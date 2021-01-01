« previous next »
Author Topic: PL: Manchester Utd 0 vs 3 Liverpool Diaz 35 42 Salah 56  (Read 9593 times)

Offline Fordy

  • Κασσάνδρα. ITK (rubs bridge of nose knowingly)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 35,136
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Manchester Utd 0 vs 3 Liverpool Diaz 35 42 Salah 56
« Reply #560 on: Today at 07:49:47 pm »
Our midfield 3 were excellent today. Dom was all over the place, Grav great on the ball, Mac as cool as ever.

We dont want Dom burning out like the end or last season though. Need to manage his minutes.

It was an easy game for us today really. UTD look a right mess.

Good performance. Well done lads.
Online buttersstotch

  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 1,383
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Manchester Utd 0 vs 3 Liverpool Diaz 35 42 Salah 56
« Reply #561 on: Today at 07:50:53 pm »
This is one where I'm not really sure how much we can read in to the stats of the game.. yeah the xG shows it way closer, but after that third goal we defintiely eased off. We started making more selfish decisions, trying riskier passes etc. - few bouts of complacency got in too. I know the travelling fans were having a blast, but ringing our oles after 60 minutes deffo affected the players haha. Think at that point we definitely eased off and Amad caused us a couple of problems, but it was really comfortable for us on the whole.

Lots of pleasing signs, thought the whole team structure looked way better. Diaz struggled in the first 25 minutes but after that he was fantastic.
Offline Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 33,688
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: PL: Manchester Utd 0 vs 3 Liverpool Diaz 35 42 Salah 56
« Reply #562 on: Today at 07:53:24 pm »
Quote from: lgvkarlos on Today at 07:42:49 pm
I watch him in non Liverpool matches and he's the same, just not a very good ref. Now Tierney and Coote don't even hide the bias against us.

I'm just hoping some of these refs had it in for Klopp rather than the club and they aren't as bad this season (it was personal with him and Tierney and Brooks for example). Not holding my breath though.
Online lgvkarlos

  • Finnished with his shit punnery now.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 6,781
Re: PL: Manchester Utd 0 vs 3 Liverpool Diaz 35 42 Salah 56
« Reply #563 on: Today at 07:54:14 pm »
Quote from: Fordy on Today at 07:49:47 pm
Our midfield 3 were excellent today. Dom was all over the place, Grav great on the ball, Mac as cool as ever.

We dont want Dom burning out like the end or last season though. Need to manage his minutes.

It was an easy game for us today really. UTD look a right mess.

Good performance. Well done lads.
Agree, was surprised Harvey didn't get some minutes at the end. Think Arne really wanted a clean sheet so kept Sob on.
Online lgvkarlos

  • Finnished with his shit punnery now.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 6,781
Re: PL: Manchester Utd 0 vs 3 Liverpool Diaz 35 42 Salah 56
« Reply #564 on: Today at 07:55:36 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 07:53:24 pm
I'm just hoping some of these refs had it in for Klopp rather than the club and they aren't as bad this season (it was personal with him and Tierney and Brooks for example). Not holding my breath though.
Me neither 😂
Online John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 43,021
Re: PL: Manchester Utd 0 vs 3 Liverpool Diaz 35 42 Salah 56
« Reply #565 on: Today at 07:55:38 pm »
Quote from: mc_red22 on Today at 06:14:40 pm
Can they get somebody a bit more professional than Sturridge to ask Salah questions? "...bro" - "...bro"
I think Sturridge is a breath of fresh air.  In general context, punditry needn't be serious. There has and still are some awful pundits.
I think Sturridge is sharp, he shut down 'Sky's Dave' over the Mo contract situation immediately.
Offline vicar

  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 4,881
  • Free at last!
Re: PL: Manchester Utd 0 vs 3 Liverpool Diaz 35 42 Salah 56
« Reply #566 on: Today at 07:56:14 pm »
Great performance.
Should have been four Szobo has to score really and we should in reality have had a pen, but still a great performance. The stats don't really tell the story, their chances came very late.

Good question from Sturridge to Slot about his comments on ManU style, got an interesting football answer, better than the crap they are usually asked.

Hope Hughes and co take the prompt from Mo to chat about contracts....
Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 27,771
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Manchester Utd 0 vs 3 Liverpool Diaz 35 42 Salah 56
« Reply #567 on: Today at 07:56:21 pm »
Quote from: John C on Today at 07:55:38 pm
I think Sturridge is a breath of fresh air.  In general context, punditry needn't be serious. There has and still are some awful pundits.
I think Sturridge is sharp, he shut down 'Sky's Dave' over the Mo contract situation immediately.

I love him Bro.
Online Schmidt

  • 's small stretchy scrotum
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 17,234
Re: PL: Manchester Utd 0 vs 3 Liverpool Diaz 35 42 Salah 56
« Reply #568 on: Today at 07:58:00 pm »
Quote from: buttersstotch on Today at 07:50:53 pm
This is one where I'm not really sure how much we can read in to the stats of the game.. yeah the xG shows it way closer, but after that third goal we defintiely eased off. We started making more selfish decisions, trying riskier passes etc. - few bouts of complacency got in too. I know the travelling fans were having a blast, but ringing our oles after 60 minutes deffo affected the players haha. Think at that point we definitely eased off and Amad caused us a couple of problems, but it was really comfortable for us on the whole.

Lots of pleasing signs, thought the whole team structure looked way better. Diaz struggled in the first 25 minutes but after that he was fantastic.

Yeah, we also made four subs, all of which were made to protect the players who started rather than to add to our performance.
Online John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 43,021
Re: PL: Manchester Utd 0 vs 3 Liverpool Diaz 35 42 Salah 56
« Reply #569 on: Today at 08:00:48 pm »
Quote from: Bill Shepherd on Today at 07:36:43 pm
After being forced to apologise to the wife's friends after some very pointed drunken comments last night and being absolutely ribboned by everyfucker all day...

Walked dog. Went boozer. Phoned and apologised to the absolute cows at half time in a good mood.

Job done. Thanks Arne.
You should never have to apologise to anyone after a bevy Bill mate.
Up the Reds.
Online lgvkarlos

  • Finnished with his shit punnery now.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 6,781
Re: PL: Manchester Utd 0 vs 3 Liverpool Diaz 35 42 Salah 56
« Reply #570 on: Today at 08:02:25 pm »
Quote from: John C on Today at 08:00:48 pm
You should never have to apologise to anyone after a bevy Bill mate.
Up the Reds.
You not married John? 😂
Offline jepovic

  • Only interested in the "prestigious" games, so won't be celebrating anything less.
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 8,373
  • Meh sd f
Re: PL: Manchester Utd 0 vs 3 Liverpool Diaz 35 42 Salah 56
« Reply #571 on: Today at 08:02:46 pm »
Quote from: darragh85 on Today at 07:02:26 pm
The amount of mistakes they made in possession.  Look like a team that do no training with the ball.

As much of a clogger Mctominay is, I'm amazed they sold him. At least he had a bit of bite to him and decent energy
They tried to play like prime Barcelona at times, but theyre just not that good. Casemiro tried gliding past players like Busquets did, but got caught.
We're much better than them, but we still dont try to play that risky in the center.
Online afc tukrish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends and undoing their nuts? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 18,019
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: PL: Manchester Utd 0 vs 3 Liverpool Diaz 35 42 Salah 56
« Reply #572 on: Today at 08:04:48 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 07:29:49 pm
Yer filthy animal.

Guilty as hell...
Online the_red_pill

  • Hasn't got a fucking clue when the Reds are playing next.
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 21,179
  • Frankly my dear...
Re: PL: Manchester Utd 0 vs 3 Liverpool Diaz 35 42 Salah 56
« Reply #573 on: Today at 08:05:17 pm »
Quote from: lgvkarlos on Today at 07:45:48 pm
Wasn't a lot of force though, it was close but I think they just about got the right.(would be disappointed if it was given against us)
The pen on the other hand is nailed on 9 times out of ten against us.
It's always given against us mate. That's the problem.
I cannot remember one incident in all my years watching, where we got off lightly.

That's why we don't ever do that.
Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 26,623
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: PL: Manchester Utd 0 vs 3 Liverpool Diaz 35 42 Salah 56
« Reply #574 on: Today at 08:05:33 pm »
Quote from: Roady on Today at 07:37:59 pm
It is all well and good saying that. The times we've performed at that place and come away with nothing.yhat was quite frankly as comfortable as you get.i go there expecting nothing .I walked away amazed at just how comfortable it was
Oh, I understand where you're coming from. We've been robbed by them so many times, despite us being the better team. It's just that I usually have that horrible feeling in the gut in the week before games with them, but that's faded noticably in recent years and was actually totally absent in me this week. I didn't overthink it. It was just something I noticed.

Maybe for me it all changed after we did them 0-5 on their own ground then 7-0 at Anfield. The fear bubble popped for me then.
Online Bill Shepherd

  • Main Stander
  • Posts: 100
  • Works well under constant supervision.
Re: PL: Manchester Utd 0 vs 3 Liverpool Diaz 35 42 Salah 56
« Reply #575 on: Today at 08:10:30 pm »
Quote from: John C on Today at 08:00:48 pm
You should never have to apologise to anyone after a bevy Bill mate.
Up the Reds.

I actually quite enjoyed it - although I'm pretty sure they could feel the shit-eating grin on my face as i lied to them!  ;D
Offline Schmarn

  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 3,126
Re: PL: Manchester Utd 0 vs 3 Liverpool Diaz 35 42 Salah 56
« Reply #576 on: Today at 08:12:52 pm »

Will be interesting to see how Arne rotates after the break when we play twice a week. Easy to rotate the forwards but the midfield is tricky. Think hell only rotate one of Grav and Mac at a time. Could really do with Curtis back.

Got to rotate heavily in the league cup. Still try to win of course.
Offline Irishred1

  • Kopite
  • Posts: 733
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Manchester Utd 0 vs 3 Liverpool Diaz 35 42 Salah 56
« Reply #577 on: Today at 08:14:24 pm »
Such a beautiful day
Offline Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 33,688
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: PL: Manchester Utd 0 vs 3 Liverpool Diaz 35 42 Salah 56
« Reply #578 on: Today at 08:16:17 pm »
Quote from: Schmarn on Today at 08:12:52 pm
Will be interesting to see how Arne rotates after the break when we play twice a week. Easy to rotate the forwards but the midfield is tricky. Think hell only rotate one of Grav and Mac at a time. Could really do with Curtis back.

Got to rotate heavily in the league cup. Still try to win of course.

Question is who his main rotation options are (when fit). For the other midfield position it's Elliott with Dom. For the other two it's probably Curtis and Endo with Morton the other option. If Jones can't stay fit it leaves us short. Endo will need to step up to Slot's way of playing.
Online markedasred

  • Knowing me, Knowing you... ahaaa!!! Resident Large Canine.
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,551
  • No Murdoch in our house
Re: PL: Manchester Utd 0 vs 3 Liverpool Diaz 35 42 Salah 56
« Reply #579 on: Today at 08:17:08 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 07:11:06 pm
He is tbf, although we're well stocked in that area - they're wasting him. Not sure Mainoo would start for us, but you'd have him in the squad.
They play in such a way that he is being overworked, and bear in mind he is a kid still really. So I think Mainoo will be out injured before Christmas unless they wise up, which is not likely.
Online Fitzy.

  • I before E, except in Dalglish. Thumbs down for thumbs up! Premature ejaculator in the post-match whopper circle jerk. Might be the Rupert Pupkin to Neil Atkinson's Jerry Langford. Wants to know who did this, but may never find out.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,472
  • Indefatigability
Re: PL: Manchester Utd 0 vs 3 Liverpool Diaz 35 42 Salah 56
« Reply #580 on: Today at 08:18:25 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 08:16:17 pm
Question is who his main rotation options are (when fit). For the other midfield position it's Elliott with Dom. For the other two it's probably Curtis and Endo with Morton the other option. If Jones can't stay fit it leaves us short. Endo will need to step up to Slot's way of playing.
Forest and Bournemouth at home next two games. Could fold in Endo, Jones or Elliott.
Online Mighty_Red

  • Rojo Poderoso!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 14,124
  • All hail the King...
    • Join the fight - SOS
Re: PL: Manchester Utd 0 vs 3 Liverpool Diaz 35 42 Salah 56
« Reply #581 on: Today at 08:28:31 pm »
Great win, wonderful to see us finally get what we (and they) deserve from the match. Grav is starting to look really good, amd still had his attacking instincts about him.

Had to endure the 5Live commentary for the 1st half, at worst it felt like I was listening to MUTV at times, at best it was like Utd were playing in a European tie against some foreign unknowns. God awful.

Good to see Gary Neville having a breakdown yet again, doesn't know who to blame so he's proper confused!
Offline Schmarn

  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 3,126
Re: PL: Manchester Utd 0 vs 3 Liverpool Diaz 35 42 Salah 56
« Reply #582 on: Today at 08:29:29 pm »
Quote from: Fitzy. on Today at 08:18:25 pm
Forest and Bournemouth at home next two games. Could fold in Endo, Jones or Elliott.

Yeah, getting and keeping Curtis fit is going to be critical this season. In the domestic cups well use McConnell, Morton and Nyoni. If one can step up it would be huge.
Online redbyrdz

  • No to sub-optimal passing! Not content with one century, this girl does two together. Oh, and FUCK THE TORIES deh-deh-deh-deh!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 24,515
Re: PL: Manchester Utd 0 vs 3 Liverpool Diaz 35 42 Salah 56
« Reply #583 on: Today at 08:34:36 pm »
Ah, that was enjoyable. :D

Well in Reds! :scarf
Online zero zero

  • Karma's a bitch. Innit.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,888
Re: PL: Manchester Utd 0 vs 3 Liverpool Diaz 35 42 Salah 56
« Reply #584 on: Today at 08:35:36 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 05:58:59 pm
Fucking lovely. Hard to judge how good we are when we havent played a top half side yet this season but still, can only beat the dross in front of you.
Brentford are 6th  :o
Online Magz50

  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 3,072
Re: PL: Manchester Utd 0 vs 3 Liverpool Diaz 35 42 Salah 56
« Reply #585 on: Today at 08:36:58 pm »
Get in!! Solid game! Clean sheet plus 3 goals. Diaz looking a new man this season!
Online MD1990

  • Makes your eyes bleed and your brain hurt.
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 6,524
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Manchester Utd 0 vs 3 Liverpool Diaz 35 42 Salah 56
« Reply #586 on: Today at 08:38:14 pm »
Rashford wow so scared of Konate.
He use to be a big threat against us looks to ahve lost some pace. No way back for him i dont think he is done as at top 6 starting forward
Online 88_RED

  • Not a real bookie though.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 3,787
Re: PL: Manchester Utd 0 vs 3 Liverpool Diaz 35 42 Salah 56
« Reply #587 on: Today at 08:42:22 pm »

Gary Neville's pre season predictions..  ;D
Online John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 43,021
Re: PL: Manchester Utd 0 vs 3 Liverpool Diaz 35 42 Salah 56
« Reply #588 on: Today at 08:44:41 pm »
Quote from: lgvkarlos on Today at 08:02:25 pm
You not married John? 😂
I am mate, but she knows I'm a knobhead, accepts I'm a know-it-all, is grateful I'm a genius and appreciates her time alone while I'm on RAWK :)
Online Raid

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 2,205
Re: PL: Manchester Utd 0 vs 3 Liverpool Diaz 35 42 Salah 56
« Reply #589 on: Today at 08:45:50 pm »
Red Nevs 35 minute post mortem was glorious to listen to. Usually its fucking tedious whenever they are losing and hes on comms but was great to listen to whilst our boys carried on slicing them apart.

The Mainoo shout about never losing the ball before he promptly lost it was amazing. Its like he never watched football anymore outside of his commentary games. Mainoo has the classic English overhype, made worse by the fact he plays for them - he wouldnt be anywhere near our team for instance when MacAllister and Gravenberch are fit and playing like that.
Online Gus 1855

  • GusMcLean is a direct descendent of wee Jimmy the Jock McSporran, son of Ally McLeod, voted best Flower of Scotland performer 2003. Changed name in hope of attracting Bridesmaid but he's still Scottish as a Glaswegian deep fried Haggis
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 13,100
Re: PL: Manchester Utd 0 vs 3 Liverpool Diaz 35 42 Salah 56
« Reply #590 on: Today at 08:46:02 pm »
What a great result, so good not to playing catch up. You cannot be too complacent, but the next two games you'd expect 6 points, so 15 from 15 and we'll be so high on confidence.

Certainly lovely to see a real structure to how we're playing and every game we're getting to grips with it a little more.

Loving Slot's interviews, really does seem so switched on tactically.
