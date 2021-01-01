Have Man City been cheating?Yes Do i hope they get charged?Yes But what Im saying is that doesnt take away from the fact Pep is still an elite manager who recently hasnt been throwing silly money in the transfer window unlike United and Arsenal Put it like this if he was the United or Arsenal manager with the money they have had to spend in recent seasons they would have won the league(along with Klopp)He generally runs with a small squad but knows that midfield is the most important area of the pitch,KDB,Silva,Foden etc dictate games,and he knows every top team needs a top number 6(Rodri)something that we havent clicked onto,if you win the midfield battle you generally win games with the amount of quality they have in midfield they can absorb injuries in defence and can get away with having one out and out striker (all be it a freak)who if he was to get injured they would still probably be favourites.