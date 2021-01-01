This is one where I'm not really sure how much we can read in to the stats of the game.. yeah the xG shows it way closer, but after that third goal we defintiely eased off. We started making more selfish decisions, trying riskier passes etc. - few bouts of complacency got in too. I know the travelling fans were having a blast, but ringing our oles after 60 minutes deffo affected the players haha. Think at that point we definitely eased off and Amad caused us a couple of problems, but it was really comfortable for us on the whole.



Lots of pleasing signs, thought the whole team structure looked way better. Diaz struggled in the first 25 minutes but after that he was fantastic.