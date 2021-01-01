Is it logic?



I keep hearing things like older players need to have their minutes managed, need to give up international football etc. I don't see much real evidence of it though.



For me, it seems like the players who tend to extend their careers are the model pros who train exceptionally hard and play lots of minutes. Personally I think as players get older they can improve their endurance and shelf life by training and playing more.



Suppose you look at athletes or boxers for example. As they get older Athletes go up in distance and train more. Likewise, boxers tend to go up in weight and rely more on strength than speed. Why should footballers be different?



If you look at the players who have flourished in their early to mid-thirties then they tend to play a lot of minutes at that age.







I think this is true. Older players have their "minutes managed" when they drop in quality and stop having as much influence on the game. In Gerrard's last season, Rodgers didn't "manage his minutes", Rodgers just didn't play him at times when he thought that he didn't offer enough. Same with Ronaldo at United. He wasn't being "rested". He was just only used at times when Ten Haag thought that he added more value than the alternative. Same happened with Rooney, Lampard, Henry in his second stint at Arsenal. Carragher, Milner, Henderson, Firmino with us. These players weren't being "saved for another day" when they didn't play. They just stopped being good enough to be automatic picks. You could argue that this is what's happening to Robertson. He's not being rested when he gets subbed, or having his minutes managed. He gets subbed because Slot things that Tsimikas would be a better option.Eventually this will happen to Salah too. But until it does, he will play every minute of every game apart from the cups and those rare occasions where we go 3-0 up.