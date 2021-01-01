MoTM : Gravenberch (again).
Honourable Mentions : Salah, Mac, Dom (sort your feet out lad, you SHOULD'VE got yourself and us a goal), Alison (1 good, 1 top class save).
First half of the first half couldn't stop giving the ball away, scored, didn't look back. Bossed it.
Salah the assistant king. Diaz's second, superb finish.
Midfield trio is gelling together quite nicely.
Second half if we'd have scored shortly after getting the third (as we should have) it could have got really, really ugly for United. Shame.
Beating that shower of shit at their place, three points, clean sheet, another quality addition to the squad, Blue Shite bottom of the league with zero points. Had worse weeks as a Liverpool supporter, not gonna lie.
Can't complain.