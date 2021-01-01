« previous next »
gerrardisgod

Re: Premier League Fixtures 31st August - 1st September
Reply #680 on: Yesterday at 03:11:02 pm
Mate.
koptommy93

Re: Premier League Fixtures 31st August - 1st September
Reply #681 on: Yesterday at 03:12:04 pm
typical spurs, all over them, get broken on once and concede
Fromola

Re: Premier League Fixtures 31st August - 1st September
Reply #682 on: Yesterday at 03:12:06 pm
Great assist that.
Fromola

Re: Premier League Fixtures 31st August - 1st September
Reply #683 on: Yesterday at 03:14:36 pm
Quote from: koptommy93 on Yesterday at 03:12:04 pm
typical spurs, all over them, get broken on once and concede

Knew they'd get punished when they didn't put their chances away.
Crosby Nick

Re: Premier League Fixtures 31st August - 1st September
Reply #684 on: Yesterday at 03:15:01 pm
Spurs well and truly mugged here.
Fromola

Re: Premier League Fixtures 31st August - 1st September
Reply #685 on: Yesterday at 03:24:22 pm
3 games in a week Newcastle let off the hook
rushyman

Re: Premier League Fixtures 31st August - 1st September
Reply #686 on: Yesterday at 03:25:09 pm
Spurs have been fucking clueless in last 3rd
gerrardisgod

Re: Premier League Fixtures 31st August - 1st September
Reply #687 on: Yesterday at 03:27:11 pm
Its some going by Spurs to spend so much and end up with so much dogshit attacking players.
koptommy93

Re: Premier League Fixtures 31st August - 1st September
Reply #688 on: Yesterday at 03:27:52 pm
Atrocious decision making there
Enders

Re: Premier League Fixtures 31st August - 1st September
Reply #689 on: Yesterday at 03:28:58 pm
FM'ed there mate
Fromola

Re: Premier League Fixtures 31st August - 1st September
Reply #690 on: Yesterday at 03:32:04 pm
Quote from: gerrardisgod on Yesterday at 03:27:11 pm
Its some going by Spurs to spend so much and end up with so much dogshit attacking players.

Kane and Son have carried them for years in attack. They've spent the best part of a billion last5 years though.
koptommy93

Re: Premier League Fixtures 31st August - 1st September
Reply #691 on: Yesterday at 03:32:10 pm
home draw for chelsea against palace, not great.
Schmarn

Re: Premier League Fixtures 31st August - 1st September
Reply #692 on: Yesterday at 03:33:57 pm

Two horse race for the title already. City wont drop points from here so we need to work on goal difference.
rushyman

Re: Premier League Fixtures 31st August - 1st September
Reply #693 on: Yesterday at 03:57:47 pm
Hope the 4pm kick offs are back
Fortneef

Re: Premier League Fixtures 31st August - 1st September
Reply #694 on: Yesterday at 04:28:46 pm
Quote from: koptommy93 on Yesterday at 03:32:10 pm
home draw for chelsea against palace, not great.

Im not worried, we will be better once Lacroix and Nketiah are bedded in.
Red-Soldier

Re: Premier League Fixtures 31st August - 1st September
Reply #695 on: Yesterday at 04:31:21 pm
Gary Neville
Former Manchester United defender on Sky Sports
Quote
Everybody in the last 12 months have thought where is Erik ten Hag's football that he played at Ajax.

The control, the possession and speed of play - we have seen a sample of it in the first 20 minutes today.
JRed

Re: Premier League Fixtures 31st August - 1st September
Reply #696 on: Yesterday at 04:33:17 pm
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Yesterday at 04:31:21 pm
Gary Neville
Former Manchester United defender on Sky Sports
I mustve missed that
Jwils21

Re: Premier League Fixtures 31st August - 1st September
Reply #697 on: Yesterday at 04:51:05 pm
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Yesterday at 04:31:21 pm
Gary Neville
Former Manchester United defender on Sky Sports

They get most of that control from Casumirohhhh in the middle, definition of a world class holding midfielder. Gravenberch could learn one or two things from him.
Red-Soldier

Re: Premier League Fixtures 31st August - 1st September
Reply #698 on: Yesterday at 05:46:02 pm
Quote
Get Involvedpublished at 17:30 British Summer Time
17:30 BST

#bbcfootball, WhatsApp on 03301231826 or text 81111 (UK only, standard message rates apply)

Can I be the first to say Kobbie Mainoo is bang average? Dont believe the hype.

Andrew

No, I'm afraid not Andrew.  RAWK has been pointing this out all summer.
duvva 💅

Re: Premier League Fixtures 31st August - 1st September
Reply #699 on: Yesterday at 09:08:12 pm
Just watching some of the weekends games. Just noticed a female Leicester fan calling Duran a nob head after he scored with hand signal an all.

Made me laugh anyway
Tokyoite

Re: Premier League Fixtures 31st August - 1st September
Reply #700 on: Today at 04:08:23 am
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Yesterday at 04:31:21 pm
Gary Neville
Former Manchester United defender on Sky Sports

They did fuck all in the first 20 mins of play, what is he on about again  ;D
