go the match. Had mates sorted on other people's loyalty only for the group stages last season. Only for them to miss out when the glory hunters come back out the woodwork for the knockout stages.

On the flipside

Why shouldn't they come back for the bigger matches. Plenty of personal reasons for people to do so. The problem isn't people, it's the club allowing it.

Those who qualify to attend (but don't)are benefiting from it (passing on and retaining credit), as are those who don't actually qualify but attend on someone's elses criteria.

If/when they do change it, they won't go through every form filled out by attendee and add credits retrospectively, it will be only the qualifying membership owner can attend and the rest will be lumped in same sale

People should be careful what they wish for, and be grateful right now
PaulKS

Re: AC Milan V Liverpool selling details *** amended selling details ***
Reply #132 on: Today at 12:30:27 pm
Quote from: deanloco9 on Yesterday at 05:16:33 pm
If Ticket Collection is cancelled, how else will they give the ticket? Post it or NFC it?

You are absolutely desperate to keep the credit and not go aren't you 😂
RainbowFlick

Re: AC Milan V Liverpool selling details *** amended selling details ***
Reply #133 on: Today at 01:19:56 pm
Quote from: PaulKS on Today at 12:30:27 pm
You are absolutely desperate to keep the credit and not go aren't you 😂

;D

found it pretty funny too, especially from his earlier messages to now haha

Quote from: deanloco9 on August 31, 2024, 07:31:52 pm
This might be a dumb question but would it be easy to pass on a Milan away ticket if I couldn't go?
Tiz Lad

Re: AC Milan V Liverpool selling details *** amended selling details ***
Reply #134 on: Today at 01:22:14 pm
Quote from: bignred84 on Today at 11:46:04 am

**Twitter is awash with Spare Milan tickets
No doubt the same people will be claiming they have been to every game in December for Girona

Nothing surer mate.

As I said at the very least should only be able to assign to somebody on your F&F, and nobody should be able to complain about that. But the club has created this problem and I honestly think that they have no desire to sort it

On Girona I know I won't qualify, got all bar Atalanta last season, but would warrant 50% of the ones who get tickets for Girona will be swerving Milan but giving their ticket to any Tom, Dick and Harry
Barry Banana

Re: AC Milan V Liverpool selling details *** amended selling details ***
Reply #135 on: Today at 01:29:30 pm
Quote from: Alf on Today at 12:14:06 pm
Give the credits to the people that go the match. Had mates sorted on other people's loyalty only for the group stages last season. Only for them to miss out when the glory hunters come back out the woodwork for the knockout stages.

Yes - the holy grail of Prague and Atalanta.
dimewestern

Re: AC Milan V Liverpool selling details *** amended selling details ***
Reply #136 on: Today at 01:33:47 pm
Absolutely gutted! Just checked my confirmation email and both tickets have been put in my name and have my partners year of birth on both. I double checked everything before submitting but it looks like it's merged both of our information and put that on both tickets! I don't have a screenshot either to prove it 😡
Barry Banana

Re: AC Milan V Liverpool selling details *** amended selling details ***
Reply #137 on: Today at 01:36:04 pm
Quote from: dimewestern on Today at 01:33:47 pm
Absolutely gutted! Just checked my confirmation email and both tickets have been put in my name and have my partners year of birth on both. I double checked everything before submitting but it looks like it's merged both of our information and put that on both tickets! I don't have a screenshot either to prove it 😡

Get on Live Chat asap. Even though they say they wont fix it they have done in the past. Ive even had proactive contact when Ive fucked up (although for smaller allocations - more painful for them to be proactive with a big allocation).
dimewestern

Re: AC Milan V Liverpool selling details *** amended selling details ***
Reply #138 on: Today at 01:38:31 pm
Cheers! Will give it a go 
bignred84

Re: AC Milan V Liverpool selling details *** amended selling details ***
Reply #139 on: Today at 01:41:39 pm
Quote from: Tiz Lad on Today at 01:22:14 pm
Nothing surer mate.

On Girona I know I won't qualify, got all bar Atalanta last season, but would warrant 50% of the ones who get tickets for Girona will be swerving Milan but giving their ticket to any Tom, Dick and Harry

Atalanta, I had 22/24 (or 23/24 ?) yet not a single credit to my name.
was it 8 or 9 years history they went back for it.

LFC know I have been to the majority of the 22/23 games as I have had to collect at each & every game.
when I haven't collected, I still end up going to the collection as others in the group are collecting.
**thankfully I got an Atalanta via the 2nd sale again on someone else's credit, and of course I was very grateful.

for Girona I will have 26/27 games without a single credit.

100% those shifting Milan will be calling LFC for all sorts as they don't qualify for one of the 700 tickets
but I go everywhere (except Milan this season of course) that will be crying.

The system stinks
bignred84

Re: AC Milan V Liverpool selling details *** amended selling details ***
Reply #140 on: Today at 01:43:26 pm
Quote from: dimewestern on Today at 01:33:47 pm
Absolutely gutted! Just checked my confirmation email and both tickets have been put in my name and have my partners year of birth on both. I double checked everything before submitting but it looks like it's merged both of our information and put that on both tickets! I don't have a screenshot either to prove it 😡

TBF, they will probably contact you to flag it up

but it won't harm to contact them via Live-Chat ASAP
PaulKS

Re: AC Milan V Liverpool selling details *** amended selling details ***
Reply #141 on: Today at 01:47:07 pm
Quote from: RainbowFlick on Today at 01:19:56 pm
;D

found it pretty funny too, especially from his earlier messages to now haha

Yep it's actually embarrassing 😂 deary me
