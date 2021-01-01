« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 27 28 29 30 31 [32]   Go Down

Author Topic: Federico Chiesa  (Read 100513 times)

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,930
Re: Federico Chiesa
« Reply #1240 on: Today at 09:10:11 am »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 05:58:46 pm
Great Kop end goal, more chances on goal than any other player

Well in Fred, ya fat bastard!

Bad day for the whining fuckwits in this thread

I'd love to be as fat as him ;D
Logged
Knowledge is knowing that a tomato is a fruit. Wisdom is knowing not to put it in a fruit salad

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,930
Re: Federico Chiesa
« Reply #1241 on: Today at 09:11:21 am »
Quote from: Longwood NY on Yesterday at 08:21:50 pm
I see more Fabio Borini than Robben, but as you were

:lmao
Logged
Knowledge is knowing that a tomato is a fruit. Wisdom is knowing not to put it in a fruit salad

Offline keyop

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,095
  • Always eleven, acting as one.
Re: Federico Chiesa
« Reply #1242 on: Today at 09:20:33 am »
Great to see him get his goal and some love from the crowd. He's clearly a very talented player and hopefully he stays fit and we see more of him soon.

He should get minutes against PSV and Lille, and could be a very useful player as we go deeper into all 4 competitions.
Logged
I've got OCD, but I prefer to call it CDO so it's in alphabetical order.

Offline jacobs chains

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,555
  • Brah, it's like Billy Withers..
Re: Federico Chiesa
« Reply #1243 on: Today at 09:46:34 am »
It was great to see him yesterday. He demonstrated the ability to receive and control the ball as well as get a shot off quickly, skills that will transfer to games against better opposition.
Logged

Offline amir87

  • gay-billeygoat-no-mates with a fetish for water sports. interrogative fingering, and nutella on his plums. possibly with his left phalange.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,170
Re: Federico Chiesa
« Reply #1244 on: Today at 10:26:48 am »
Reminded me of a young Enrico Chiesa.
Logged

Online smutchin

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,856
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Federico Chiesa
« Reply #1245 on: Today at 10:47:59 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 09:10:11 am
I'd love to be as fat as him ;D

Ha! Same here.  ;D

He looks a good healthy weight to me. Not all footballers can be - or need to be - as ripped as Mo.

And he has a proper sensible haircut too.
Logged

Offline So Howard Philips

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy, copper-bottomed pervert.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,843
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Federico Chiesa
« Reply #1246 on: Today at 10:52:50 am »
Quote from: smutchin on Today at 10:47:59 am
Ha! Same here.  ;D

He looks a good healthy weight to me. Not all footballers can be - or need to be - as ripped as Mo.

And he has a proper sensible haircut too.

No visible tattoos and I can see him modelling mid range Italian slacks, slip ons and knitwear.
Logged

Online afc tukrish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends and undoing their nuts? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,983
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: Federico Chiesa
« Reply #1247 on: Today at 12:41:51 pm »
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Today at 10:52:50 am
No visible tattoos and I can see him modelling mid range Italian slacks, slip ons and knitwear.

Mid-range Italian slacks, just below the knees, those?
Logged
'I reckon we'll win the League 24/25 and you can quote me on that.' -- El Tel...

Offline So Howard Philips

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy, copper-bottomed pervert.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,843
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Federico Chiesa
« Reply #1248 on: Today at 12:46:42 pm »
Quote from: afc tukrish on Today at 12:41:51 pm
Mid-range Italian slacks, just below the knees, those?
No. A more stylish variant of Sta Prest.
Logged

Offline Caligula?

  • Most Negative poster on site, Moan, Moan, Moan, Liverpool are shite... Does he ever stop
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,544
  • SPQR
Re: Federico Chiesa
« Reply #1249 on: Today at 12:49:01 pm »
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Today at 10:52:50 am
No visible tattoos and I can see him modelling mid range Italian slacks, slip ons and knitwear.

Logged

Offline So Howard Philips

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy, copper-bottomed pervert.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,843
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Federico Chiesa
« Reply #1250 on: Today at 12:50:08 pm »
Logged

Online SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,609
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Federico Chiesa
« Reply #1251 on: Today at 01:41:27 pm »
He took a ton of shots yesterday, which I really enjoyed.

a number were from the edge of the box soon after he got possession, which is something our attackers/midfielders seem to do very rarely.  taking "low %" chances seem to be very much frowned upon these days.

so I'm wondering if what we saw from him yesterday is (a) his natural style or (b) down to him being out for so long i.e. letting off frustration.

anyone know if it's (a)?  I hope it is, coz having him in those positions is another weapon for us - something else to prey on defenders' minds.

a well-placed bullet shot can cause havoc even when it doesn't make it all the way through the many bodies/legs in the box.
Logged

Offline MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,408
Re: Federico Chiesa
« Reply #1252 on: Today at 01:43:31 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 01:41:27 pm
He took a ton of shots yesterday, which I really enjoyed.

a number were from the edge of the box soon after he got possession, which is something our attackers/midfielders seem to do very rarely.  taking "low %" chances seem to be very much frowned upon these days.

so I'm wondering if what we saw from him yesterday is (a) his natural style or (b) down to him being out for so long i.e. letting off frustration.

anyone know if it's (a)?  I hope it is, coz having him in those positions is another weapon for us - something else to prey on defenders' minds.

a well-placed bullet shot can cause havoc even when it doesn't make it all the way through the many bodies/legs in the box.
He will always be in a position to take shots because he's two-footed. It's a unique advantage that he has because the angle doesn't matter. He's good just outside the box with either foot so it might be low percentage for most players but not for him.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 27 28 29 30 31 [32]   Go Up
« previous next »
 