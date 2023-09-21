« previous next »
Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: AC Milan V Liverpool selling details  (Read 500 times)

Offline ABJ

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,022
  • Internet terrorist
AC Milan V Liverpool selling details
« on: Today at 03:41:37 pm »
UEFA Champions League away fixture against AC Milan to be played at the San Siro Stadium on Tuesday September 17, 2024. Kick-off is at 21.00hrs, local time.

The club has received an allocation of 4395 tickets for this all-ticket fixture.

In line with UEFA guidelines, a further 200 top category seats have been allocated to be used as part of the players' allocation and staff, travelling club staff and VIPs.

TICKET PRICE £49.65

TICKET COLLECTION

Liverpool FC will be carrying out a full ticket collection process, to ensure an accurate verification process is in place for the issuing of tickets.

Due to Italian law, the FULL NAME of each supporter attending the game must be printed on their ticket.

SUPPORTERS MUST PROVIDE DETAILS FOR EVERY PERSON TRAVELLING TO AND ATTENDING THE GAME.

SUPPORTERS WHO PROVIDE THE SAME DETAILS FOR MORE THAN ONE TICKET WILL NOT BE CONTACTED AND WILL AUTOMATICALLY HAVE THEIR TICKET CANCELLED, WITH NO REFUND GIVEN.

UNDER NO CIRCUMSTANCES WILL ANY CHANGES BE PERMITTED ONCE YOU HAVE PURCHASED YOUR TICKET(S).

 First name

 Surname

 Address

 Date of birth

 Country of birth  please note that those born in Italy MUST provide their city of birth

 Passport or National Identity Number

 Mobile number (this is the mobile number we will use to contact travelling supporters)

 Email address (this is the email address we will use to contact travelling supporters)

 Outbound travel date

 Method of travel into Milan: plane/car/coach/train

 Estimated time of arrival into Milan

 Accommodation details

 Return travel date

As the information you provide is paramount to the ticket(s) being issued in Milan, we cannot stress enough that you must follow the instructions provided.

To re-emphasise:

 When booking your tickets, the details of EVERY supporter attending the game MUST be provided on the online form for the ticket that they, and only they will be collecting.

ONE TICKET = ONE SUPPORTER = UNIQUE SUPPORTER DETAILS

 Before completing your booking:

o Check that you have provided different supporter details against every ticket in your booking.

o Take your time and review the details you have provided against each ticket before completing your booking to make sure every ticket is assigned a different name.

CHANGES WILL NOT BE PERMITTED ONCE YOU HAVE COMPLETED YOUR BOOKING.

If the supporter details on the online form do not match the photo identification of the supporter collecting the ticket, the ticket will become invalid and WILL NOT be issued under any circumstances. Refunds will also be refused.

LFC cannot be held responsible for tickets not issued if incorrect details are provided at the time of booking.

TICKET SALES

Tickets will be available online only and you may have to queue at times.

Eligibility criteria for this game is based on the following Europa League away fixtures during season 2023-24:

 Atalanta (18.04.24)

 Sparta Prague (07.03.24)

 Union SG (14.12.23)

 Toulouse (09.11.23)

 Lask (21.09.23)

Sale Information

Season Ticket Holders & Members with 1 game from 11am 06.09.24 until 7.30am 11.09.24

Eligible supporters are guaranteed a ticket during this sale

Registration for all Season Ticket Holders & Members from 8.15am 6.09.24 until 8.15am 7.09.24

Registration is required to be eligible to purchase during the below sale

All Season Ticket Holders & Members who registered from 8.15am 11.09.24

Eligible supporters are not guaranteed a ticket during this sale*

*Supporters who register will be sent a unique link on Tuesday 10 September, which will allow them to access to the All Season Ticket Holders & Members sale.

DISABLED SUPPORTERS:

Ambulant Disabled Supporters

Ambulant disabled supporters should purchase tickets in line with the full selling details.

Supporters who require a Wheelchair Bay

We have received an allocation of 15 wheelchair bays with associated personal assistants.

Supporters who require a wheelchair bay should email disability@liverpoolfc.com marking the subject field as AC Milan Away, no later than 12pm on Monday September 9, to register their interest.

Please note that if the number of applications exceeds the number of wheelchair bays available, a ballot will take place with priority given to those who have recorded the most number of games.

HOSPITALITY MEMBERS

Sir Kenny Dalglish Stand executive box holders, premium level and centenary club members should contact the hospitality team on 0151 264 2222, option 2.

TICKET COLLECTION PROCESS

Full ticket collection details will be sent in the lead up to the game to every supporter named on the online form, using the email address and mobile number provided on the online form.

We can confirm the following regarding the ticket collection point:

 It will open from 4.30pm on Monday September 16 and throughout the day on match day. Full details will be confirmed on the email we send leading up to the game.

ONLY the supporter named on the online form will be able to collect their own ticket with photo ID  NO EXCEPTIONS.

If the ticket remains uncollected, the ticket purchase will be cancelled from the supporter record it was purchased against, with no refund given.

GENERAL INFORMATION

Stadium Access

Photo ID/Passport will be requested at the stadium and/or turnstiles and checked against the name on the ticket.

You will be refused entry if:

➢ The name on the ticket does not match the photo ID.

➢ An attempt has been made to remove or change the name on the ticket.

Match Credits

Tickets purchased during this seasons competition will be used as match credits for ticket sales throughout season 2024/25 and for future seasons.

There will be no duplicate tickets for this fixture.

Please note that Liverpool FC will not be responsible for any supporter being refused entry either into the stadium, the city of Milan or Italy.

https://www.liverpoolfc.com/news/ac-milan-v-liverpool-champions-league-away-ticket-details
« Last Edit: Today at 04:28:59 pm by ABJ »
Logged
Quote from: Harvest Fields
i watched the chelsea game at my sisters. her 12 year old son is severly autistic and i forgot myself and jumped up screaming at the goal and he went nuts. screaming and shouting. scared the fuck out of me. apologised to my sister as i thought id upset him, turns out he was joining in.

Online stuartheal

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 688
Re: AC Milan V Liverpool selling details
« Reply #1 on: Today at 03:45:49 pm »
Usual short notice to find affordable flights for those successful without a current credit
Logged

Offline DOG-LFC8

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 923
  • We've conquered Europe and we're never gonna stop
Re: AC Milan V Liverpool selling details
« Reply #2 on: Today at 03:47:30 pm »
Why have they not used Napoli and Rangers from the season before? Very unfair
Logged

Online SingFongFC

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 702
  • L-I-V, E-R-P, Double O L, Liverpool FC
Re: AC Milan V Liverpool selling details
« Reply #3 on: Today at 03:48:13 pm »
Is this is a mistake on the announcement? binning off every one who had any credit that didnt take in the small allocations in the Europa???? The fuck?
Logged

Online elmothered1

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 680
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: AC Milan V Liverpool selling details
« Reply #4 on: Today at 03:50:57 pm »
this a joke? ive got euro aways going back to 2016. couldnt get any of those tiny allocations last year
Logged

Online Icky

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 124
  • Kemlyn Road
Re: AC Milan V Liverpool selling details
« Reply #5 on: Today at 03:52:39 pm »
Quote from: SingFongFC on Today at 03:48:13 pm
Is this is a mistake on the announcement? binning off every one who had any credit that didnt take in the small allocations in the Europa???? The fuck?

its gotta be, no past credit taken into account after such small allocations last season.
If not they have re-set the past history to zero, so wrong..
Logged

Online SingFongFC

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 702
  • L-I-V, E-R-P, Double O L, Liverpool FC
Re: AC Milan V Liverpool selling details
« Reply #6 on: Today at 03:53:01 pm »
Booked flights yesterday for four of us that had credits from 2022-23. Just shows with this club, never expect them to do the expected, unbelievable. If they got ticket criteria out in decent time it might help - letting days go by as prices and hotel costs rise
Logged

Online bignred84

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,005
  • We all Live in a Red and White Upper Centenary
Re: AC Milan V Liverpool selling details
« Reply #7 on: Today at 03:54:36 pm »
Quote from: elmothered1 on Today at 03:50:57 pm
this a joke? ive got euro aways going back to 2016. couldnt get any of those tiny allocations last year

I've got all 5 of those (but with NO credits)

so I can't even get one
I dammed if I go one way (on someone else's credit)
and dammed the other way
if I don't get one in the free for all scramble

** everythink is booked here to
Logged

Online bignred84

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,005
  • We all Live in a Red and White Upper Centenary
Re: AC Milan V Liverpool selling details
« Reply #8 on: Today at 03:55:55 pm »
Quote from: SingFongFC on Today at 03:53:01 pm
Booked flights yesterday for four of us that had credits from 2022-23. Just shows with this club, never expect them to do the expected, unbelievable. If they got ticket criteria out in decent time it might help - letting days go by as prices and hotel costs rise

Booked flights on Sunday night
they went down 20 Euros on Monday
still at 42 euro from Barcelona > Milan

** Hotel prices in Milan are stupid money
Logged

Offline deanloco9

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 737
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: AC Milan V Liverpool selling details
« Reply #9 on: Today at 03:56:50 pm »
This has shower of shite written all over it. That is scandalous if that isnt an error. WTF.
Logged

Online duvva 💅

  • lippa RAWK Diivva, broke Kenny's sky
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,987
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: AC Milan V Liverpool selling details
« Reply #10 on: Today at 03:57:34 pm »
So does this mean there will be lots of those who usually go European aways who have to join in the all members/ST holders sale?

How difficult do people expect that sale to be, presumably there will be plenty of tickets initially if there arent lots eligible for the first sale?
Logged
"If you don't limit yourself with bad thoughts, you can fly" - Jurgen Klopp

Online Jm55

  • Would legit drive you round the bend but his car legit won't start. More bounze... to the ounze.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,252
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: AC Milan V Liverpool selling details
« Reply #11 on: Today at 03:59:21 pm »
Is this some attempt to make the away ladder more accessible or something?
Logged

Offline deanloco9

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 737
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: AC Milan V Liverpool selling details
« Reply #12 on: Today at 04:00:22 pm »
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Today at 03:57:34 pm
So does this mean there will be lots of those who usually go European aways who have to join in the all members/ST holders sale?

How difficult do people expect that sale to be, presumably there will be plenty of tickets initially if there arent lots eligible for the first sale?

Its essentially a free for all which makes me think shower of shite are trying to get their pals on the ladder. This is a disgrace.
Logged

Online elmothered1

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 680
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: AC Milan V Liverpool selling details
« Reply #13 on: Today at 04:03:08 pm »
fucking fuming.
Logged

Online Milly B

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,843
  • JFT 96
Re: AC Milan V Liverpool selling details
« Reply #14 on: Today at 04:04:27 pm »
Has to be a mistake, has to be.
Logged

Online stuartheal

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 688
Re: AC Milan V Liverpool selling details
« Reply #15 on: Today at 04:06:52 pm »
How many left after guaranteed sale?
Logged

Online DougLFC94

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,397
Re: AC Milan V Liverpool selling details
« Reply #16 on: Today at 04:07:48 pm »
Quote from: stuartheal on Today at 04:06:52 pm
How many left after guaranteed sale?
about 3k if the criteria holds. Think they will change it though when enough people complain
Logged

Offline carl123uk

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,108
  • @CarlLFC5
Re: AC Milan V Liverpool selling details
« Reply #17 on: Today at 04:09:35 pm »
Quote from: deanloco9 on Today at 04:07:51 pm
tempted to email phil.dutton on his liverpoolfc email. That is shocking.

Do it something needs to be done. Loads been shafted here and it's not on. Biggest allocation was 1400 in the EL so why have they done this?
Logged

Offline DOG-LFC8

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 923
  • We've conquered Europe and we're never gonna stop
Re: AC Milan V Liverpool selling details
« Reply #18 on: Today at 04:09:59 pm »
This is an absolute f***ing disgrace.
Logged

Online bignred84

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,005
  • We all Live in a Red and White Upper Centenary
Re: AC Milan V Liverpool selling details
« Reply #19 on: Today at 04:10:29 pm »
Quote from: deanloco9 on Today at 04:00:22 pm
Its essentially a free for all which makes me think shower of shite are trying to get their pals on the ladder. This is a disgrace.

How can they be getting their mates on the ladder
its an application, then a scramble/free for all with NO guarantees

will be interesting to see if the registration requires any travel details
I think plenty will apply (for the credit) but weather they travel is another matter.
then they obviously will lose the credit

How about people that go on other peoples credits all the time
do they take a gamble and then possibly miss out ?


Ticket sales for the Europa worked exactly the same way.
based on the previous seasons competition against the allocations received.
Logged

Online redgriffin73

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,017
  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: AC Milan V Liverpool selling details
« Reply #20 on: Today at 04:12:46 pm »
The one game I can't make so that's me off the ladder then after having away credits going back god knows how many years  :butt
Logged
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Online Milly B

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,843
  • JFT 96
Re: AC Milan V Liverpool selling details
« Reply #21 on: Today at 04:14:13 pm »
Anyone with CL credits going back 10 years and has just been screwed will more than likely have the flights and hotel booked for Milan, a lot who will register and come out in ballot will have no intention of going, will buy for the credit and pawn off to a long serving Euro away goer.
This isn't on.

Who can we email to complain? SOS or the club directly, a disgrace.
Logged

Offline deanloco9

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 737
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: AC Milan V Liverpool selling details
« Reply #22 on: Today at 04:17:33 pm »
Quote from: Milly B on Today at 04:14:13 pm
Anyone with CL credits going back 10 years and has just been screwed will more than likely have the flights and hotel booked for Milan, a lot who will register and come out in ballot will have no intention of going, will buy for the credit and pawn off to a long serving Euro away goer.
This isn't on.

Who can we email to complain? SOS or the club directly, a disgrace.

Ive tried to reach out to the club, LFCHelp wont help (I think theyre out the loop completely as they just relay stuff) and I think if enough complain SOS will get something done but if they fail or dont respond then we know the reason why.
Logged

Online elmothered1

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 680
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: AC Milan V Liverpool selling details
« Reply #23 on: Today at 04:23:22 pm »
Quote from: bignred84 on Today at 04:10:29 pm
How can they be getting their mates on the ladder
its an application, then a scramble/free for all with NO guarantees

will be interesting to see if the registration requires any travel details
I think plenty will apply (for the credit) but weather they travel is another matter.
then they obviously will lose the credit

How about people that go on other peoples credits all the time
do they take a gamble and then possibly miss out ?


last season europa lg games some went back further than last season as allocations were so small. basicallly looked after the few then but now its fuck the rest. disgraceful

Ticket sales for the Europa worked exactly the same way.
based on the previous seasons competition against the allocations received.
Logged

Online 30fiver

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,927
  • Now it's time for Jurgens men
Re: AC Milan V Liverpool selling details
« Reply #24 on: Today at 04:29:04 pm »
Quote from: Jm55 on Today at 03:59:21 pm
Is this some attempt to make the away ladder more accessible or something?

This is the ONLY explanation if this isn't a mistake

I want to assume this is a new staff member following Prem rules or the rules of 'go back enough seasons to have a guaranteed sale', but who knows

would have already been 1300 for new away ladder entrants
Logged

Online PJJ

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 64
  • We won it 6 times in Madrid
Re: AC Milan V Liverpool selling details
« Reply #25 on: Today at 04:29:22 pm »
I'm lucky enough to be in the guaranteed sale but this scandalous.

Hopefully enough complain and this is sorted.

How can you go back to 2017 for the last Euro away and then ignore everything other than last season this time?

So because the club failed to qualify for the CL last season supporters miss out.

Logged

Online elmothered1

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 680
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: AC Milan V Liverpool selling details
« Reply #26 on: Today at 04:30:36 pm »
whats best email to contact club on?
Logged

Online 30fiver

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,927
  • Now it's time for Jurgens men
Re: AC Milan V Liverpool selling details
« Reply #27 on: Today at 04:35:41 pm »
Game has been removed

I expect a new criteria to be published
Logged

Online Craig S

  • KOP CONDUCTOR
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,094
Re: AC Milan V Liverpool selling details
« Reply #28 on: Today at 04:43:39 pm »
Quote from: deanloco9 on Today at 04:17:33 pm
Ive tried to reach out to the club, LFCHelp wont help (I think theyre out the loop completely as they just relay stuff) and I think if enough complain SOS will get something done but if they fail or dont respond then we know the reason why.

Sos have already contacted the club, you bad whopper
Logged

Online 30fiver

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,927
  • Now it's time for Jurgens men
Re: AC Milan V Liverpool selling details
« Reply #29 on: Today at 04:46:07 pm »
Quote from: Craig S on Today at 04:43:39 pm
Sos have already contacted the club, you bad whopper

Only arsed cos they'll be impacted themselves - bet those whoppers aren't even going themselves tho
Logged

Online Icky

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 124
  • Kemlyn Road
Re: AC Milan V Liverpool selling details
« Reply #30 on: Today at 04:54:25 pm »
Quote from: 30fiver on Today at 04:35:41 pm
Game has been removed

I expect a new criteria to be published

too fucking right, lets hope they realise the mistake in eliminating past support away
Logged

Online Craig S

  • KOP CONDUCTOR
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,094
Re: AC Milan V Liverpool selling details
« Reply #31 on: Today at 04:54:42 pm »
Quote from: 30fiver on Today at 04:46:07 pm
Only arsed cos they'll be impacted themselves - bet those whoppers aren't even going themselves tho

They have been inundated with members contacting them and acted on it. But you keep up with your agenda and your rimming of the ticket office
Logged

Online Craig S

  • KOP CONDUCTOR
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,094
Re: AC Milan V Liverpool selling details
« Reply #32 on: Today at 04:55:15 pm »
Quote from: 30fiver on Today at 04:46:07 pm
Only arsed cos they'll be impacted themselves - bet those whoppers aren't even going themselves tho

Look at deanloco posts. He isn't even going, but wants the credit
Logged

Online 30fiver

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,927
  • Now it's time for Jurgens men
Re: AC Milan V Liverpool selling details
« Reply #33 on: Today at 05:00:22 pm »
Quote from: Craig S on Today at 04:54:42 pm
They have been inundated with members contacting them and acted on it. But you keep up with your agenda and your rimming of the ticket office

I'm sure they'll claim responsibility for the resolution despite the countless people who've contacted the club directly, wouldn't know though I got blocked a long time ago from their angry twitter admin
Logged

Online 30fiver

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,927
  • Now it's time for Jurgens men
Re: AC Milan V Liverpool selling details
« Reply #34 on: Today at 05:01:27 pm »
Quote from: Craig S on Today at 04:55:15 pm
Look at deanloco posts. He isn't even going, but wants the credit

They should have done what they proposed to do last season... attendee gets credit or can't name others

Soon sort the ladder out after a season or two. Would stop me being able to go the smaller allocations, but its a fairer way of doing it
Logged

Online swoopy

  • not a mod. At all. Like ever. And certainly not on the ticket board that's for sure. Not for want of trying. Can't spell Irmingham either.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,016
Re: AC Milan V Liverpool selling details
« Reply #35 on: Today at 05:02:10 pm »
Quote from: 30fiver on Today at 04:35:41 pm
Game has been removed

I expect a new criteria to be published

Pretty embarassing that it even got to that stage of getting signed off and published before anyone noticed. They're so out of touch.
Logged

Online Tiz Lad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,266
Re: AC Milan V Liverpool selling details
« Reply #36 on: Today at 05:03:19 pm »
Incompetence of the highest order. How the fuck does anybody sign off on that
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
« previous next »
 