He took a ton of shots yesterday, which I really enjoyed.



a number were from the edge of the box soon after he got possession, which is something our attackers/midfielders seem to do very rarely. taking "low %" chances seem to be very much frowned upon these days.



so I'm wondering if what we saw from him yesterday is (a) his natural style or (b) down to him being out for so long i.e. letting off frustration.



anyone know if it's (a)? I hope it is, coz having him in those positions is another weapon for us - something else to prey on defenders' minds.



a well-placed bullet shot can cause havoc even when it doesn't make it all the way through the many bodies/legs in the box.