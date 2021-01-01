Still only a small sample of 3 games but Slots system is definitely giving us more control of games. Normally that would come hand in hand with less attacking threat but somehow it feels like were more dangerous and less reliant on transitions to create openings. The passing patterns through midfield are dazzling at times and we are far less predictable. The movement leading up to Trents disallowed goal was pure filth. Virg firing the ball into Grav on the turn who gallops toward their defence before releasing Diaz. Thats what is exciting me the most.



Now, it is early and we have yet to see them play top class opposition (City and Arsenal in the PL and a handful of CL sides) but this system seems to be a better fit against top sides who could otherwise abuse our high line like last year.



We also have to see them up against pure bus parkers. To their credit Ipswich and Brentford tried to play. My sense is that the unpredictability of our passing patterns will help there but there will be games where we have to be patient waiting for them to tire and gaps to open up. Forest should be a good test of that.



Tip of the hat to Slot for having the courage to change things, showing the players he is to be respected and speaking frankly in interviews. So far so good.