Yes sitting on the fence its a fucking simple question yes or no .Couldnt give 2 fucks about Lance Armstrong or Ben Johnson infact just leave it I think hes an elite manager and you dont end of debate.



Couldnt give 2 fucks about Lance Armstrong and Ben Johnson? Yet you are desperate for people on here to get themselves off over your hero?Ped is no different to Lance or Ben, theyre all dirty fucking cheating c*nts!Anyway, Im done entertaining you. You should crawl back to blueloon now.