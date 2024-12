Which are both accurate. We wouldn't have been able to sign him for £10m otherwise. Before his injuries and inability to repeat matches he was worth way more than that.



He is a really talented player who has injury issues, pointing that out is not being snide.



The injuries aren't the whole story though behind that price thoughHe was no doubt one of Juve's highest earners and they'd decided they wanted him gone at the start of the window ahead of new restart with a new coach. They essentially forced their hand and had to settle for much lower than they would have been asking for him all summer in order to get him off the books.Now of course the fact he was still available is in part down to what you've mentioned, but the price we got him for was still an absolute bargain. I believe they were probably asking for A LOT more all summer but made the decision to just get him off the books at the end of the window when they couldn't get that and we were there to take advantage with lowball offer.