tubby

Re: Premier League Fixtures 31st August - 1st September
Reply #480 on: Today at 05:43:27 pm
Great save.
WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Premier League Fixtures 31st August - 1st September
Reply #481 on: Today at 05:43:51 pm
Quote from: Gili Gulu on Today at 05:42:38 pm
..and that's the end of the football for today

Bayer v RBL is on.
Fromola

Re: Premier League Fixtures 31st August - 1st September
Reply #482 on: Today at 05:43:54 pm
Wasted some money this summer west Ham
So Howard Philips

Re: Premier League Fixtures 31st August - 1st September
Reply #483 on: Today at 05:44:23 pm
How much space did they give De Bruyne for his shot?
Working Class Hen-Pecked Hero

Re: Premier League Fixtures 31st August - 1st September
Reply #484 on: Today at 05:44:29 pm
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 05:43:54 pm
Wasted some money this summer west Ham

Paqueta trying his hardest to help his masters
Baby Huey

Re: Premier League Fixtures 31st August - 1st September
Reply #485 on: Today at 05:45:19 pm
DelTrotter

Re: Premier League Fixtures 31st August - 1st September
Reply #486 on: Today at 05:49:20 pm
Hahaha Dias is shocking.
tubby

Re: Premier League Fixtures 31st August - 1st September
Reply #487 on: Today at 05:49:37 pm
Unlucky.
Pistolero

Re: Premier League Fixtures 31st August - 1st September
Reply #488 on: Today at 05:53:21 pm
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 01:30:18 pm
Everton game could be funny.


You weren't wrong son!! :lmao
JP!

Re: Premier League Fixtures 31st August - 1st September
Reply #489 on: Today at 05:53:43 pm
It's astonishing that media and City fans ever tried to claim Ruben Dias was world class.
Ciara (with a capital "C")

Re: Premier League Fixtures 31st August - 1st September
Reply #490 on: Today at 05:59:06 pm
I really hate those blue Nike boots most Nike athletes seem to be wearing this season. Eurgh.
ScouserAtHeart

Re: Premier League Fixtures 31st August - 1st September
Reply #491 on: Today at 06:02:02 pm
This is just so boring and predictable now
Fromola

Re: Premier League Fixtures 31st August - 1st September
Reply #492 on: Today at 06:02:52 pm
How long till the robot takes Dixie's Dean's record?
UntouchableLuis

Re: Premier League Fixtures 31st August - 1st September
Reply #493 on: Today at 06:03:49 pm
Cheat code really isn't it. Feels like the fucker never gets injured either.
whtwht

Re: Premier League Fixtures 31st August - 1st September
Reply #494 on: Today at 06:04:43 pm
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 06:02:02 pm
This is just so boring and predictable now

Welcome to the farmers league
Ciara (with a capital "C")

Re: Premier League Fixtures 31st August - 1st September
Reply #495 on: Today at 06:05:26 pm
Just turned 24 and unlikely to be anywhere else for the next few seasons at least, doubt anyone could afford him.
JRed

Re: Premier League Fixtures 31st August - 1st September
Reply #496 on: Today at 06:06:41 pm
Doesnt really matter what the rest of their team is like with that freak upfront does it?
rushyman

Re: Premier League Fixtures 31st August - 1st September
Reply #497 on: Today at 06:07:13 pm
The Blobfish is good for another 2 here
CS111

Re: Premier League Fixtures 31st August - 1st September
Reply #498 on: Today at 06:08:28 pm
Boring boring football. Dont abu normally drop a few points before winning out.
JP!

Re: Premier League Fixtures 31st August - 1st September
Reply #499 on: Today at 06:10:24 pm
to be honest lads and lasses, it's just West Ham. They could win this by playing half a game.
ScouserAtHeart

Re: Premier League Fixtures 31st August - 1st September
Reply #500 on: Today at 06:11:34 pm
Someone needs to do a Pickford special on the blobfish to make things more interesting
rushyman

Re: Premier League Fixtures 31st August - 1st September
Reply #501 on: Today at 06:12:27 pm
Quote from: CS111 on Today at 06:08:28 pm
Boring boring football. Dont abu normally drop a few points before winning out.



Nah win win win

Dodgy spell

Oh fuck it's close better win the last 18 on the trot
Terry de Niro

Re: Premier League Fixtures 31st August - 1st September
Reply #502 on: Today at 06:13:13 pm
Quote from: Ciara (with a capital "C") on Today at 06:05:26 pm
Just turned 24 and unlikely to be anywhere else for the next few seasons at least, doubt anyone could afford him.
Would he want to stay with them if they were demoted to the Manchester Sunday Park League?
red mongoose

Re: Premier League Fixtures 31st August - 1st September
Reply #503 on: Today at 06:13:57 pm
"Nations League." What a load of made-up shite.
rushyman

Re: Premier League Fixtures 31st August - 1st September
Reply #504 on: Today at 06:16:27 pm
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Today at 06:13:13 pm
Would he want to stay with them if they were demoted to the Manchester Sunday Park League?

Now we've all had time to sit back and reflect on all that I've seen how futile that is thinking about

They'll just do what they did with the league and buy their way out of it.
lfc_col

Re: Premier League Fixtures 31st August - 1st September
Reply #505 on: Today at 06:17:31 pm
Quote from: rushyman on Today at 06:16:27 pm
Now we've all had time to sit back and reflect on all that I've seen how futile that is thinking about

They'll just do what they did with the league and buy their way out of it.

i think something will happen regarding other clubs i cant see some of them accepting them getting off with it we shall see
rushyman

Re: Premier League Fixtures 31st August - 1st September
Reply #506 on: Today at 06:17:39 pm
Kovatic does well to be in this side

Level below defo
rushyman

Re: Premier League Fixtures 31st August - 1st September
Reply #507 on: Today at 06:19:17 pm
Quote from: lfc_col on Today at 06:17:31 pm
i think something will happen regarding other clubs i cant see some of them accepting them getting off with it we shall see

I must say that is the one that makes you think they'll run into a dead end with the payments

Let's hope
Red Beret

Re: Premier League Fixtures 31st August - 1st September
Reply #508 on: Today at 06:20:48 pm
Quote from: rushyman on Today at 04:16:26 pm
Haterton fans get a week off moaning

Not so fast!
theredguy03

Re: Premier League Fixtures 31st August - 1st September
Reply #509 on: Today at 06:21:00 pm
As the West Ham game is going down the predictable route, did anybody see Bournemouth coming back to win today?  ;D
1892tillforever

Re: Premier League Fixtures 31st August - 1st September
Reply #510 on: Today at 06:21:59 pm
Competitive stuff in the best league in the world   ::)
lfc_col

Re: Premier League Fixtures 31st August - 1st September
Reply #511 on: Today at 06:22:30 pm
Quote from: rushyman on Today at 06:19:17 pm
I must say that is the one that makes you think they'll run into a dead end with the payments

Let's hope

You would hope fans would make more of it at games too they cant stop them doing stuff and it would really embarrass them and they seem to take great proud in there image
the_red_pill

Re: Premier League Fixtures 31st August - 1st September
Reply #512 on: Today at 06:25:17 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 05:12:04 pm

Yep, he is. Was chuffed when we won the league as well.
rushyman

Re: Premier League Fixtures 31st August - 1st September
Reply #513 on: Today at 06:32:49 pm
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 06:20:48 pm
Not so fast!

Haha

Brilliant. Clock in for another week of hate boys !
A Red Abroad

Re: Premier League Fixtures 31st August - 1st September
Reply #514 on: Today at 06:41:33 pm
Kudus.  :o
stockdam

Re: Premier League Fixtures 31st August - 1st September
Reply #515 on: Today at 06:41:41 pm
Hit the bloody target and not the post
Ciara (with a capital "C")

Re: Premier League Fixtures 31st August - 1st September
Reply #516 on: Today at 06:43:27 pm
That was lovely from Paqueta in his own box there. Would have been a lovely goal.
DrTobiasFunke

Re: Premier League Fixtures 31st August - 1st September
Reply #517 on: Today at 06:47:14 pm
Yeah, was a great counter attack and so calm from Paqueta at the start. Don't think Kudus did much wrong - the pass was a bit far ahead of him so had to stretch to control and then get the shot away
duvva 💅

Re: Premier League Fixtures 31st August - 1st September
Reply #518 on: Today at 06:47:32 pm
West Ham perked up a little after that break away
A Red Abroad

Re: Premier League Fixtures 31st August - 1st September
Reply #519 on: Today at 06:49:10 pm
West Ham starting to believe here - which, no doubt means they'll get sucker-punched.
