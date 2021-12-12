So you agree if he had have been the United manager for the past number of years they would have won the league with their spending power and if he leaves at the end of the season City dominance will come to an end?
Crazy
.You must just still be in bad form cause Cliftonville are shite again😂
I mean you could respond to what I said rather than resorting to the kind of response I'd expect from my 2 year old kid
.or the kind of response expected from a bluelooner
Aye Im a City fan cause I think Pep is an elite manger get over yourself ffs
He was a twat at Barca, a twat at Bayern and a twat at City. He was doping as a player and he's complicit in the financial doping at City. He's also an elite manager, one of the best ever.
Why are you arguing so much in favour of a convicted drugs cheat who manages the biggest cheats in the history of world sport? Who gives a shit if he is a good manager or not? Him and his club are shit stains on the game who are absolutely killing the game.
Ive stated hes an elite manager who when he leaves the City dominance will end
no more no less
I havent denied City are cheats and hopefully their day will come.
If you take away the trophies he's won as a manager at clubs that have cheated, he's won the Bundesliga and DFB Pokal a couple of times. Loads of managers have done that.
FFS lighten up
Are you sure there isn't a typo in your second name?
Does this mean Ferguson should rightly have a couple more CLs?
Fuck dont be saying that youll be called a United fan
Hes not won much at clubs that werent cheating tho.Anything won by cheating has to be discredited.
Youre very persistent. Why are you so arsed about the drugs cheat and his band of cheating mercenaries?
But do you think the City dominance will end when he leaves?
Not arsed at all just think its crazy that people dont think hes an elite manager
no more to say on the matter
I guess not. Ped can keep them. Barca's cheating was domestically as far as I know. Happy to be corrected on that. So Ped can keep them and still isn't one the best of all time for me.
You do seem arsed to be honest.I just dont like seeing cheating c*nts lauded.
And you dont seem arsed to answer my question
I dont like them either
.I dont like anyone else in the league either and if Liverpool ceased to exist so would my interest in the PL in spite of what some think on here.
I did answer your question.Its impossible to tell as he has cheated his whole career.Could he do what Klopp did with us? No I dont think he could have.
Sitting on the fence then
fair enough..I will call that it ends.
Sitting on the fence? Fuckinghell. He is a cheating c*nt. Do you think Lance Armstrong was a great cyclist? Do you think Ben Johnson was a great athlete?
Have Man City been cheating?Yes
Do i hope they get charged?Yes
But what Im saying is that doesnt take away from the fact Pep is still an elite manager who recently hasnt been throwing silly money in the transfer window unlike United and Arsenal
Put it like this if he was the United or Arsenal manager with the money they have had to spend in recent seasons they would have won the league(along with Klopp)He generally runs with a small squad but knows that midfield is the most important area of the pitch,KDB,Silva,Foden etc dictate games,and he knows every top team needs a top number 6(Rodri)something that we havent clicked onto,if you win the midfield battle you generally win games
with the amount of quality they have in midfield they can absorb injuries in defence and can get away with having one out and out striker (all be it a freak)who if he was to get injured they would still probably be favourites.
Yes sitting on the fence its a fucking simple question yes or no
.Couldnt give 2 fucks about Lance Armstrong or Ben Johnson
infact just leave it I think hes an elite manager and you dont end of debate.
