I said 3-0 to us in work, and was met with doubt, though nobody claimed we'd lose
A good performance. We're clinical but still rampant. I hate we have internationals now, but it'll give game time to everyone who qualifies. Slot's getting consistency first before rotating.
We still press high up the pitch, we are tighter when it comes to moving the ball and positioning.
Slot is exactly what I dared to hope for. Plus, he's quite a serious fellow. I enjoyed Roy Keane having to be gracious to him after the game.
There is nothing to dislike. Plus I already have his haircut