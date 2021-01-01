« previous next »
And what was that shite from Ratboy and Carra about Szobosalais missed chance?  Unprofessional my ass!!! Fair enough he should/could have scored, but that would have emptied the toilet. Better let them stay and suffer.
Quote from: StL-Dono on Yesterday at 10:20:43 pm
Just finally got to watch the replay.  Brilliant.  After about the first 10 minutes, I never felt we were threatened or out of the driver's seat.  Just professional, ruthless performance on our part.  I also have to say, it was helped by actually having a fair refereeing performance. We could actually pressure the ball without the fear that our slightest touch would be deemed a foul.  I think once we realized Taylor wasn't going to call every little touch as a foul, we picked up the intensity of the pressure even more.  I love how many times already this year when we force a man backwards and then we have a teammate press from the opposite side.  It's resulted in us nicking the ball quite often.

Actually to be fair (i.e. despite me criticising the referee) this is a very fair point. On another day, 2 of our goals get ruled out with referees blowing up the Casemiro/Mainoo challenges as fouls (to be clear they weren't, but that's the quality of refereeing normally). Maybe it helps that (to their mild credit) the Utd players weren't crying and whinging that they were fouls and/or surrounding the referee to protest in a way that you can bet with 100% certainty a team like Arsenal would.
One thing that struck me was Mos interview.

He said it was like the early days under Klopp today.

But look at the team, who is still there? Trent? Robbo?  Thats pretty much it from Mos first season (did VVD join halfway though?)

Really good to hear, that team had such a visceral hunger about it.
Quote from: vblfc on Yesterday at 10:22:47 pm
And what was that shite from Ratboy and Carra about Szobosalais missed chance?  Unprofessional my ass!!! Fair enough he should/could have scored, but that would have emptied the toilet. Better let them stay and suffer.

If there's one player who's professionalism I wouldn't question in this team, it's Szoboszlai. Absolutely runs his bollocks off for this club every game, leaves everything out on the pitch.

Yes, he should shoot, but it's mental to chastise him for trying to walk the ball in the net, at 3-0 up with about 10 minutes to go.
Who the fuck was the Blacksmiths apprentice they brought on at half time by the way? Dreadful.
Quote from: Bread on Yesterday at 10:28:38 pm
If there's one player who's professionalism I wouldn't question in this team, it's Szoboszlai. Absolutely runs his bollocks off for this club every game, leaves everything out on the pitch.

Yes, he should shoot, but it's mental to chastise him for trying to walk the ball in the net, at 3-0 up with about 10 minutes to go.
agree. I think they were just dying to get some negative spin on us.
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 10:33:44 pm
Who the fuck was the Blacksmiths apprentice they brought on at half time by the way? Dreadful.
Hahahahaha!!  I thought he played ok (for a blacksmith apprentice that is)   Love it 😁
Quote from: Bread on Yesterday at 10:28:38 pm
If there's one player who's professionalism I wouldn't question in this team, it's Szoboszlai. Absolutely runs his bollocks off for this club every game, leaves everything out on the pitch.

Yes, he should shoot, but it's mental to chastise him for trying to walk the ball in the net, at 3-0 up with about 10 minutes to go.

The idea that it was somehow cockiness or unprofessional is nuts. He takes a touch and then for whatever reason doesn't feel comfortable shooting, or thinks he will create a better opportunity with a feint. Turned out to be the wrong decision but there's fuck all else to it.
Fucking hilarious today that was. Such an efficient performance all round. Amazing how they've got worse since letting McTominay go.

To think how hard it used to be to win there in years past. We went years without a win there, now a 0-3 just feels routine.
<a href="https://youtube.com/v/Pqi9FXeZAsw?si=iTWzPO5usNNHmgro" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://youtube.com/v/Pqi9FXeZAsw?si=iTWzPO5usNNHmgro</a>
This line up is bang on for us this season. Keeping the squad fit and healthy will be huge for us especially in key positions. I think Jota is one of the most vital parts to the team as he's really intelligent in his role.

Will be really interesting as to how Slot uses the squad across multiple competitions going forward.
Beautiful.  :)
That was a satisfying humiliation.

We played them off the park, never looked in danger and had the whole stadium dejected.

One of my favourite games against these
Quote from: JRed on Yesterday at 09:13:47 pm
Apart from Casemiro not getting a red card you mean?

Was arguably Liverpool's best player.
 :-X
MoTM : Gravenberch (again).

Honourable Mentions : Salah, Mac, Dom (sort your feet out lad, you SHOULD'VE got yourself and us a goal), Alison (1 good, 1 top class save).

First half of the first half couldn't stop giving the ball away, scored, didn't look back.  Bossed it.

Salah the assistant king.  Diaz's second, superb finish.

Midfield trio is gelling together quite nicely.

Second half if we'd have scored shortly after getting the third (as we should have) it could have got really, really ugly for United.  Shame.

Beating that shower of shit at their place, three points, clean sheet, another quality addition to the squad, Blue Shite bottom of the league with zero points.   Had worse weeks as a Liverpool supporter, not gonna lie.

Can't complain.

:)
Awesome game and a well-deserved victory, never felt we were in danger, and how great it is seeing Alisson only having to make one or two big saves per game. Szoboszlai has been great with how Slot has been using him and it begs the question of if Elliot is the ideal backup/alternative for him. Dom is all physicality, running and pressing mixed with flicks and some intelligent touches which feels a bit more Curtis than Elliot. Some games may require Elliot's skillsets, especially against low blocks but if we want to play the same way but give Dom a rest I wonder how that will work.
Gotta love the smooth brains on rougecafe, determined to make out we somehow were "shite" today lol were they even watching the same game? There was nothing about us today that looked shite lol Outside of Szobo not shooting when wide open.
For those of us unfortunate to share a workplace with match going Mancs, that was extra special. Might be a few calling in sick tomorrow 😄
Quote from: Ratboy3G on Yesterday at 11:24:42 pm
For those of us unfortunate to share a workplace with match going Mancs, that was extra special. Might be a few calling in sick tomorrow 😄

I'm off for another week, fuming!

Only thing I liked about United today was Wheatley who was on the bench, used to play for the grassroots club I played/coach at.
Quote from: Magz50 on Yesterday at 11:22:36 pm
Gotta love the smooth brains on rougecafe, determined to make out we somehow were "shite" today lol were they even watching the same game? There was nothing about us today that looked shite lol Outside of Szobo not shooting when wide open.

Probably the best we've played there for a long time (including the 5-0). A few sloppy moments here and there with the ball but we were in total control of the game for the most part. They didn't create anything much until the game was done at 3-0.
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 11:28:08 pm
Probably the best we've played there for a long time (including the 5-0). A few sloppy moments here and there with the ball but we were in total control of the game for the most part. They didn't create anything much until the game was done at 3-0.

Exactly, we played them off the pitch and took our foot off the pedal in the second once we hit 3-0. If anything it showed control and patience to get a clean sheet.
Still only a small sample of 3 games but Slots system is definitely giving us more control of games. Normally that would come hand in hand with less attacking threat but somehow it feels like were more dangerous and less reliant on transitions to create openings. The passing patterns through midfield are dazzling at times and we are far less predictable. The movement leading up to Trents disallowed goal was pure filth. Virg firing the ball into Grav on the turn who gallops toward their defence before releasing Diaz. Thats what is exciting me the most.

Now, it is early and we have yet to see them play top class opposition (City and Arsenal in the PL and a handful of CL sides) but this system seems to be a better fit against top sides who could otherwise abuse our high line like last year.

We also have to see them up against pure bus parkers. To their credit Ipswich and Brentford tried to play. My sense is that the unpredictability of our passing patterns will help there but there will be games where we have to be patient waiting for them to tire and gaps to open up. Forest should be a good test of that.

Tip of the hat to Slot for having the courage to change things, showing the players he is to be respected and speaking frankly in interviews. So far so good.
Quote from: Magz50 on Yesterday at 11:22:36 pm
Gotta love the smooth brains on rougecafe, determined to make out we somehow were "shite" today lol were they even watching the same game? There was nothing about us today that looked shite lol Outside of Szobo not shooting when wide open.

We were far better than we needed to be to beat them.
Quote from: Draex on Yesterday at 06:58:35 pm
Neville was giving it the large on how he looks in shape and back to his best, then he shit the bed, then did the same for Mainoo and Macca bullied him off the ball.

Basically anything Neville says the opposite happens.

Carragher doesn't say a lot right but the comment that Ten Hag has had 3 seasons and still there is no structure, no patterns of play, Slot's played 3 games and it's clear as day how this team will play.

Paul Scholes on the international feed was banging on about Rashford vs Trent being where Man Utd could win the game  ;D
MOTM for me: ALI
3 great saves. Not much talked about.
That was wonderful, the Mancs never looked dangerous at any point, and it really should have been 6. Even better to see GNev with a face like a wet weekend at the end too.

Im beginning to think I may not miss Jurgen as much as I thought I would.
I just don't understand Ten Hag and United.  How can you ever get consistent results when your whole game plan is to thrive on games that are end to end.  Hes had a couple seasons to implement his style and I have no idea what that is meant to be.
A good performance, particularly off the ball, for what's still an early implementation of Slotball. The deeper pressing triggers targeting their CMs led to so many turnovers and shot creations. The energy in the side is high and as long as we can share the load amongst the squad and remain injury free, I don't see why we can't maintain this intensity and even raise it against better opposition.

We still need to be a little more consistent on the ball and get those final third entries more numerous and propitious. Caveat-ing for the quality of the opposition, we're still creating the highest xG in the League and the finishing has been generally clinical. In defense we're pretty solid (lowest xGA accumulated so far) but we're still susceptible to a clipped ball into the back post, a slight and fixable fallibility.

For the most part a really encouraging start to the season with pretty much wholesale buy-in from the players, astute tactical instruction from Arne and still a bunch of potential to improve.

All in all, a fantastic result (and a slice of payback for last season) at the toilet.

Let's get those contracts sorted out now please.

