« previous next »
Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: PL: Manchester Utd vs Liverpool  (Read 464 times)

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • RAWK Mod
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 96,051
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
PL: Manchester Utd vs Liverpool
« on: Today at 02:46:12 pm »
Quote from: Zlen on August 28, 2024, 01:37:40 pm


Manchester United v Liverpool
Old Trafford, Sunday 01st September, Kick Off 16:00h

Referee: Anthony Taylor
Assistants: Gary Beswick, Adam Nunn
Fourth official: Sam Barrott. VAR: John Brooks. Assistant VAR: Harry Lennard


Season starts here

This is the one, almost always it is.This is the yardstick, the challenge, the anticipation maker. We did well to start the season with two comfortable and controlled wins. It's coming together nicely, we don't look especially slow to grasp Slot's method in any particular department. However we did go up against two relatively limited teams, so it remains to be seen where we exactly are in the wider picture. The first data point for that comes this Sunday.

I have no desire to lament much about our recent games there in the past season. Clusterfucks they turned out to be, we were still the better team throughout and have really only sabotaged ourselves. I expect us to again be the better team this Sunday, what remains to be seen is by how much and also do we finally manage to capitalise on our quality. I think the way Slot plans our games will serve us well, it should allow us to ignore the occasion and focus on control with lethal execution when the chance presents itself. Well, so I hope.

Manchester United have again shown their soft underbelly in the opening games, we know it's there, everyone does. They can still hurt teams but boy has that 'inevitable feeling' evaporated in recent years. What used to be the low growling hum of inevitability that they'll find a way to win has turned into a loud clanking of inevitablity of making a major fuckup in almost every game. Perhaps some of their new signings help with this, but both seem more like drowning Ten Haag clutching at straws than a meaningful upgrade with future in mind. We'll see.


Media will probably go wild with 'Clutch-Dutch Battle' scenarios. They are predictable like that after all. What is more interesting below this surface level bullshit is the battle of one perspective manager who has somewhat compromised his vision at a club unsuited to support it and another perspective manager who is seemingly allowed room to develop (if not just yet players to support it) his vision. I think it should be a cracking game to be honest. Both will definitely want to prove something, but on the pitch, whether Slot mentions it to the players or not - our boys will want to right some wrongs.


Same team? I suspect so, possibly a new player or two on the bench, well that would be nice. But yeah, in all likelihood it will be the same team that started our last game, with perhaps, depending how it goes, some more minutes later to Harvey, Darwin and Bradley.

We're good, let's go out there and beat these.
Because they deserve it.


Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • RAWK Mod
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 96,051
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: PL: Manchester Utd vs Liverpool
« Reply #1 on: Today at 02:47:31 pm »
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • RAWK Mod
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 96,051
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: PL: Manchester Utd vs Liverpool
« Reply #2 on: Today at 02:49:20 pm »
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • RAWK Mod
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 96,051
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: PL: Manchester Utd vs Liverpool
« Reply #3 on: Today at 03:51:19 pm »
Just to get it out of the way, the ref is that bald Mancunian c*nt Taylor.
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • RAWK Mod
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 96,051
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: PL: Manchester Utd vs Liverpool
« Reply #4 on: Today at 04:00:54 pm »
0 underway at castle Greyskull
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online duvva 💅

  • lippa RAWK Diivva, broke Kenny's sky
  • RAWK Mod
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,920
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: PL: Manchester Utd vs Liverpool
« Reply #5 on: Today at 04:01:47 pm »
One minute for the horrible c*nts to start with Sign On
Logged
"If you don't limit yourself with bad thoughts, you can fly" - Jurgen Klopp

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • RAWK Mod
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 96,051
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: PL: Manchester Utd vs Liverpool
« Reply #6 on: Today at 04:02:40 pm »
2 Rashford down the right and gets lucky one on one vs Trent


A cut back and its behind for a corner


Cleared near post.
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • RAWK Mod
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 96,051
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: PL: Manchester Utd vs Liverpool
« Reply #7 on: Today at 04:04:54 pm »
4 good break by the reds, no final ball, but solid.

Then VVD steps in and wins it, its played to Jota who goes wide and his shot is well well wide
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • RAWK Mod
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 96,051
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: PL: Manchester Utd vs Liverpool
« Reply #8 on: Today at 04:06:37 pm »
7. 0-1! 

Wow
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,836
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Manchester Utd vs Liverpool
« Reply #9 on: Today at 04:06:56 pm »
They are obviously going to be aggressive early on to engage the crowd. It seems they wanted to press for the first 5 minutes.
Logged

Online duvva 💅

  • lippa RAWK Diivva, broke Kenny's sky
  • RAWK Mod
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,920
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: PL: Manchester Utd vs Liverpool
« Reply #10 on: Today at 04:07:19 pm »
Mo could be off
Logged
"If you don't limit yourself with bad thoughts, you can fly" - Jurgen Klopp

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • RAWK Mod
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 96,051
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: PL: Manchester Utd vs Liverpool
« Reply #11 on: Today at 04:07:25 pm »
Hang on VAR
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online BobPaisley3

  • SirAlexFerguson2, the bad manc twat :)
  • RAWK Mod
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,790
  • PGMOL fanboy
Re: PL: Manchester Utd vs Liverpool
« Reply #12 on: Today at 04:07:45 pm »
Fuck off
Logged
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on May 16, 2021, 06:25:08 pm
94 Corner to us. Last kick. Ali in the box and hes scored

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • RAWK Mod
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 96,051
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: PL: Manchester Utd vs Liverpool
« Reply #13 on: Today at 04:07:58 pm »
8 disallowed. 

Shame


It was an astonishing bit of play by Grav.


0-0
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online duvva 💅

  • lippa RAWK Diivva, broke Kenny's sky
  • RAWK Mod
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,920
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: PL: Manchester Utd vs Liverpool
« Reply #14 on: Today at 04:08:54 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 04:07:58 pm
8 disallowed. 

Shame


It was an astonishing bit of play by Grav.


0-0
Great run and he did some excellent defensive work a few mins earlier
Logged
"If you don't limit yourself with bad thoughts, you can fly" - Jurgen Klopp

Online BobPaisley3

  • SirAlexFerguson2, the bad manc twat :)
  • RAWK Mod
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,790
  • PGMOL fanboy
Re: PL: Manchester Utd vs Liverpool
« Reply #15 on: Today at 04:09:07 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 04:07:58 pm
8 disallowed. 

Shame


It was an astonishing bit of play by Grav.


0-0
His ability to take it on the turn is something else
Logged
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on May 16, 2021, 06:25:08 pm
94 Corner to us. Last kick. Ali in the box and hes scored

Online duvva 💅

  • lippa RAWK Diivva, broke Kenny's sky
  • RAWK Mod
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,920
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: PL: Manchester Utd vs Liverpool
« Reply #16 on: Today at 04:10:00 pm »
Whats the rule there, the ball seemed to go level or backwards toward Salah
Logged
"If you don't limit yourself with bad thoughts, you can fly" - Jurgen Klopp

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • RAWK Mod
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 96,051
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: PL: Manchester Utd vs Liverpool
« Reply #17 on: Today at 04:10:34 pm »
9 good stuff by the reds.  We managed to take advantage of their amazing  diasppearing midfield

Our tails  are up now

Mac down after being kicked in the midriff by Casemiro

Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online BobPaisley3

  • SirAlexFerguson2, the bad manc twat :)
  • RAWK Mod
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,790
  • PGMOL fanboy
Re: PL: Manchester Utd vs Liverpool
« Reply #18 on: Today at 04:11:06 pm »
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Today at 04:10:00 pm
Whats the rule there, the ball seemed to go level or backwards toward Salah
Player behind the line doesnt count so Mo was ahead of the play.
Logged
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on May 16, 2021, 06:25:08 pm
94 Corner to us. Last kick. Ali in the box and hes scored

Online MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,836
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Manchester Utd vs Liverpool
« Reply #19 on: Today at 04:11:44 pm »
Casemiro with a scandalous challenge on Mac Allister. Not even booked.
Logged

Online duvva 💅

  • lippa RAWK Diivva, broke Kenny's sky
  • RAWK Mod
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,920
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: PL: Manchester Utd vs Liverpool
« Reply #20 on: Today at 04:12:16 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 04:10:34 pm
9 good stuff by the reds.  We managed to take advantage of their amazing  diasppearing midfield

Our tails  are up now

Mac down after being kicked in the midriff by Casemiro


No free kick?
Logged
"If you don't limit yourself with bad thoughts, you can fly" - Jurgen Klopp
Pages: [1]   Go Up
« previous next »
 