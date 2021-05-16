« previous next »
Pages: 1 2 3 4 [5]   Go Down

Author Topic: PL: Manchester Utd 0 vs 3 Liverpool Diaz 35 42 Salah 56  (Read 2449 times)

Online BobPaisley3

  • SirAlexFerguson2, the bad manc twat :)
  • RAWK Mod
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,817
  • PGMOL fanboy
Re: PL: Manchester Utd 0 vs 3 Liverpool Diaz 35 42 Salah 56
« Reply #160 on: Today at 05:33:31 pm »
Quote from: Rush 82 on Today at 05:32:52 pm
Yes. Game management please. Its a long campaign and its good to excel at managing games were leading
Definitely. Maybe a midfield change. Weve let them create some half chances.
Logged
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on May 16, 2021, 06:25:08 pm
94 Corner to us. Last kick. Ali in the box and hes scored

Online MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,869
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Manchester Utd 0 vs 3 Liverpool Diaz 35 42 Salah 56
« Reply #161 on: Today at 05:33:49 pm »
We could control this game better. United dictating the tempo by running at us. I think Nunez would give us more physicality upfront to hold it up and stretch them.
Logged

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • RAWK Mod
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 79,543
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: PL: Manchester Utd 0 vs 3 Liverpool Diaz 35 42 Salah 56
« Reply #162 on: Today at 05:34:51 pm »
73 We win a free kick for a foul on Salah, and we move the ball up well for Mo to chase, but this time United defend it relatively well.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • RAWK Mod
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 79,543
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: PL: Manchester Utd 0 vs 3 Liverpool Diaz 35 42 Salah 56
« Reply #163 on: Today at 05:36:00 pm »
74 Jota off for Nunez and Trent off for Bradley.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,869
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Manchester Utd 0 vs 3 Liverpool Diaz 35 42 Salah 56
« Reply #164 on: Today at 05:36:02 pm »
We are going long and it just keeps coming back.

Finally, Nunez on to add a focal point.
Logged

Online duvva 💅

  • lippa RAWK Diivva, broke Kenny's sky
  • RAWK Mod
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,951
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: PL: Manchester Utd 0 vs 3 Liverpool Diaz 35 42 Salah 56
« Reply #165 on: Today at 05:36:20 pm »
Trent smiles as he leaves the pitch what are the body language experts going to moan about this week
Logged
"If you don't limit yourself with bad thoughts, you can fly" - Jurgen Klopp

Online Rush 82

  • Seth Iffricans don't take the dog out for a walk - they take the line out!
  • RAWK Mod
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,441
  • From Cape Town to Anfield
Re: PL: Manchester Utd 0 vs 3 Liverpool Diaz 35 42 Salah 56
« Reply #166 on: Today at 05:36:26 pm »
Good to see Trent smiling this week eh!
Logged

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • RAWK Mod
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 79,543
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: PL: Manchester Utd 0 vs 3 Liverpool Diaz 35 42 Salah 56
« Reply #167 on: Today at 05:37:16 pm »
75 Content to pass the ball around for now.

Over to Sir Bob.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online Rush 82

  • Seth Iffricans don't take the dog out for a walk - they take the line out!
  • RAWK Mod
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,441
  • From Cape Town to Anfield
Re: PL: Manchester Utd 0 vs 3 Liverpool Diaz 35 42 Salah 56
« Reply #168 on: Today at 05:38:10 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 05:36:00 pm
74 Jota off for Nunez and Trent off for Bradley.
Diogo struggled a bit today.
Logged

Online BobPaisley3

  • SirAlexFerguson2, the bad manc twat :)
  • RAWK Mod
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,817
  • PGMOL fanboy
Re: PL: Manchester Utd 0 vs 3 Liverpool Diaz 35 42 Salah 56
« Reply #169 on: Today at 05:38:51 pm »
78 Rashford puts a great ball into the back post and Zirkzee should score from a couple of yards but its wide
Logged
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on May 16, 2021, 06:25:08 pm
94 Corner to us. Last kick. Ali in the box and hes scored

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • RAWK Mod
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 96,073
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: PL: Manchester Utd 0 vs 3 Liverpool Diaz 35 42 Salah 56
« Reply #170 on: Today at 05:39:06 pm »
:lmao
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online duvva 💅

  • lippa RAWK Diivva, broke Kenny's sky
  • RAWK Mod
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,951
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: PL: Manchester Utd 0 vs 3 Liverpool Diaz 35 42 Salah 56
« Reply #171 on: Today at 05:39:10 pm »
Hit it Dom!!
Logged
"If you don't limit yourself with bad thoughts, you can fly" - Jurgen Klopp

Online Rush 82

  • Seth Iffricans don't take the dog out for a walk - they take the line out!
  • RAWK Mod
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,441
  • From Cape Town to Anfield
Re: PL: Manchester Utd 0 vs 3 Liverpool Diaz 35 42 Salah 56
« Reply #172 on: Today at 05:39:39 pm »
Jeepers Dom! Hit it man!
Logged

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • RAWK Mod
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 79,543
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: PL: Manchester Utd 0 vs 3 Liverpool Diaz 35 42 Salah 56
« Reply #173 on: Today at 05:39:44 pm »
That should have been a goal.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online BobPaisley3

  • SirAlexFerguson2, the bad manc twat :)
  • RAWK Mod
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,817
  • PGMOL fanboy
Re: PL: Manchester Utd 0 vs 3 Liverpool Diaz 35 42 Salah 56
« Reply #174 on: Today at 05:39:46 pm »
79 Dom is taking the piss. Three yards out and he takes another touch and gets it nicked. What was he thinking? Literally had the goal at his mercy.
Logged
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on May 16, 2021, 06:25:08 pm
94 Corner to us. Last kick. Ali in the box and hes scored

Online MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,869
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Manchester Utd 0 vs 3 Liverpool Diaz 35 42 Salah 56
« Reply #175 on: Today at 05:39:46 pm »
Zirkzee should score. Rashford puts a very good cross in which he miscues from point blank range.

We are struggling physically and United are imposing their game.

Logged

Online duvva 💅

  • lippa RAWK Diivva, broke Kenny's sky
  • RAWK Mod
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,951
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: PL: Manchester Utd 0 vs 3 Liverpool Diaz 35 42 Salah 56
« Reply #176 on: Today at 05:40:42 pm »
Gary Neville is in full on bitch mode. Absolute twat calling Dom unprofessional for that miss, just a poor decision
Logged
"If you don't limit yourself with bad thoughts, you can fly" - Jurgen Klopp

Online BobPaisley3

  • SirAlexFerguson2, the bad manc twat :)
  • RAWK Mod
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,817
  • PGMOL fanboy
Re: PL: Manchester Utd 0 vs 3 Liverpool Diaz 35 42 Salah 56
« Reply #177 on: Today at 05:41:17 pm »
80 We clear a corner. They get it back and eventually Amad smashes one over from outside the box
Logged
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on May 16, 2021, 06:25:08 pm
94 Corner to us. Last kick. Ali in the box and hes scored

Online Rush 82

  • Seth Iffricans don't take the dog out for a walk - they take the line out!
  • RAWK Mod
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,441
  • From Cape Town to Anfield
Re: PL: Manchester Utd 0 vs 3 Liverpool Diaz 35 42 Salah 56
« Reply #178 on: Today at 05:41:19 pm »
:lmao at Szobo - he was caught in about 300 different minds there
Logged

Online BobPaisley3

  • SirAlexFerguson2, the bad manc twat :)
  • RAWK Mod
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,817
  • PGMOL fanboy
Re: PL: Manchester Utd 0 vs 3 Liverpool Diaz 35 42 Salah 56
« Reply #179 on: Today at 05:42:17 pm »
Quote from: Rush 82 on Today at 05:41:19 pm
:lmao at Szobo - he was caught in about 300 different minds there
Whats the Bob Paisley quote? Something about put it in the net and well discuss your options after.
Logged
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on May 16, 2021, 06:25:08 pm
94 Corner to us. Last kick. Ali in the box and hes scored

Online duvva 💅

  • lippa RAWK Diivva, broke Kenny's sky
  • RAWK Mod
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,951
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: PL: Manchester Utd 0 vs 3 Liverpool Diaz 35 42 Salah 56
« Reply #180 on: Today at 05:42:23 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 05:39:46 pm
Zirkzee should score. Rashford puts a very good cross in which he miscues from point blank range.

We are struggling physically and United are imposing their game.


I dont think were struggling physically, think were just seeing it out with a bit more control
Logged
"If you don't limit yourself with bad thoughts, you can fly" - Jurgen Klopp

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • RAWK Mod
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 96,073
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: PL: Manchester Utd 0 vs 3 Liverpool Diaz 35 42 Salah 56
« Reply #181 on: Today at 05:43:15 pm »
Ten Hags at the wheel being sung!  :lmao

Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online BobPaisley3

  • SirAlexFerguson2, the bad manc twat :)
  • RAWK Mod
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,817
  • PGMOL fanboy
Re: PL: Manchester Utd 0 vs 3 Liverpool Diaz 35 42 Salah 56
« Reply #182 on: Today at 05:43:35 pm »
83 Lovely ball from Robbo in behind but Nunez cant get there and the keeper claims. Tsimi for Robbo
Logged
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on May 16, 2021, 06:25:08 pm
94 Corner to us. Last kick. Ali in the box and hes scored

Online duvva 💅

  • lippa RAWK Diivva, broke Kenny's sky
  • RAWK Mod
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,951
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: PL: Manchester Utd 0 vs 3 Liverpool Diaz 35 42 Salah 56
« Reply #183 on: Today at 05:43:43 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 05:43:15 pm
Ten Hags at the wheel being sung!  :lmao


🤣🤣
Logged
"If you don't limit yourself with bad thoughts, you can fly" - Jurgen Klopp
Pages: 1 2 3 4 [5]   Go Up
« previous next »
 