typical spurs, all over them, get broken on once and concede
Crosby Nick never fails.
Its some going by Spurs to spend so much and end up with so much dogshit attacking players.
home draw for chelsea against palace, not great.
Everybody in the last 12 months have thought where is Erik ten Hag's football that he played at Ajax.The control, the possession and speed of play - we have seen a sample of it in the first 20 minutes today.
Gary NevilleFormer Manchester United defender on Sky Sports
Get Involvedpublished at 17:30 British Summer Time17:30 BST#bbcfootball, WhatsApp on 03301231826 or text 81111 (UK only, standard message rates apply)Can I be the first to say Kobbie Mainoo is bang average? Dont believe the hype.Andrew
Page created in 0.017 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 2.7]