Salah has scored 16 goals this season Rob. 14 of them have come after the hour mark. He will have the Golden Boot and breaking records in his sights. He isn't going to be happy coming off after he has done the hard yards and is about to reap the rewards.



Salah's congeniality regarding substitution does seem to be linked, if not contingent, upon whether he has already scored, or increasingly, scored and assisted. If he has he seems fairly philosophical about being subbed; if he hasn't then he seems less enamoured.I have no issues with that; it makes him the player he is. Ultimately the manager must do what he thinks best, regardless. But surely there will be a fair amount of occasions where Salah will have scored and contributed well before the 70 odd minute mark and could be replaced with, say, Chiesa, with everyone being content?