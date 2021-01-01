oh, Everton, you special, special club. Never change.
Bournestanbul
I'm telling you, Bowie died and it's all gone to fuck.
Lonsdal-bul.
Wasnt gonna watch match of the day ....
Crosby Nick never fails.
Theyre making it unmissable, arent they?
Villa (a)Leicester (a)Palace (h)Newcastle (h)Ipswich (a)They're lucky their fixtures aren't as tricky as they could be. Though not sure these opening 3 were considered brutal either.
They'll lose to villa.vthat Leicester game is massive, fat fwank back before that to steer the ship??
Theyll be lucky to get 3 points out of this run
These always win when they score first. Dyches teams are ugly but effective in enough games at dogging results out.
Page created in 0.018 seconds with 25 queries.
[Server Load: 0.64]