I can’t fathom how you think he was ever world class? Is world class somebody who never scored more than 10 league goals in a league season and has 7 goals in 51 appearances for Italy? If so there’s 50 world class forwards at the very least. The term has lost all meaning.



Did it ever have any meaning anyway?What is important to us is whether Chiesa is a top premier league and top champions league level footballer. He certainly hasn't shown that yet but hopefully he'll get a few more chances over the next 6 months. If we get to the end of the season and he's still only getting game time in dead rubber CL games or cup games vs mediocre opposition then you have to question what the point was. He needs to be pushing to at least make himself sub 1,2 or 3 off the bench in big games, I thought he'd be coming in as that straight away.