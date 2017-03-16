« previous next »
AC Milan V Liverpool selling details *** amended selling details ***

Re: AC Milan V Liverpool selling details *** amended selling details ***
Reply #80 on: Yesterday at 10:37:46 pm
Quote from: Levitz on Yesterday at 10:30:55 pm
There were a lot of magic erasers flying about in Roma

3, 4 even 5 checks wasn't there though and a closed turnstile.
checked several times prior to the turnstile then inside as well.

Plenty got knocked back though and kept in some fenced off area/pen.

they eventually let them all in though to avoid letting them walk the streets etc
Re: AC Milan V Liverpool selling details *** amended selling details ***
Reply #81 on: Yesterday at 10:57:31 pm
Booked flights and accommodation already so do we think is it going to be easy getting sorted in the all members sale or best to get a spare off someone guaranteed in Fridays sale?
Re: AC Milan V Liverpool selling details *** amended selling details ***
Reply #82 on: Today at 12:18:25 am
Quote from: bignred84 on Yesterday at 10:25:58 pm

Best part of £1000 spent now for 2 Napoli and AC Milan and for what


Nat Phillips Cruyff turn.
Re: AC Milan V Liverpool selling details *** amended selling details ***
Reply #83 on: Today at 12:30:05 am
Quote from: Barry Banana on Today at 12:18:25 am
Nat Phillips Cruyff turn.

LOL, That was the opposite end to us as well up in the gods.
Plus my eyesight isn't what it was 20-30 years ago.
Re: AC Milan V Liverpool selling details *** amended selling details ***
Reply #84 on: Today at 10:33:52 am
Quote from: Danyaals Kop on Yesterday at 10:57:31 pm
Booked flights and accommodation already so do we think is it going to be easy getting sorted in the all members sale or best to get a spare off someone guaranteed in Fridays sale?

i think it'll mainly be fine, but people know how important it is to get on the ladder now (both to physically go to aways, but also guarantee yourself a potential final ticket), so some will just basket and hope to find a buyer
Re: AC Milan V Liverpool selling details *** amended selling details ***
Reply #85 on: Today at 11:15:59 am
Hoping to finally be getting on the ladder after years of using sources from mates.

Im not counting my hopes up for it but i'm hopeful as ever and if sorted will sort getting there and on how to get time off.
Re: AC Milan V Liverpool selling details *** amended selling details ***
Reply #86 on: Today at 12:23:27 pm
How long do you think the hold back will be and likely local time we get out ?
Re: AC Milan V Liverpool selling details *** amended selling details ***
Reply #87 on: Today at 12:39:12 pm
Quote from: Mr.Savage on Today at 12:23:27 pm
How long do you think the hold back will be and likely local time we get out ?

a good 45-60+ minutes if not more.

we tend to get let out with just enough time to get the metro back into the city centre
Its a good 15-20 minutes by the time you leave the ground, walk town the towers, walk half way around the world to get to the metro (Via the way we have to go in).

*when there is a short cut, if LFC don't get is closed as they did last time
Re: AC Milan V Liverpool selling details *** amended selling details ***
Reply #88 on: Today at 12:54:15 pm
Quote from: bignred84 on Today at 12:39:12 pm
a good 45-60+ minutes if not more.

we tend to get let out with just enough time to get the metro back into the city centre
Its a good 15-20 minutes by the time you leave the ground, walk town the towers, walk half way around the world to get to the metro (Via the way we have to go in).

*when there is a short cut, if LFC don't get is closed as they did last time

Felt fucking ages last time, felt like we were going to miss the last metro
Re: AC Milan V Liverpool selling details *** amended selling details ***
Reply #89 on: Today at 04:06:29 pm
Couple of lads have the chance at spares, everything booked ready to go. But torn between trying in the AMS on the 11th for the credit or getting the spares sorted tomorrow. How does everyone think the sale will go? Supply massively outstrip demand as usual? Or do we reckon it would be ok.
Re: AC Milan V Liverpool selling details *** amended selling details ***
Reply #90 on: Today at 04:48:56 pm
Quote from: alecl2 on Today at 04:06:29 pm
Couple of lads have the chance at spares, everything booked ready to go. But torn between trying in the AMS on the 11th for the credit or getting the spares sorted tomorrow. How does everyone think the sale will go? Supply massively outstrip demand as usual? Or do we reckon it would be ok.

i personally think they'll be ok on their cards, assuming they are online on time and make an effort to register and refresh when they release

but you're fighting credit hunters and some chancers hoping it won't be collection
Re: AC Milan V Liverpool selling details *** amended selling details ***
Reply #91 on: Today at 04:55:36 pm
Quote from: alecl2 on Today at 04:06:29 pm
Couple of lads have the chance at spares, everything booked ready to go. But torn between trying in the AMS on the 11th for the credit or getting the spares sorted tomorrow. How does everyone think the sale will go? Supply massively outstrip demand as usual? Or do we reckon it would be ok.
If in person ticket collection goes ahead out in Milan, I anticipate the club will be 'on it' to ensure that anyone who doesn't collect their tickets will not gain the credit.  But a collection for 4000+ is challenging to organise, and can't see how club could just say a percentage will collect when they haven't flagged that possibility in advance.  The club have cancelled an in person collection in the past, so not unprecedented.  Probably depends on how many are prepared to gamble on ticket collection being cancelled.
Luck favours the brave, but not the stupid.

Re: AC Milan V Liverpool selling details *** amended selling details ***
Reply #92 on: Today at 05:15:27 pm
Cheers, gonna go with the AMS I think. 4 of them on the ball should manage it with linked F+F.
Re: AC Milan V Liverpool selling details *** amended selling details ***
Reply #93 on: Today at 05:16:33 pm
If Ticket Collection is cancelled, how else will they give the ticket? Post it or NFC it?
Re: AC Milan V Liverpool selling details *** amended selling details ***
Reply #94 on: Today at 05:24:19 pm
Quote from: deanloco9 on Today at 05:16:33 pm
If Ticket Collection is cancelled, how else will they give the ticket? Post it or NFC it?
Neither if previous years are anything to go by, it's usually just a PDF version of a paper ticket (basically the same as you would collect at the hotel)
Re: AC Milan V Liverpool selling details *** amended selling details ***
Reply #95 on: Today at 05:26:19 pm
Quote from: alecl2 on Today at 05:15:27 pm
Cheers, gonna go with the AMS I think. 4 of them on the ball should manage it with linked F+F.
This is what Im hoping for now too for the 3 of us travelling.

Which away did they previously cancel collection for? Napoli?
Re: AC Milan V Liverpool selling details *** amended selling details ***
Reply #96 on: Today at 05:44:35 pm
Quote from: Danyaals Kop on Today at 05:26:19 pm
This is what Im hoping for now too for the 3 of us travelling.

Which away did they previously cancel collection for? Napoli?
Napoli, they never announced collection

LASK Linz last season they cancelled it
Re: AC Milan V Liverpool selling details *** amended selling details ***
Reply #97 on: Today at 06:32:27 pm
Quote from: bignred84 on Today at 12:39:12 pm
a good 45-60+ minutes if not more.

we tend to get let out with just enough time to get the metro back into the city centre
Its a good 15-20 minutes by the time you leave the ground, walk town the towers, walk half way around the world to get to the metro (Via the way we have to go in).

*when there is a short cut, if LFC don't get is closed as they did last time

Theres a bus back to malpensa at midnight Im hoping to make from Lotto which is 16 mins from the ground. Think thats doable?
Re: AC Milan V Liverpool selling details *** amended selling details ***
Reply #98 on: Today at 06:35:53 pm
Quote from: Mr.Savage on Today at 06:32:27 pm
Theres a bus back to malpensa at midnight Im hoping to make from Lotto which is 16 mins from the ground. Think thats doable?

I'd go out 5 minute before the end
Re: AC Milan V Liverpool selling details *** amended selling details ***
Reply #99 on: Today at 06:38:20 pm
Quote from: Mr.Savage on Today at 06:32:27 pm
Theres a bus back to malpensa at midnight Im hoping to make from Lotto which is 16 mins from the ground. Think thats doable?

50/50 or how long is a piece of string.

from memory we get let out with just about enough time to catch the last metro around midnight.

They were stopping locals last time and just letting Liverpool go in the metro station
depending what way you go (shortcut if its open) or all around the world to follow the directions.

aren't there no later buses from Centrale to Malpansa ?
Re: AC Milan V Liverpool selling details *** amended selling details ***
Reply #100 on: Today at 06:43:41 pm
Quote from: stefbs on Today at 06:35:53 pm
I'd go out 5 minute before the end

It takes a door 10 mins getting out the ground alone
remember the stair towers, then another 10 minutes+ to get to the metro station via the way we get into the ground.

People usually try to leave a good 20+ minutes from the end to avoid the hold back.

** I'm pretty certain we are the opposite end of the ground as well
which means a scenic route around the car park, then a further walk to the other Tower to access our section.

where as for Inter, its straight across the walkway and the stair tower is just there.
they block off the passage way for Home supporters then let several hundred of us through into a separate area.
Re: AC Milan V Liverpool selling details *** amended selling details ***
Reply #101 on: Today at 07:18:07 pm
Quote from: Birdontheshirt on Today at 04:55:36 pm
If in person ticket collection goes ahead out in Milan, I anticipate the club will be 'on it' to ensure that anyone who doesn't collect their tickets will not gain the credit.  But a collection for 4000+ is challenging to organise, and can't see how club could just say a percentage will collect when they haven't flagged that possibility in advance.  The club have cancelled an in person collection in the past, so not unprecedented.  Probably depends on how many are prepared to gamble on ticket collection being cancelled.
.

I'd be surprised if it goes ahead

I'd also be surprised if the collection is random, may scale back and make 0 credits collect, stops those chances getting credit
Re: AC Milan V Liverpool selling details *** amended selling details ***
Reply #102 on: Today at 07:21:53 pm
with the price of hotels
and a number of flights arriving very late on the Monday
(I know a few who arrive after the last express train leaves Malpansa)

there won't be many collecting the night before the game

were not arriving till 11:00-12:00 on matchday
