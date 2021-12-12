« previous next »
Premier League Fixtures 31st August - 1st September

Re: Premier League Fixtures 31st August - 1st September
Quote from: Big Dirk on Today at 08:56:17 am
So you agree if he had have been the United manager for the past number of years they would have won the league with their spending power and if he leaves at the end of the season City dominance will come to an end?

IF?

If my Auntie had wheels, she's be a Reliant Robin.
My marmoset, to get things done,
You fell in Loch Ness with Major Tom.

Re: Premier League Fixtures 31st August - 1st September
Quote from: Big Dirk on Today at 08:50:28 am
Crazy.You must just still be in bad form cause Cliftonville are shite again😂

I mean you could respond to what I said rather than resorting to the kind of response I'd expect from my 2 year old kid
Re: Premier League Fixtures 31st August - 1st September
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 08:59:22 am
I mean you could respond to what I said rather than resorting to the kind of response I'd expect from my 2 year old kid
.or the kind of response expected from a bluelooner
Re: Premier League Fixtures 31st August - 1st September
Quote from: JRed on Today at 09:00:08 am
.or the kind of response expected from a bluelooner
Aye Im a City fan cause I think Pep is an elite manger get over yourself ffs
Re: Premier League Fixtures 31st August - 1st September
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 08:59:22 am
I mean you could respond to what I said rather than resorting to the kind of response I'd expect from my 2 year old kid
FFS lighten up
Re: Premier League Fixtures 31st August - 1st September
Quote from: Big Dirk on Today at 09:01:31 am
Aye Im a City fan cause I think Pep is an elite manger get over yourself ffs
Why are you arguing so much in favour of a convicted drugs cheat who manages the biggest cheats in the history of world sport? Who gives a shit if he is a good manager or not? Him and his club are shit stains on the game who are absolutely killing the game.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 31st August - 1st September
He was a twat at Barca, a twat at Bayern and a twat at City.  He was doping as a player and he's complicit in the financial doping at City.  He's also an elite manager, one of the best ever.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 31st August - 1st September
Quote from: tubby on Today at 09:05:35 am
He was a twat at Barca, a twat at Bayern and a twat at City.  He was doping as a player and he's complicit in the financial doping at City.  He's also an elite manager, one of the best ever.

If you take away the trophies he's won as a manager at clubs that have cheated, he's won the Bundesliga and DFB Pokal a couple of times.

Loads of managers have done that.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 31st August - 1st September
Quote from: JRed on Today at 09:05:34 am
Why are you arguing so much in favour of a convicted drugs cheat who manages the biggest cheats in the history of world sport? Who gives a shit if he is a good manager or not? Him and his club are shit stains on the game who are absolutely killing the game.
Ive stated hes an elite manager who when he leaves the City dominance will endno more no lessI havent denied City are cheats and hopefully their day will come.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 31st August - 1st September
Quote from: Big Dirk on Today at 09:12:11 am
Ive stated hes an elite manager who when he leaves the City dominance will endno more no lessI havent denied City are cheats and hopefully their day will come.
Hes not won much at clubs that werent cheating tho.
Anything won by cheating has to be discredited.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 31st August - 1st September
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 09:10:27 am
If you take away the trophies he's won as a manager at clubs that have cheated, he's won the Bundesliga and DFB Pokal a couple of times.

Loads of managers have done that.

Does this mean Ferguson should rightly have a couple more CLs?
Re: Premier League Fixtures 31st August - 1st September
Quote from: Big Dirk on Today at 09:02:06 am
FFS lighten up

Are you sure there isn't a typo in your second name?
Re: Premier League Fixtures 31st August - 1st September
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 09:18:30 am
Are you sure there isn't a typo in your second name?
Weird
Re: Premier League Fixtures 31st August - 1st September
Quote from: tubby on Today at 09:15:54 am
Does this mean Ferguson should rightly have a couple more CLs?
Fuck dont be saying that youll be called a United fan
Re: Premier League Fixtures 31st August - 1st September
Quote from: Big Dirk on Today at 09:22:56 am
Fuck dont be saying that youll be called a United fan
Youre very persistent. Why are you so arsed about the drugs cheat and his band of cheating mercenaries?
Re: Premier League Fixtures 31st August - 1st September
Quote from: JRed on Today at 09:14:22 am
Hes not won much at clubs that werent cheating tho.
Anything won by cheating has to be discredited.
But do you think the City dominance will end when he leaves?
Re: Premier League Fixtures 31st August - 1st September
Quote from: JRed on Today at 09:24:15 am
Youre very persistent. Why are you so arsed about the drugs cheat and his band of cheating mercenaries?
Not arsed at all just think its crazy that people dont think hes an elite managerno more to say on the matter
Re: Premier League Fixtures 31st August - 1st September
Quote from: tubby on Today at 09:15:54 am
Does this mean Ferguson should rightly have a couple more CLs?

I guess not. Ped can keep them. Barca's cheating was domestically as far as I know. Happy to be corrected on that.
So Ped can keep them and still isn't one the best of all time for me.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 31st August - 1st September
Quote from: Big Dirk on Today at 09:24:19 am
But do you think the City dominance will end when he leaves?
Hopefully they will be in the National League North by then so it wont be an issue.
They cheated to the title before him, theyll cheat to the title after him.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 31st August - 1st September
Quote from: Big Dirk on Today at 09:25:51 am
Not arsed at all just think its crazy that people dont think hes an elite managerno more to say on the matter
You do seem arsed to be honest.
I just dont like seeing cheating c*nts lauded.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 31st August - 1st September
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 09:31:42 am
I guess not. Ped can keep them. Barca's cheating was domestically as far as I know. Happy to be corrected on that.
So Ped can keep them and still isn't one the best of all time for me.

;D

Re: Premier League Fixtures 31st August - 1st September
Quote from: JRed on Today at 09:34:51 am
You do seem arsed to be honest.
I just dont like seeing cheating c*nts lauded.
And you dont seem arsed to answer my questionI dont like them either.I dont like anyone else in the league either and if Liverpool ceased to exist so would my interest in the PL in spite of what some think on here.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 31st August - 1st September
Quote from: Big Dirk on Today at 09:40:45 am
And you dont seem arsed to answer my questionI dont like them either.I dont like anyone else in the league either and if Liverpool ceased to exist so would my interest in the PL in spite of what some think on here.

I did answer your question.
Its impossible to tell as he has cheated his whole career.
Could he do what Klopp did with us? No I dont think he could have.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 31st August - 1st September
Quote from: JRed on Today at 09:46:05 am
I did answer your question.
Its impossible to tell as he has cheated his whole career.
Could he do what Klopp did with us? No I dont think he could have.
Sitting on the fence thenfair enough..I will call that it ends.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 31st August - 1st September
Quote from: Big Dirk on Today at 09:53:22 am
Sitting on the fence thenfair enough..I will call that it ends.
Sitting on the fence? Fuckinghell. He is a cheating c*nt. Do you think Lance Armstrong was a great cyclist? Do you think Ben Johnson was a great athlete?
Re: Premier League Fixtures 31st August - 1st September
Quote from: JRed on Today at 09:56:52 am
Sitting on the fence? Fuckinghell. He is a cheating c*nt. Do you think Lance Armstrong was a great cyclist? Do you think Ben Johnson was a great athlete?
Yes sitting on the fence its a fucking simple question yes or no.Couldnt give 2 fucks about Lance Armstrong or Ben Johnsoninfact just leave it I think hes an elite manager and you dont end of debate.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 31st August - 1st September
Quote from: Big Dirk on Today at 07:44:07 am
Have Man City been cheating?YesDo i hope they get charged?YesBut what Im saying is that doesnt take away from the fact Pep is still an elite manager who recently hasnt been throwing silly money in the transfer window unlike United and ArsenalPut it like this if he was the United or Arsenal manager with the money they have had to spend in recent seasons they would have won the league(along with Klopp)He generally runs with a small squad but knows that midfield is the most important area of the pitch,KDB,Silva,Foden etc dictate games,and he knows every top team needs a top number 6(Rodri)something that we havent clicked onto,if you win the midfield battle you generally win gameswith the amount of quality they have in midfield they can absorb injuries in defence and can get away with having one out and out striker (all be it a freak)who if he was to get injured they would still probably be favourites.

Bet you thought Lance Armstrong was awesome and Calciopoli had no bearing on Italian football.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 31st August - 1st September
Quote from: Big Dirk on Today at 09:59:33 am
Yes sitting on the fence its a fucking simple question yes or no.Couldnt give 2 fucks about Lance Armstrong or Ben Johnsoninfact just leave it I think hes an elite manager and you dont end of debate.
Couldnt give 2 fucks about Lance Armstrong and Ben Johnson? Yet you are desperate for people on here to get themselves off over your hero?
Ped is no different to Lance or Ben, theyre all dirty fucking cheating c*nts!
Anyway, Im done entertaining you. You should crawl back to blueloon now.
