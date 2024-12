Him coming in hopefully fully 'preseason' fit is just what we need right now. Think he's going to make a lot of people eat the 'waste of money, always injured, another Keita' shite they spout.



Some of the shite that’s been said about his level since we’ve signed him has been bordering on ignorant. I’ve even seen people saying “good to see he still has his pace” like he’s an old man who’s lost it. He’s in his peak, his fitness issues have been unfortunate but I think some people have been using that as a free hit to spout shite about his level. He has the ability to get into our side and stay there, that’s his level, he just needs to get vital minutes in his legs. Tonight was a decent start, something to build towards just in time for one of the tougher periods of the season.