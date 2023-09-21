UEFA Champions League away fixture against AC Milan to be played at the San Siro Stadium on Tuesday September 17, 2024. Kick-off is at 21.00hrs, local time.The club has received an allocation of 4395 tickets for this all-ticket fixture.In line with UEFA guidelines, a further 200 top category seats have been allocated to be used as part of the players' allocation and staff, travelling club staff and VIPs.TICKET PRICE £49.65TICKET COLLECTIONLiverpool FC will be carrying out a full ticket collection process, to ensure an accurate verification process is in place for the issuing of tickets.Due to Italian law, the FULL NAME of each supporter attending the game must be printed on their ticket.SUPPORTERS MUST PROVIDE DETAILS FOR EVERY PERSON TRAVELLING TO AND ATTENDING THE GAME.SUPPORTERS WHO PROVIDE THE SAME DETAILS FOR MORE THAN ONE TICKET WILL NOT BE CONTACTED AND WILL AUTOMATICALLY HAVE THEIR TICKET CANCELLED, WITH NO REFUND GIVEN.UNDER NO CIRCUMSTANCES WILL ANY CHANGES BE PERMITTED ONCE YOU HAVE PURCHASED YOUR TICKET(S). First name Surname Address Date of birth Country of birth  please note that those born in Italy MUST provide their city of birth Passport or National Identity Number Mobile number (this is the mobile number we will use to contact travelling supporters) Email address (this is the email address we will use to contact travelling supporters) Outbound travel date Method of travel into Milan: plane/car/coach/train Estimated time of arrival into Milan Accommodation details Return travel dateAs the information you provide is paramount to the ticket(s) being issued in Milan, we cannot stress enough that you must follow the instructions provided.To re-emphasise: When booking your tickets, the details of EVERY supporter attending the game MUST be provided on the online form for the ticket that they, and only they will be collecting.ONE TICKET = ONE SUPPORTER = UNIQUE SUPPORTER DETAILS Before completing your booking:o Check that you have provided different supporter details against every ticket in your booking.o Take your time and review the details you have provided against each ticket before completing your booking to make sure every ticket is assigned a different name.CHANGES WILL NOT BE PERMITTED ONCE YOU HAVE COMPLETED YOUR BOOKING.If the supporter details on the online form do not match the photo identification of the supporter collecting the ticket, the ticket will become invalid and WILL NOT be issued under any circumstances. Refunds will also be refused.LFC cannot be held responsible for tickets not issued if incorrect details are provided at the time of booking.TICKET SALESTickets will be available online only and you may have to queue at times.Eligibility criteria for this game is based on the following Europa League away fixtures during season 2023-24: Atalanta (18.04.24) Sparta Prague (07.03.24) Union SG (14.12.23) Toulouse (09.11.23) Lask (21.09.23)Sale InformationSeason Ticket Holders & Members with 1 game from 11am 06.09.24 until 7.30am 11.09.24Eligible supporters are guaranteed a ticket during this saleRegistration for all Season Ticket Holders & Members from 8.15am 6.09.24 until 8.15am 7.09.24Registration is required to be eligible to purchase during the below saleAll Season Ticket Holders & Members who registered from 8.15am 11.09.24Eligible supporters are not guaranteed a ticket during this sale**Supporters who register will be sent a unique link on Tuesday 10 September, which will allow them to access to the All Season Ticket Holders & Members sale.DISABLED SUPPORTERS:Ambulant Disabled SupportersAmbulant disabled supporters should purchase tickets in line with the full selling details.Supporters who require a Wheelchair BayWe have received an allocation of 15 wheelchair bays with associated personal assistants.Supporters who require a wheelchair bay should email disability@liverpoolfc.com marking the subject field as AC Milan Away, no later than 12pm on Monday September 9, to register their interest.Please note that if the number of applications exceeds the number of wheelchair bays available, a ballot will take place with priority given to those who have recorded the most number of games.HOSPITALITY MEMBERSSir Kenny Dalglish Stand executive box holders, premium level and centenary club members should contact the hospitality team on 0151 264 2222, option 2.TICKET COLLECTION PROCESSFull ticket collection details will be sent in the lead up to the game to every supporter named on the online form, using the email address and mobile number provided on the online form.We can confirm the following regarding the ticket collection point: It will open from 4.30pm on Monday September 16 and throughout the day on match day. Full details will be confirmed on the email we send leading up to the game.ONLY the supporter named on the online form will be able to collect their own ticket with photo ID  NO EXCEPTIONS.If the ticket remains uncollected, the ticket purchase will be cancelled from the supporter record it was purchased against, with no refund given.GENERAL INFORMATIONStadium AccessPhoto ID/Passport will be requested at the stadium and/or turnstiles and checked against the name on the ticket.You will be refused entry if:➢ The name on the ticket does not match the photo ID.➢ An attempt has been made to remove or change the name on the ticket.Match CreditsTickets purchased during this seasons competition will be used as match credits for ticket sales throughout season 2024/25 and for future seasons.There will be no duplicate tickets for this fixture.Please note that Liverpool FC will not be responsible for any supporter being refused entry either into the stadium, the city of Milan or Italy.