AC Milan V Liverpool selling details *** amended selling details ***

Re: AC Milan V Liverpool selling details *** amended selling details ***
Reply #120 on: Today at 10:58:09 am
Quote from: Barry Banana on Today at 10:50:06 am
I suppose the problem is that youre someone who has never been to an away game in Europe who wants to buy a ticket for a game you have no intention of going to. Presumably to give you a chance of getting a final ticket if we get there ahead of someone who actually went to the game.

Re: AC Milan V Liverpool selling details *** amended selling details ***
Reply #121 on: Today at 11:05:05 am
Easy as you like, done and dusted in 2 minutes
Re: AC Milan V Liverpool selling details *** amended selling details ***
Reply #122 on: Today at 11:10:10 am
Collect in Italy - For Free 😂...yeh cheers
Re: AC Milan V Liverpool selling details *** amended selling details ***
Reply #123 on: Today at 11:12:38 am
did the club take all the seats directly behind the goal? lol

not that it really matters but seemed odd
Re: AC Milan V Liverpool selling details *** amended selling details ***
Reply #124 on: Today at 11:14:01 am
Quote from: RainbowFlick on Today at 11:12:38 am
did the club take all the seats directly behind the goal? lol

not that it really matters but seemed odd

There's always empty blocks at either end isn't there.

last time we had 3
Re: AC Milan V Liverpool selling details *** amended selling details ***
Reply #125 on: Today at 11:15:56 am
Quote from: bignred84 on Today at 11:14:01 am
There's always empty blocks at either end isn't there.

last time we had 3

ahhh, i've been relying on a helpful person on here for most my euro aways  :)
Re: AC Milan V Liverpool selling details *** amended selling details ***
Reply #126 on: Today at 11:17:33 am
So many posts saying gutted can't make Milan

Got spare for Milan if anybody fancies it

This is where the assign anybody is a farce

At the very least they should have to been in F&F.

That could easily have been implemented this season
Re: AC Milan V Liverpool selling details *** amended selling details ***
Reply #127 on: Today at 11:46:04 am
Quote from: Tiz Lad on Today at 11:17:33 am
So many posts saying gutted can't make Milan

Got spare for Milan if anybody fancies it

This is where the assign anybody is a farce

At the very least they should have to been in F&F.

That could easily have been implemented this season

They should give out Credit stamps, to those that go on other peoples.
or at least reward those that actually attend on others credit
the likes of Napoli (twice) and AC Milan assuming the collections do/don't happen.

for the small numbers involved (Napoli) it would make no difference in the grand scheme of things.


**Twitter is awash with Spare Milan tickets
No doubt the same people will be claiming they have been to every game in December for Girona
Re: AC Milan V Liverpool selling details *** amended selling details ***
Reply #128 on: Today at 12:10:10 pm
Tickets should only be collected and used by the person buying the ticket. Simples.
Re: AC Milan V Liverpool selling details *** amended selling details ***
Reply #129 on: Today at 12:11:43 pm
You can buy ticket via Milan page - still a lot free under away end.

Just bought 4.
Re: AC Milan V Liverpool selling details *** amended selling details ***
Reply #130 on: Today at 12:14:06 pm
Give the credits to the people that go the match. Had mates sorted on other people's loyalty only for the group stages last season. Only for them to miss out when the glory hunters come back out the woodwork for the knockout stages.
