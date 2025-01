Slot not rating him now doesn't have to mean he didn't want to sign him. Ultimately you don't know what you're getting in a player until you actually have them. I can only assume he's off it in training etc.



There’s no reason to be angry or annoyed that he doesn’t play as quite simply he’s one of the most overrated players with a European passport. He had a few good games with Italy in a summer tournament and has a famous surname, that’s it. His club record is bang average. They thought they were clever getting him for peanuts, no blame attached to Hughes as such. Even a few serviceable games would’ve helped but we haven’t got that.



It was the end of the window and given the strategy of being opportunistic and waiting around for a value buy, it was going to be Chiesa or nobody, so he may as well have signed off on it.He was poor at the last Euros. He was great at the Euros before that but so was Raheem Sterling (for example) and Arsenal made a similar cheap punt on him, trying to restore his previous levels.