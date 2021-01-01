Its obviously not gone to plan at all for him which is a shame. Im sure part of the premise he turns into a bargain signing was that he a) provided cover for injured players and b) was able to play himself into form in the early season fixtures (League cup, CL groups), so him arriving and breaking down is ultimately the worst case scenario playing out and whenever that happens you open yourself up for criticism. These things are difficult to predict but if you have a player with an injury history it makes it a lot easier to aim criticism as you should have seen it coming, I always think to myself imagine we signed Lavia last summer and he missed the entire season like he did at Chelsea, he and the club would have been hammered by our fans. But, ultimately these are the risks you take with transfers and injuries tend to be the biggest contributor to transfers failing here, so youd think wed avoid injury prone players yet we always seem happy to take the risk on an injury prone player rather than take the risk on a young player or one who isnt completely proven/primed. Its weird, Id love to know the thought process behind it all.