I'd go out 5 minute before the end
It takes a door 10 mins getting out the ground alone
remember the stair towers, then another 10 minutes+ to get to the metro station via the way we get into the ground.
People usually try to leave a good 20+ minutes from the end to avoid the hold back.
** I'm pretty certain we are the opposite end of the ground as well
which means a scenic route around the car park, then a further walk to the other Tower to access our section.
where as for Inter, its straight across the walkway and the stair tower is just there.
they block off the passage way for Home supporters then let several hundred of us through into a separate area.