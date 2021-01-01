« previous next »
Author Topic: AC Milan V Liverpool selling details *** amended selling details ***  (Read 1978 times)

Online Levitz

Re: AC Milan V Liverpool selling details
« Reply #40 on: Yesterday at 07:36:11 pm »
Quote from: Oh Yes BisCAN on Yesterday at 06:59:00 pm

The bare minimum, though, is letting people know of significant selling criteria change before the draw is made. They couldn't not think thousands would book on the same assumption and be hugely out of pocket?!

This.

We also had LASK but you can't just change the criteria on a whim, you need to, at the very least, announce it at the start of the season
Liverpool ist Rad!

Online 30fiver

Re: AC Milan V Liverpool selling details
« Reply #41 on: Yesterday at 08:16:51 pm »
Exactly

They say don't book till you have a ticket but ask for your flight info and hotel when you're buying the ticket? 😂

Then say don't travel without

My Berlin flights have gone from 70 odd, to the 121 I paid, and are now £678. Expecting everyone to not book just isn't doable

It's a mess with the passing on etc it's probably past the point of no return
Online bignred84

Re: AC Milan V Liverpool selling details
« Reply #42 on: Yesterday at 08:33:10 pm »
Quote from: Oh Yes BisCAN on Yesterday at 06:59:00 pm


Since ticket collection abroad became more frequent, LFC have missed plenty of opportunities to move towards attendee gets credit. Or a hybrid of this and that, given the complexities of gaming the system.


Nail on head there.
whilst I got 2 of last seasons by the skin of me teeth.

last season I had 23/24 for Atalanta, yet not one of them games with a credit.
yet virtually every game (90%+) LFC know I have been.
As I have had to collect in person.

How am I ever gonna get on this ladder.
I can get a ticket for Milan via my usual route and be guaranteed.
or do I take a game with a scramble for 1 worthless credit


Online 30fiver

Re: AC Milan V Liverpool selling details
« Reply #43 on: Yesterday at 08:51:38 pm »
Quote from: bignred84 on Yesterday at 08:33:10 pm
Nail on head there.
whilst I got 2 of last seasons by the skin of me teeth.

last season I had 23/24 for Atalanta, yet not one of them games with a credit.
yet virtually every game (90%+) LFC know I have been.
As I have had to collect in person.

How am I ever gonna get on this ladder.
I can get a ticket for Milan via my usual route and be guaranteed.
or do I take a game with a scramble for 1 worthless credit


Same story here - we were pondering about the scenarios like past seasons where I got mine in 1st sale on someone's then managed to get my card one and find someone for it

This year if I'm 2nd sale I'm still gonna wanna make sure I buy in 1st if I can then find someone for mine

On paper its been passed on but in reality I'm there
Offline Icky

Re: AC Milan V Liverpool selling details
« Reply #44 on: Yesterday at 08:54:41 pm »
Quote from: bignred84 on Yesterday at 08:33:10 pm
Nail on head there.
whilst I got 2 of last seasons by the skin of me teeth.

last season I had 23/24 for Atalanta, yet not one of them games with a credit.
yet virtually every game (90%+) LFC know I have been.
As I have had to collect in person.

How am I ever gonna get on this ladder.
I can get a ticket for Milan via my usual route and be guaranteed.
or do I take a game with a scramble for 1 worthless credit

I get this totally, playing devils advocate, if people didnt take on the passed tickets these would end up in circulation and your worthless one credit could become 2,3,4 etc. I understand why you do it, as it gets you to these games.

I dont know why they allow passing to others, they dont in other aways.

Out of interest has your source passed final tickets to you as you have been their main assistant in keeping their credits?
Online Jm55

Re: AC Milan V Liverpool selling details
« Reply #45 on: Yesterday at 08:56:42 pm »
Quote from: 30fiver on Yesterday at 08:51:38 pm

Same story here - we were pondering about the scenarios like past seasons where I got mine in 1st sale on someone's then managed to get my card one and find someone for it

This year if I'm 2nd sale I'm still gonna wanna make sure I buy in 1st if I can then find someone for mine

On paper its been passed on but in reality I'm there

If youve got one credit from any aways then youll be guaranteed Milan on your card anyway?
Offline Oh Yes BisCAN

Re: AC Milan V Liverpool selling details
« Reply #46 on: Yesterday at 09:16:35 pm »
I vaguely recall a credit amnesty for PL homes (let club know someone had been using your card and give them the credits).

If that was announced, in good time (May?), for the following seasons European fixtures alongside credit going to attendee on collection, that should (guess work) remove those that just don't go anymore and sort those regularly using someone's card.

Those that go 1-2 times (maybe to only help their chances of a final ticket) and give rest to randoms, would have to seriously consider what to do, and you might lose another 50% (more guess work).

In our scenario (four of us) this season, two would be fine (go every away on own cards), another would generally get to most games (on own card post-amnesty and credit to attendee), the other card might fall off the credit ladder, but user goes to about half the games each season.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 09:21:37 pm by Oh Yes BisCAN »
Online 30fiver

Re: AC Milan V Liverpool selling details
« Reply #47 on: Yesterday at 09:24:09 pm »
Quote from: Jm55 on Yesterday at 08:56:42 pm
If youve got one credit from any aways then youll be guaranteed Milan on your card anyway?

Yes but was thinking about other fixtures where the allocations are closer
Online 30fiver

Re: AC Milan V Liverpool selling details
« Reply #48 on: Yesterday at 09:24:54 pm »
Quote from: Oh Yes BisCAN on Yesterday at 09:16:35 pm
I vaguely recall a credit amnesty for PL homes (let club know someone had been using your card and give them the credits).

If that was announced, in good time (May?), for the following seasons European fixtures alongside credit going to attendee on collection, that should (guess work) remove those that just don't go anymore and sort those regularly using someone's card.

Those that go 1-2 times (maybe to only help their chances of a final ticket) and give rest to randoms, would have to seriously consider what to do, and you might lose another 50% (more guess work).

In our scenario (four of us) this season, two would be fine (go every away on own cards), another would generally get to most games (on own card post-amnesty and credit to attendee), the other card might fall off the credit ladder, but user goes to about half the games each season.

There was, maybe an away one would work.. Would need to be a bulk transfer though because let's say first game requires X, you transfer it... 2nd game requires first game plus a few, now neither card qualifies
Offline Oh Yes BisCAN

Re: AC Milan V Liverpool selling details
« Reply #49 on: Yesterday at 09:43:06 pm »
Quote from: 30fiver on Yesterday at 09:24:54 pm
There was, maybe an away one would work.. Would need to be a bulk transfer though because let's say first game requires X, you transfer it... 2nd game requires first game plus a few, now neither card qualifies
Indeed. Bulk only, before season and rule change.
Online Jm55

Re: AC Milan V Liverpool selling details
« Reply #50 on: Yesterday at 09:49:53 pm »
Quote from: Oh Yes BisCAN on Yesterday at 09:43:06 pm
Indeed. Bulk only, before season and rule change.

Need to do it for league aways as well - give the people whove been going for years the chance to get the credits transferred over to them and after that stop people passing the tickets over.

The reality is that touting in our away ends is a massive problem and this is the only way you can realistically stop it.
Online 30fiver

Re: AC Milan V Liverpool selling details
« Reply #51 on: Yesterday at 10:14:38 pm »
Quote from: Jm55 on Yesterday at 09:49:53 pm
Need to do it for league aways as well - give the people whove been going for years the chance to get the credits transferred over to them and after that stop people passing the tickets over.

The reality is that touting in our away ends is a massive problem and this is the only way you can realistically stop it.

Especially as it's going digital


However.. The counter argument is why should people skip the queue keeps the closed shop then
Online 30fiver

Re: AC Milan V Liverpool selling details
« Reply #52 on: Today at 01:11:20 pm »
New Criteria:

1 game from 2022/23 OR 2023/24

11am Friday

1 of following:
Atalanta, Sparta, Union SG, Toulouse, LASK, Real Madrid, Ajax, Rangers, Napoli

Not on front end yet but is here
https://www.liverpoolfc.com/tickets/tickets-availability/ac-milan-v-liverpool-fc-17-sep-2024-0800pm-375
« Last Edit: Today at 01:13:13 pm by 30fiver »
Online RainbowFlick

Re: AC Milan V Liverpool selling details
« Reply #53 on: Today at 01:27:42 pm »
Quote from: 30fiver on Today at 01:11:20 pm
New Criteria:

1 game from 2022/23 OR 2023/24

11am Friday

1 of following:
Atalanta, Sparta, Union SG, Toulouse, LASK, Real Madrid, Ajax, Rangers, Napoli

Not on front end yet but is here
https://www.liverpoolfc.com/tickets/tickets-availability/ac-milan-v-liverpool-fc-17-sep-2024-0800pm-375

thanks, some sense

do personally think the all members should just be a ballot, to avoid chancers just trying to get on and then offering it out on twitter to people who miss out but plan to travel. probably won't be too many of those, i'd guess.
Online 30fiver

Re: AC Milan V Liverpool selling details
« Reply #54 on: Today at 01:32:33 pm »
Quote from: RainbowFlick on Today at 01:27:42 pm
thanks, some sense

do personally think the all members should just be a ballot, to avoid chancers just trying to get on and then offering it out on twitter to people who miss out but plan to travel. probably won't be too many of those, i'd guess.

Probably not a bad idea, will be people who get in the ballot tho then have a day or two to find details for someone and still be a handful left after to shift

I would not be surprised in the slightest if they announce after the last sale that there's no collection
Online RainbowFlick

Re: AC Milan V Liverpool selling details
« Reply #55 on: Today at 02:03:24 pm »
Quote from: 30fiver on Today at 01:32:33 pm
Probably not a bad idea, will be people who get in the ballot tho then have a day or two to find details for someone and still be a handful left after to shift

I would not be surprised in the slightest if they announce after the last sale that there's no collection

yeah i'm expecting as much. would much rather be mooching around fashion week  :)
Online 30fiver

Re: AC Milan V Liverpool selling details
« Reply #56 on: Today at 02:06:06 pm »
Quote from: RainbowFlick on Today at 02:03:24 pm
yeah i'm expecting as much. would much rather be mooching around fashion week  :)

Just think of the cost of 20+ staff, hotels, flights, somewhere to hire and secure etc to dish out printed e-tickets
Online Tiz Lad

Re: AC Milan V Liverpool selling details *** amended selling details ***
« Reply #57 on: Today at 02:11:03 pm »
Of course, unless I haven't seen it, not a whiff of an apology
Online Tiz Lad

Re: AC Milan V Liverpool selling details *** amended selling details ***
« Reply #58 on: Today at 02:11:35 pm »
Quote from: 30fiver on Today at 02:06:06 pm
Just think of the cost of 20+ staff, hotels, flights, somewhere to hire and secure etc to dish out printed e-tickets

20? they had that many for Prague
Online Jm55

Re: AC Milan V Liverpool selling details
« Reply #59 on: Today at 02:12:39 pm »
Quote from: RainbowFlick on Today at 01:27:42 pm
thanks, some sense

do personally think the all members should just be a ballot, to avoid chancers just trying to get on and then offering it out on twitter to people who miss out but plan to travel. probably won't be too many of those, i'd guess.

I dont think this is possible anyway is it as you have to declare the details of the person collecting/name printed on the ticket at the point you buy it dont you?
Online RainbowFlick

Re: AC Milan V Liverpool selling details *** amended selling details ***
« Reply #60 on: Today at 02:12:55 pm »
Quote from: Tiz Lad on Today at 02:11:03 pm
Of course, unless I haven't seen it, not a whiff of an apology

it was down to miscellaneous suspicious activity
Online 30fiver

Re: AC Milan V Liverpool selling details *** amended selling details ***
« Reply #61 on: Today at 02:13:38 pm »
Quote from: Tiz Lad on Today at 02:11:35 pm
20? they had that many for Prague

They used the stewards etc that would be there for the game anyway

They'd need more 'extras' for this to enable collection I reckon but nit in the ground
Online stuartheal

Re: AC Milan V Liverpool selling details *** amended selling details ***
« Reply #62 on: Today at 02:22:41 pm »
The right thing to do. How many do people think we be left for members?
