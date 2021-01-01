« previous next »
Author Topic: Premier League Fixtures 31st August - 1st September  (Read 5755 times)

Online rushyman

Re: Premier League Fixtures 31st August - 1st September
« Reply #440 on: Today at 05:04:25 pm »
Quote from: deano2727 on Today at 05:03:45 pm
oh, Everton, you special, special club. Never change.  ;D

This was clearly our fault somehow
Re: Premier League Fixtures 31st August - 1st September
« Reply #441 on: Today at 05:04:49 pm »
Oh my god that is the best fucking thing that's ever happened
Online Hazell

Re: Premier League Fixtures 31st August - 1st September
« Reply #442 on: Today at 05:04:59 pm »
Re: Premier League Fixtures 31st August - 1st September
« Reply #443 on: Today at 05:05:12 pm »
I was pissing meself at them drawing. Just leave every one unmarked in the box, be no dramas at all
Re: Premier League Fixtures 31st August - 1st September
« Reply #444 on: Today at 05:06:48 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 05:04:59 pm
Lonsdal-bul.

It was Bournemouth away wasn't it when the Lonsdale brand resurrection started?
Online Gili Gulu

Re: Premier League Fixtures 31st August - 1st September
« Reply #445 on: Today at 05:07:47 pm »
Was going to go for a walk after the game finished.

Think I'll leave it till later on this evening, I'm smiling too much.
Online JRed

Re: Premier League Fixtures 31st August - 1st September
« Reply #446 on: Today at 05:08:01 pm »
Quote from: rushyman on Today at 05:03:46 pm
Wasnt gonna watch match of the day ....
Theyre making it unmissable, arent they?
Online Crosby Nick

Re: Premier League Fixtures 31st August - 1st September
« Reply #447 on: Today at 05:09:24 pm »
Cant believe I wasted my time going to a game when I could have stayed in and watch the Everton hilarity on Soccer Saturday. :lmao
Re: Premier League Fixtures 31st August - 1st September
« Reply #448 on: Today at 05:09:38 pm »
Pretty alike to the Barca comeback against PSG.

Neymar 88, 91
Sergi Roberto 95

Semenya 87
Cook 92
Sinisterra 96
« Last Edit: Today at 05:15:58 pm by Andar »
Online thaddeus

Re: Premier League Fixtures 31st August - 1st September
« Reply #449 on: Today at 05:10:00 pm »
Quote from: JRed on Today at 05:08:01 pm
Theyre making it unmissable, arent they?
Surely the first game as well.
Online So Howard Philips

Re: Premier League Fixtures 31st August - 1st September
« Reply #450 on: Today at 05:10:51 pm »
Quote from: JRed on Today at 05:08:01 pm
Theyre making it unmissable, arent they?

Hopefully the first match on.

Its my birthday but getting over a chest infection so stuck at home and no night out.

But a glass of wine and an evening on Toffeeweb  ;D will make up for being stuck in.
Online Ciara (with a capital "C")

Re: Premier League Fixtures 31st August - 1st September
« Reply #451 on: Today at 05:11:33 pm »
Villa (a)
Leicester (a)
Palace (h)
Newcastle (h)
Ipswich (a)

They're lucky their fixtures aren't as tricky as they could be.

Though not sure these opening 3 were considered brutal either.
Online TepidT2O

Re: Premier League Fixtures 31st August - 1st September
« Reply #452 on: Today at 05:12:04 pm »
Online Carras Left Foot

Re: Premier League Fixtures 31st August - 1st September
« Reply #453 on: Today at 05:13:34 pm »
Quote from: Ciara (with a capital "C") on Today at 05:11:33 pm
Villa (a)
Leicester (a)
Palace (h)
Newcastle (h)
Ipswich (a)

They're lucky their fixtures aren't as tricky as they could be.

Though not sure these opening 3 were considered brutal either.


Theyll be lucky to get 3 points out of this run
Online andyrol

Re: Premier League Fixtures 31st August - 1st September
« Reply #454 on: Today at 05:13:41 pm »
They'll lose to villa.vthat Leicester game is massive, fat fwank back before that to steer the ship??
Online Ciara (with a capital "C")

Re: Premier League Fixtures 31st August - 1st September
« Reply #455 on: Today at 05:15:08 pm »
Quote from: andyrol on Today at 05:13:41 pm
They'll lose to villa.vthat Leicester game is massive, fat fwank back before that to steer the ship??

David Moyes surely?
Online Gili Gulu

Re: Premier League Fixtures 31st August - 1st September
« Reply #456 on: Today at 05:15:27 pm »
Quote from: Carras Left Foot on Today at 05:13:34 pm
Theyll be lucky to get 3 points out of this run

Considering they lost to this Bournemouth team today, they'll be lucky to get a point all season.
Online RedSince86

Re: Premier League Fixtures 31st August - 1st September
« Reply #457 on: Today at 05:15:50 pm »
Gutted.

Turned stream off at 92 mins. :butt
Online LovelyCushionedHeader

Re: Premier League Fixtures 31st August - 1st September
« Reply #458 on: Today at 05:16:01 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 04:17:02 pm
These always win when they score first. Dyches teams are ugly but effective in enough games at dogging results out.

Lololol
Online spen71

Re: Premier League Fixtures 31st August - 1st September
« Reply #459 on: Today at 05:16:52 pm »
Cant stop laughing
