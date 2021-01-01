I read threads like this and I genuinely wonder why people endure the stress of supporting a football team.



The bloke is a low cost, low risk signing with enough about him to suggest he could play a useful role for us. His injury record is a concern but we will have done our due diligence and a full medical. Hes turned up with fitness issues because of a lack of pre-season, adapting to the PL and probably a need to be fairly cautious due to his injuries.



Hell play when he plays, the club have been fairly clear about it. The time to judge the signing will be in at the end of the season when we can actually evaluate what hes done. He has a four year contract. Give the bloke a chance and stop worrying about it.



Exactly right JK.He was low risk, low cost. If he turns out great - perfect. If he gets a few injuries, but still manages some game time and plays well - great. If he never gets fit and rarely plays - so be it. The world still turns and we're still top of the PL and CL.Some people need to stop finding every possible tiny thing to complain about and just enjoy it. This isn't a £50m signing that's hurting our form by being unavailable. He isn't even hurting our form by playing badly. He's just not at the point where he can play yet. It's no big deal, and in the meantime there's 5 other forwards (plus Harvey) who seem to have done quite a good job whilst Chiesa gets himself ready.Every top club in Europe makes opportunistic signings that sometimes go well, and sometimes don't. Any half-wit can use hindsight to point out injury records or previous examples of a signing that didnt work out. But true supporters accept this is part and parcel of running a football club - and also have the perspective to see that our good signings significantly outweigh ones that didn't make it, and the fuck ups at other clubs dwarf ours by a country mile. Chiesa might be brilliant for us or he might not, but in the meantime let's focus on the good stuff. And at at the moment, things are about as good as they get.