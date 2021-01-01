So many posts saying gutted can't make Milan



Got spare for Milan if anybody fancies it



This is where the assign anybody is a farce



At the very least they should have to been in F&F.



That could easily have been implemented this season



They should give out Credit stamps, to those that go on other peoples.or at least reward those that actually attend on others creditthe likes of Napoli (twice) and AC Milan assuming the collections do/don't happen.for the small numbers involved (Napoli) it would make no difference in the grand scheme of things.**Twitter is awash with Spare Milan ticketsNo doubt the same people will be claiming they have been to every game in December for Girona