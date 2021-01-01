« previous next »
Premier League Fixtures 31st August - 1st September

Re: Premier League Fixtures 31st August - 1st September
« Reply #560 on: Yesterday at 07:31:33 pm »
Quote from: rscanderlech on Yesterday at 07:27:38 pm
Who will he play for? Real Madrid have a good thing going, so far. If Mbappe declines badly or they want to kick Vinicius out, then I understand, but even then, does Real Madrid want a player like him leading the line? As for Barcelona, they cannot afford him.

Be in no doubt he will be a Real Madrid player soon after Pep leaves City.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 31st August - 1st September
« Reply #561 on: Yesterday at 07:32:34 pm »
Quote from: Sarge on Yesterday at 07:31:33 pm
Be in no doubt he will be a Real Madrid player soon after Pep leaves City.

Madrid should have signed him in the first place but got played by Mbappe that summer
Re: Premier League Fixtures 31st August - 1st September
« Reply #562 on: Yesterday at 07:33:03 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 07:32:34 pm
Madrid should have signed him in the first place but got played by Mbappe that summer

True enough, it'll happen thugh.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 31st August - 1st September
« Reply #563 on: Yesterday at 07:33:26 pm »
Quote from: Gus 1855 on Yesterday at 07:13:23 pm
Haaland is so annoying.

Yes, he's very very good in so many ways, but I cannot accept he's really THAT good for some reason.
11 hatricks since he joined City but some of our fans think Nunez has the higher ceiling😂
Re: Premier League Fixtures 31st August - 1st September
« Reply #564 on: Yesterday at 07:34:57 pm »
Fucking cyborg him.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 31st August - 1st September
« Reply #565 on: Yesterday at 07:35:54 pm »
Quote from: Big Dirk on Yesterday at 07:29:53 pm
Crazy to think Not sure on the numbers but I would say Arsenal have outspent City in recent times...Pep has showed that he is willing to give the kids a chance if they are good enough.Ive no doubt they have broken the rules but these past few seasons they are a well run club.

On paper yes, based on listed transfer fees, but I don't believe for one minute the quoted fees for some of these transfers both recent and historic.

Savinho and Haaland are two which just look dubious for so many reasons and these charges are a result of a lack of transparency in this regard.

Re: Premier League Fixtures 31st August - 1st September
« Reply #566 on: Yesterday at 07:40:59 pm »
Quote from: Big Dirk on Yesterday at 07:29:53 pm
Not sure on the numbers but I would say Arsenal have outspent City in recent times...Pep has showed that he is willing to give the kids a chance if they are good enough.Ive no doubt they have broken the rules but these past few seasons they are a well run club.

You're right, but that's only after they skirted the rules for 10+ years where they were able to stockpile the players to be able to have the base where they can then just add a couple players and then act like they don't spend much and are just well run.  It's a farce when you already have the best squad to then act like you just make smart buys.

It also helps when you basically NEVER see a contentious decision go against them.  When have you ever seen some ridiculous VAR decision go against them.  Never seem to have outrageous decisions go against them.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 31st August - 1st September
« Reply #567 on: Yesterday at 07:41:52 pm »
No chance whatsoever of city easing off with the charges theyre (supposedly) facing, like to give some pretence the league is competitive.  No, theyll carry on trolling those charges.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 31st August - 1st September
« Reply #568 on: Yesterday at 07:48:15 pm »
Kelly Cates should remember who her dad is and stop toeing the party line as well. Her and Carragher should be calling them out instead of sucking them off.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 31st August - 1st September
« Reply #569 on: Yesterday at 07:50:11 pm »
The league is over already after 3 games. J/k. Might check out the EFL instead.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 31st August - 1st September
« Reply #570 on: Yesterday at 07:50:36 pm »
Quote from: smicer07 on Yesterday at 07:48:15 pm
Kelly Cates should remember who her dad is and stop toeing the party line as well. Her and Carragher should be calling them out instead of sucking them off.

It's her job, she works for them.

Get her alone and she probably can;t stand them.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 31st August - 1st September
« Reply #571 on: Yesterday at 07:51:23 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 07:50:36 pm
It's her job, she works for them.

Get her alone and she probably can;t stand them.

I know it's her job, I just don't understand why there's zero mention of it.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 31st August - 1st September
« Reply #572 on: Yesterday at 07:52:51 pm »
Quote from: smicer07 on Yesterday at 07:51:23 pm
I know it's her job, I just don't understand why there's zero mention of it.

She calls them out often.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 31st August - 1st September
« Reply #573 on: Yesterday at 08:01:09 pm »
Southampton are in for a very long season by the way. Played some today stuff at times but also have two goals away trying to play out from the back with Jan Bednarek and when they did create anything they had Adam Armstrong still stinking the place out up front.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 31st August - 1st September
« Reply #574 on: Yesterday at 08:19:23 pm »
Thought that c*nt was supposed to be injury prone?
Re: Premier League Fixtures 31st August - 1st September
« Reply #575 on: Yesterday at 08:31:53 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 07:32:34 pm
Madrid should have signed him in the first place but got played by Mbappe that summer

I do wonder if they would have still signed him had his arl fella not made a complete tit of himself
Re: Premier League Fixtures 31st August - 1st September
« Reply #576 on: Yesterday at 08:53:43 pm »
Quote from: smicer07 on Yesterday at 07:51:23 pm
I know it's her job, I just don't understand why there's zero mention of it.
Because it goes against Sky Sports narrative and she would lose her very cushy job.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 31st August - 1st September
« Reply #577 on: Yesterday at 08:56:50 pm »
The most boring league in the world bores on for another week.

When's it May? :D
Re: Premier League Fixtures 31st August - 1st September
« Reply #578 on: Yesterday at 09:35:52 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 08:01:09 pm
Southampton are in for a very long season by the way. Played some today stuff at times but also have two goals away trying to play out from the back with Jan Bednarek and when they did create anything they had Adam Armstrong still stinking the place out up front.
Of the three underwhelming promoted clubs they are definitely the most underwhelming so far.  They played some nice football against us in the FA Cup last season before our kids eventually ran through them 3-0 (Koumas and Danns getting the goals).  Not scoring despite playing against 10 men for over an hour on the opening day is pretty damning - they did at least get a goal today!

It's harsh on Russell Martin but they're going the same way as Burnley with a 20-odd point season if they don't replace him.

When you see how much relegation hammered the squads of Leicester and Southampton (and Leeds) then I don't think Everton would be coming back for a long time if they ever went down.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 31st August - 1st September
« Reply #579 on: Yesterday at 10:34:31 pm »
Quote from: Sarge on Yesterday at 07:16:36 pm
Cant wait for Pep to fuck off next Summer plus Haaland to Real Madrid.

They'll then go and probably sign Vinicius Jr. and Lamine Yamal for a combined £90m. Both on £200k a week. The rest of it in offshore accounts of course.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 31st August - 1st September
« Reply #580 on: Yesterday at 10:52:52 pm »
Quote from: Big Dirk on Yesterday at 07:29:53 pm
Not sure on the numbers but I would say Arsenal have outspent City in recent times...Pep has showed that he is willing to give the kids a chance if they are good enough.Ive no doubt they have broken the rules but these past few seasons they are a well run club.

Jesus. This post wouldn't look out of place in blue loon. Well run club   :D
Out of curiosity I had a quick scan of your post history. Over 100 posts in the last 12 months, numerous mentions of "City" yet not a single criticism.

Weird.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 31st August - 1st September
« Reply #581 on: Yesterday at 10:58:32 pm »
Quote from: Big Dirk on Yesterday at 07:29:53 pm
Not sure on the numbers but I would say Arsenal have outspent City in recent times...Pep has showed that he is willing to give the kids a chance if they are good enough.Ive no doubt they have broken the rules but these past few seasons they are a well run club.
Dear me.
Weve got another one.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 31st August - 1st September
« Reply #582 on: Today at 12:14:51 am »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 10:52:52 pm
Jesus. This post wouldn't look out of place in blue loon. Well run club   :D
Out of curiosity I had a quick scan of your post history. Over 100 posts in the last 12 months, numerous mentions of "City" yet not a single criticism.

Weird.
Who are youthe RAWK police?Do I have to criticise them every now and again to pass your proper fan test?Weird
Re: Premier League Fixtures 31st August - 1st September
« Reply #583 on: Today at 02:36:51 am »
Quote from: Big Dirk on Yesterday at 07:29:53 pm
Not sure on the numbers but I would say Arsenal have outspent City in recent times...Pep has showed that he is willing to give the kids a chance if they are good enough.Ive no doubt they have broken the rules but these past few seasons they are a well run club.
Do we / you know what City actually spent? The figures not including the "off-shore accounting" and "consulting" are probably a public knowledge, but the ones in the shadows are unkn own to me.

Regarding the youngsters, how many have broken through in Pep's time? Foden is one, Rico Lewis another (though yet to be confirmed).
Re: Premier League Fixtures 31st August - 1st September
« Reply #584 on: Today at 07:44:07 am »
Have Man City been cheating?YesDo i hope they get charged?YesBut what Im saying is that doesnt take away from the fact Pep is still an elite manager who recently hasnt been throwing silly money in the transfer window unlike United and ArsenalPut it like this if he was the United or Arsenal manager with the money they have had to spend in recent seasons they would have won the league(along with Klopp)He generally runs with a small squad but knows that midfield is the most important area of the pitch,KDB,Silva,Foden etc dictate games,and he knows every top team needs a top number 6(Rodri)something that we havent clicked onto,if you win the midfield battle you generally win gameswith the amount of quality they have in midfield they can absorb injuries in defence and can get away with having one out and out striker (all be it a freak)who if he was to get injured they would still probably be favourites.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 31st August - 1st September
« Reply #585 on: Today at 08:05:18 am »
Are we pretending City aren't still paying wages off the books and creating fake sponsorships to keep the squad they spent huge amounts on together, while likely also throwing money at those kids  to join them over other clubs?
Re: Premier League Fixtures 31st August - 1st September
« Reply #586 on: Today at 08:10:25 am »
Quote from: Schmidt on Today at 08:05:18 am
Are we pretending City aren't still paying wages off the books and creating fake sponsorships to keep the squad they spent huge amounts on together, while likely also throwing money at those kids  to join them over other clubs?
No we are saying their spending in the transfer market has been dwarfed in recent times by other clubs and that Pep is still an elite manager
Re: Premier League Fixtures 31st August - 1st September
« Reply #587 on: Today at 08:13:17 am »
Quote from: Big Dirk on Today at 07:44:07 am
Have Man City been cheating?YesDo i hope they get charged?YesBut what Im saying is that doesnt take away from the fact Pep is still an elite manager who recently hasnt been throwing silly money in the transfer window unlike United and ArsenalPut it like this if he was the United or Arsenal manager with the money they have had to spend in recent seasons they would have won the league(along with Klopp)He generally runs with a small squad but knows that midfield is the most important area of the pitch,KDB,Silva,Foden etc dictate games,and he knows every top team needs a top number 6(Rodri)something that we havent clicked onto,if you win the midfield battle you generally win gameswith the amount of quality they have in midfield they can absorb injuries in defence and can get away with having one out and out striker (all be it a freak)who if he was to get injured they would still probably be favourites.
So, if Bernie Madoff had got off on a technicality, then used his estimated $65B he defrauded people of to set up legitimate businesses , you would laud him as a fantastic businessman?

Have a word with yourself.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 31st August - 1st September
« Reply #588 on: Today at 08:16:15 am »
Quote from: Schmidt on Today at 08:05:18 am
Are we pretending City aren't still paying wages off the books and creating fake sponsorships to keep the squad they spent huge amounts on together, while likely also throwing money at those kids  to join them over other clubs?

Yes, they're a great club with a great manager who was never convicted of being a drugs cheat. Best club ever.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 31st August - 1st September
« Reply #589 on: Today at 08:17:29 am »
Quote from: JRed on Today at 08:13:17 am
So, if Bernie Madoff had got off on a technicality, then used his estimated $65B he defrauded people of to set up legitimate businesses , you would laud him as a fantastic businessman?

Have a word with yourself.

Spot on!
Re: Premier League Fixtures 31st August - 1st September
« Reply #590 on: Today at 08:24:02 am »
When Pep leaves at the end of the season I guarantee their dominance ends with it.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 31st August - 1st September
« Reply #591 on: Today at 08:25:26 am »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 08:16:15 am
Yes, they're a great club with a great manager who was never convicted of being a drugs cheat. Best club ever.
Aye cause thats what Ive said right enough
Re: Premier League Fixtures 31st August - 1st September
« Reply #592 on: Today at 08:32:33 am »
Quote from: Big Dirk on Today at 08:25:26 am
Aye cause thats what Ive said right enough
Pretty much is.

Lance Armstrongs cheating doesnt take away that he was an elite cyclist , are you going to praise him for all the hard work he still had to put in?
