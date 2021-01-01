« previous next »
PL: Manchester Utd 0 vs 3 Liverpool Diaz 35 42 Salah 56

Legs

Re: PL: Manchester Utd 0 vs 3 Liverpool Diaz 35 42 Salah 56
Reply #520 on: Today at 07:10:57 pm
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 07:07:13 pm
Wasn't Ten Hag bought in to bring 'the Ajax way' to United? I.e. the football he got them playing on the way to European finals.

Yet in his 3rd season now, despite bringing in half the Ajax team he had, the only style they have is counter attacking.

He was and he tried to in his first 3 to do that but he lost to Brighton at home and Brentford away and then just abandoned it, I guess he could say he didnt have the players but he has been there long enough now to show something.

smutchin

Re: PL: Manchester Utd 0 vs 3 Liverpool Diaz 35 42 Salah 56
Reply #521 on: Today at 07:10:58 pm
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 07:07:15 pm
Mainoo and Garnacho are both real talents for me.

Garnacho shows flashes of real quality but like all their players suffers from poor coaching and lack of leadership on the pitch.

Ive no idea why any half decent player would go there right now.
Fromola

Re: PL: Manchester Utd 0 vs 3 Liverpool Diaz 35 42 Salah 56
Reply #522 on: Today at 07:11:06 pm
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 07:07:15 pm
Mainoo and Garnacho are both real talents for me.

He is tbf, although we're well stocked in that area - they're wasting him. Not sure Mainoo would start for us, but you'd have him in the squad.
Son of Spion

Re: PL: Manchester Utd 0 vs 3 Liverpool Diaz 35 42 Salah 56
Reply #523 on: Today at 07:11:13 pm
It's really telling that I had absolutely no anxiety whatsoever going into this game. Normally there's a week of nerves beforehand, but it's been getting less and less anxiety inducing as recent seasons have gone by. This week; nothing. I still know they can fluke something. The luck they normally get is ridiculous. But for quite some time now we've had the better individual players by far, and as an actual team we are light years ahead of them.

A win today was far from unexpected. It was pretty clear that if we turned up and performed, we'd win, and pretty comfortably too.
Crosby Nick

Re: PL: Manchester Utd 0 vs 3 Liverpool Diaz 35 42 Salah 56
Reply #524 on: Today at 07:12:05 pm
Quote from: FiSh77 on Today at 06:46:02 pm
Blown our consecutive 2-0 win record, had a tenner on P38 W38 D0 L0 F76 A0 GD+76 Pts114

Shite

Can I shock you?

We could just win one game 1-0 and youre back on track!
Robinred

Re: PL: Manchester Utd 0 vs 3 Liverpool Diaz 35 42 Salah 56
Reply #525 on: Today at 07:12:12 pm
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 07:03:17 pm
But for VAR bullshit they'd have lost 4-3 to Coventry from 3-0 up and there's no way he stays from there. The fact he won the cup doesn't make him the right man all of a sudden.

Of course! But isnt it wonderful that the FA cup win means theyre stuck with someone whos cost them a fortune on players who he knows, who are clearly not good enough?
Saus76

Re: PL: Manchester Utd 0 vs 3 Liverpool Diaz 35 42 Salah 56
Reply #526 on: Today at 07:13:21 pm
Highly satisfying. Love beating those c*nts!
Butcher Knife Roberto

Re: PL: Manchester Utd 0 vs 3 Liverpool Diaz 35 42 Salah 56
Reply #527 on: Today at 07:13:22 pm
Goldbridge has stuck his best bits on YouTube from this afternoon. "Casemiro, the garden gnome of the Man United midfield" :lmao :lmao :lmao
stockdam

Re: PL: Manchester Utd 0 vs 3 Liverpool Diaz 35 42 Salah 56
Reply #528 on: Today at 07:13:59 pm
I say keep Ten Hag at the wheel.
Zizou

Re: PL: Manchester Utd 0 vs 3 Liverpool Diaz 35 42 Salah 56
Reply #529 on: Today at 07:13:59 pm
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 07:03:17 pm
But for VAR bullshit they'd have lost 4-3 to Coventry from 3-0 up and there's no way he stays from there. The fact he won the cup doesn't make him the right man all of a sudden.

Amazing how quickly this is forgotten, that was almost one of the all time chokes, and they got away with it by an absolute hair's breadth, yet Ten Hag crows about that cup win like it's his crowning glory, the absolute bell.

Long may he continue.  ;D
ToneLa

Re: PL: Manchester Utd 0 vs 3 Liverpool Diaz 35' 42' Salah 56'
Reply #530 on: Today at 07:14:16 pm
I said 3-0 to us in work, and was met with doubt, though nobody claimed we'd lose

A good performance. We're clinical but still rampant. I hate we have internationals now, but it'll give game time to everyone who qualifies. Slot's getting consistency first before rotating.

We still press high up the pitch, we are tighter when it comes to moving the ball and positioning.

Slot is exactly what I dared to hope for. Plus, he's quite a serious fellow. I enjoyed Roy Keane having to be gracious to him after the game.

There is nothing to dislike. Plus I already have his haircut
red mongoose

Re: PL: Manchester Utd 0 vs 3 Liverpool Diaz 35 42 Salah 56
Reply #531 on: Today at 07:15:29 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 07:05:26 pm
https://x.com/LFC/status/1830257401192399130

Chiesa was at Old Trafford today.

Huge mistake to not include his wife in that pic. She alone made our window a smash success.
