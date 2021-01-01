« previous next »
Author Topic: Federico Chiesa  (Read 62992 times)

Online Ghost of christmas RAWK

  • RAWK snitch. Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory", the Suzy Dent-esque freakshow! Hannoying homunculus.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,876
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Federico Chiesa
« Reply #720 on: Yesterday at 03:53:13 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 03:39:26 pm
How was it clear when he also posted 'ditto in plural' for Kabak and Davies and all three were in a thread about Chiesa.
:lmao God loves a trier!

It was clear because Arthur mentioned alone is singular, and Kabak and Davies, the two taken together, are plural. There's no chance you don't understand that, you just didn't care to read the post, lol

I also note that you haven't yet answered the question(s)

Quote
The relevant bit is I didn't hold any of the players responsible for anything.
It's not relevent because that's not an accusation that I made. Far as I can see no-one has accused you of that. Perhaps you are protesting too much...
Logged
"Every man has a right to utter what he thinks truth, and every other man has a right to knock him down for it."
Samuel (not Glen) Johnson, as reported by James (not Joey) Boswell. They must have foreseen RAWK ;D

Offline Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,996
  • JFT 97
Re: Federico Chiesa
« Reply #721 on: Yesterday at 04:03:29 pm »
Quote from: Ghost of christmas RAWK on Yesterday at 03:45:50 pm
Crazily, when I replied to your words, even splitting the post up to indicate and make more clear which bit I was replying to, I naively thought you'd understand I was replying to your specific words as oppsed to something you've pulled out of the ether... ;)
The point, though, is that I never accused you of "blaming any players for being unable to stay fit".

i asked two specific questions based upon your words - one singular, one plural. Then made a recommendation.

Admit it Al, not for the first time you didn't actually read the post or attempt to understand what it was saying, you just charged forward, head down, oblivious...  :-*
All very strawish. But the problem is that these accusations have not yet actually been proven with regard to this particular player. If they ever are we know you will write THE book on the subject, at interminable and tedious length. But it's generally good form to wait till there's actual proof.

This was your post quite frankly it was gibberish.

Quote from: Ghost of christmas RAWK on Yesterday at 01:56:39 pm
Which bit specifically was he responsible for, Al?
Ditto but in plural

I thought we had reached a low with that 'he comes to Kirkby and has coffee' post the other day...

What does that even mean especially the last bit.

I will make my points again. I do not hold players responsible for being injury prone. I blame the clubs who sign them knowing full well that they have injury issues.

The other point is that when you sign a player from abroad one of the primary things to take into account is whether will be able to cope with the intensity and physicality of the Premier League. Make no mistake it is a huge step up in terms of both of those characteristics'. Ideally you want players who are dominating their current Leagues. The last thing you want is to sign players who simply haven't been able to cope with a much lower intensity League.

Its like telling a boxer who keeps getting knocked out at middleweight to try moving up to Light heavyweight.
Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Offline Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,996
  • JFT 97
Re: Federico Chiesa
« Reply #722 on: Yesterday at 04:12:42 pm »
Quote from: Ghost of christmas RAWK on Yesterday at 03:53:13 pm
:lmao God loves a trier!

It was clear because Arthur mentioned alone is singular

Arthur wasn't mentioned alone. That is the whole point.

You quoted this part of my post.

ghost" border="0

The first part is about Chiesa and the second part is about Melo.

How the fuck can quoting a sentence about 2 players be singular:lmao



Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Offline Luvva bevvy on Chrimbo day

  • lippa RAWK Diivva, broke Kenny's sky
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,893
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: Federico Chiesa
« Reply #723 on: Yesterday at 04:15:11 pm »
Still good news that hes back available eh
Logged
"If you don't limit yourself with bad thoughts, you can fly" - Jurgen Klopp

Online KalantaScouser

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 567
  • The secret ingredient is crime
Re: Federico Chiesa
« Reply #724 on: Yesterday at 04:17:56 pm »
Quote from: Luvva bevvy on Chrimbo day on Yesterday at 04:15:11 pm
Still good news that hes back available eh

Kabak or Arthur?
Logged

Offline Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,996
  • JFT 97
Re: Federico Chiesa
« Reply #725 on: Yesterday at 04:26:25 pm »
Quote from: Luvva bevvy on Chrimbo day on Yesterday at 04:15:11 pm
Still good news that hes back available eh

Yes and No.

It gives us more options and a chance to rest Salah. The negative will be if we end up with a drop-off whilst Chiesa gets up to speed followed by another injury or lack of form. A good example was last season. We had an injury crisis but we still continued getting really good results until we tried to reintegrate the injured players.

The press is such a key part of Slot's tactics that Chiesa needs to get to grips with it almost immediately. Either he needs the speed and energy to press as well as the 9 and 10 or needs to be able to help create passing traps the way Salah does.
Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Offline Luvva bevvy on Chrimbo day

  • lippa RAWK Diivva, broke Kenny's sky
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,893
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: Federico Chiesa
« Reply #726 on: Yesterday at 04:30:50 pm »
I dont get how there can be anything bad about him being back.

If it turns out hes not good enough or cant stand the intensity then so be it. Well move him on, risk didnt work.

On the other hand he becomes a valuable squad player or better. Massive upside, with minimal downside other than money lost.
Logged
"If you don't limit yourself with bad thoughts, you can fly" - Jurgen Klopp

Online Ghost of christmas RAWK

  • RAWK snitch. Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory", the Suzy Dent-esque freakshow! Hannoying homunculus.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,876
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Federico Chiesa
« Reply #727 on: Yesterday at 04:34:47 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 04:03:29 pm
This was your post quite frankly it was gibberish.

What does that even mean especially the last bit.
:lmao :lmao :lmao

Heh heh heh, hoot, chortle, guffaw etc. At least you haven't accused me of the grand crime against humanity that is 'editing a post', like you did to some guy recently, so I reckon I got off lightly.

Quia peccavi nimis as Chiesa woud say - or rather what they say in La Chiesa down his way ;)

Don't worry, Al. Having seen your many epic chatshitfests that go on for pages and annoy other thread users I'm not gonna keep on at ya. Everyone'll have forgotten this slip in a few days ;)
Logged
"Every man has a right to utter what he thinks truth, and every other man has a right to knock him down for it."
Samuel (not Glen) Johnson, as reported by James (not Joey) Boswell. They must have foreseen RAWK ;D

Offline smutchin

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,527
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Federico Chiesa
« Reply #728 on: Yesterday at 04:36:10 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 03:39:26 pm
How was it clear when he also posted 'ditto in plural' for Kabak and Davies and all three were in a thread about Chiesa.

Well, it was clear to me, that's all I can say. But it doesn't matter and it's not worth arguing about.

Quote
For me the point for me is that making an oportunistic signing for a player who can't stay fit in Serie A isn't a good idea.

That's fine. I understand that point of view. I'm inclined to be more optimistic but I dare say you'll get your opportunity to say told you so at the end of the season.  :)
Logged

Offline smutchin

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,527
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Federico Chiesa
« Reply #729 on: Yesterday at 04:39:11 pm »
Quote from: Ghost of christmas RAWK on Yesterday at 03:53:13 pm
I also note that you haven't yet answered the question(s)

Frankly, I'm glad because I really don't want to know the answer. It's a pointless distraction from the important fact, which is...

Quote from: Luvva bevvy on Chrimbo day on Yesterday at 04:15:11 pm
Still good news that hes back available eh

^ This
Logged

Offline A scaleXtric DraeX Xmas

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,742
Re: Federico Chiesa
« Reply #730 on: Yesterday at 04:39:19 pm »
Quote from: Luvva bevvy on Chrimbo day on Yesterday at 04:30:50 pm
I dont get how there can be anything bad about him being back.

If it turns out hes not good enough or cant stand the intensity then so be it. Well move him on, risk didnt work.

On the other hand he becomes a valuable squad player or better. Massive upside, with minimal downside other than money lost.

Because one poster is hell bent on taking every single thread off topic with digs to liverpools owners, as everything bad leads to them, despite how tenous the links are.

Repeat ad nauseam.
Logged

Online Ghost of christmas RAWK

  • RAWK snitch. Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory", the Suzy Dent-esque freakshow! Hannoying homunculus.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,876
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Federico Chiesa
« Reply #731 on: Yesterday at 04:41:08 pm »
Quote from: smutchin on Yesterday at 04:39:11 pm
Frankly, I'm glad because I really don't want to know the answer. It's a pointless distraction from the important fact, which is...

^ This
You're quite right. I was ensnared by the snake eyes...

Forza Chiesa!
Logged
"Every man has a right to utter what he thinks truth, and every other man has a right to knock him down for it."
Samuel (not Glen) Johnson, as reported by James (not Joey) Boswell. They must have foreseen RAWK ;D

Offline Ah Fruck Christmas

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends and undoing their nuts? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,508
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: Federico Chiesa
« Reply #732 on: Yesterday at 04:53:35 pm »
Quote from: KalantaScouser on Yesterday at 04:17:56 pm
Kabak or Arthur?

Chiesa's belly roll...
Logged
'I reckon we'll win the League 24/25 and you can quote me on that.' -- El Tel...

Offline Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,996
  • JFT 97
Re: Federico Chiesa
« Reply #733 on: Yesterday at 05:03:34 pm »
Quote from: Luvva bevvy on Chrimbo day on Yesterday at 04:30:50 pm
I dont get how there can be anything bad about him being back.

If it turns out hes not good enough or cant stand the intensity then so be it. Well move him on, risk didnt work.

On the other hand he becomes a valuable squad player or better. Massive upside, with minimal downside other than money lost.

It is similar to Keita or Ox returning to fitness a few years ago. When players get injured mid-season and lose the fitness they have built up. Then they need minutes to build up match sharpness. Whilst they are doing that you have to accept short-term pain for long-term gain.

Sometimes when you are challenging on all fronts like we are then it doesn't work out. Last season we were doing fine when the kids came in but dipped when we tried to reintegrate the injured players. It is almost impossible to carry passengers in this League.

Chiesa coming back and playing half an hour against Southampton is great. It will give us a chance to manage the minutes of the other forwards. It is what happens after that which is more debatable. Ideally, if he comes through the Southampton game unscathed then you would want to ramp up his minutes.

Personally I think Spurs away would be a massive gamble to try and give him more minutes in. The FA Cup game is almost a month away. The next CL game is 6 weeks away. So who do you rotate out of the team to give him those minutes, whilst you are also trying to reintegrate the likes of Jota and Elliott? 
Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Online Ebenezer-viva

  • Waiting for the silver bus. Gobshites- united- will never be defeated. Whip him, beat him, call him Barbara, he can live with it. Self confessed c*nt (apparently)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,810
  • The boys pen cured my acne
Re: Federico Chiesa
« Reply #734 on: Yesterday at 05:10:54 pm »
Federico must be close. Mo wants to have dinner with him...
Logged
...If you can meet with triumph and disaster
And treat those two imposters just the same

Online Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,052
  • The first five yards........
Re: Federico Chiesa
« Reply #735 on: Yesterday at 05:11:48 pm »
Personally I've been pretty patient with Chiesa so far. But I told him yesterday that "enough was enough." He didn't listen and kept on eating his toad in the hole so I grabbed the plate and flung its contents into the bin. That woke him up. "What is it?" I asked him. "Why are you making no serious effort to get fit?" His reply surprised me. "I miss the mountains of Turin", he said. "You don't see many wild goats in Liverpool."
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Offline StuffedAndTrussedByrdz

  • No to sub-optimal passing! Not content with one century, this girl does two together. Oh, and FUCK THE TORIES deh-deh-deh-deh!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,738
Re: Federico Chiesa
« Reply #736 on: Yesterday at 05:13:50 pm »
Quote from: vivabobbygraham on Yesterday at 05:10:54 pm
Federico must be close. Mo wants to have dinner with him...

Mo said he'll cook for him!


We know how he hates to get subbed.
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us." - Bill Shankly

Offline Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,996
  • JFT 97
Re: Federico Chiesa
« Reply #737 on: Yesterday at 05:14:45 pm »
Quote from: vivabobbygraham on Yesterday at 05:10:54 pm
Federico must be close. Mo wants to have dinner with him...

I wonder if Harvey is going as well?
Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Online Ebenezer-viva

  • Waiting for the silver bus. Gobshites- united- will never be defeated. Whip him, beat him, call him Barbara, he can live with it. Self confessed c*nt (apparently)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,810
  • The boys pen cured my acne
Re: Federico Chiesa
« Reply #738 on: Yesterday at 05:20:36 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 05:14:45 pm
I wonder if Harvey is going as well?

I think Harvey's well versed in what Mo wants. Federico may need more persuasion, Al
Logged
...If you can meet with triumph and disaster
And treat those two imposters just the same

Offline GreatEx

  • pectations. might be a cunt but isn't a capitalist cunt. Blissfully ignorant.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,108
Re: Federico Chiesa
« Reply #739 on: Yesterday at 11:56:46 pm »
:lmao God I love these threads where people pick apart each other's posts and snipe at alleged hypocrisies and inconsistencies.

But... surely everyone can see that spending millions of pounds on "opportunistic" signings that prove just as unreliable as the historical data suggests, is costly from both a financial and performance perspective. There were plenty of red flags with Chiesa, just as there were with Arthur, Kayak (auto correct, fuck it it stays), Caulker et al. If he can offer 500+ relief minutes to Mo while offering a decent goal/assist thread then I guess that's fine, but I don't see this as a "low risk/cost" signing by any means... I think him becoming Mo's long term successor is highly unlikely, and probably wasn't the plan anyway... more likely IMO the hope was he'd restore his reputation and be flipped for a big profit after a couple of years of solid Mo support. But there's also a strong possibility his value doesn't increase and we have a big wage we can't shift and a squad place we can't offer to someone more suited. Sure, give it time, but history isn't our friend on this kind of signing.
Logged

Offline Bobinhood

  • RAWK's Pam Ayres. Man without a hat.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,457
  • Hand over the Trophy
Re: Federico Chiesa
« Reply #740 on: Today at 12:21:48 am »
Well lets see how he gets on once he's up to speed. Hes very fast and instinctive in his movements and shooting, im not prepared to write him off at all,yet. with the ball at his feet he's pretty deadly and with his feet in motion its the same thing. He was a long time out injured and then a long time frozen out after, but every little clip of him you can see there's a serious baller in there somewhere. Hopefully he'll play the league cup game and do well and we can go from there.
Logged
Amplification does not equal truth. 

"Put these seeds in your pocket. At least sunflowers will grow where you lie!"
A Ukrainian housewife to a young Russian soldier, Feb 24,2022.

Offline Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,996
  • JFT 97
Re: Federico Chiesa
« Reply #741 on: Today at 12:48:39 am »
Quote from: GreatEx on Yesterday at 11:56:46 pm
:lmao God I love these threads where people pick apart each other's posts and snipe at alleged hypocrisies and inconsistencies.

But... surely everyone can see that spending millions of pounds on "opportunistic" signings that prove just as unreliable as the historical data suggests, is costly from both a financial and performance perspective. There were plenty of red flags with Chiesa, just as there were with Arthur, Kayak (auto correct, fuck it it stays), Caulker et al. If he can offer 500+ relief minutes to Mo while offering a decent goal/assist thread then I guess that's fine, but I don't see this as a "low risk/cost" signing by any means... I think him becoming Mo's long term successor is highly unlikely, and probably wasn't the plan anyway... more likely IMO the hope was he'd restore his reputation and be flipped for a big profit after a couple of years of solid Mo support. But there's also a strong possibility his value doesn't increase and we have a big wage we can't shift and a squad place we can't offer to someone more suited. Sure, give it time, but history isn't our friend on this kind of signing.

I think the best comparison is buying a car that a few garages have had a go at fixing. Sure you are going to get a lower asking price but that is because it needs fixing. You are getting a car under its retail value because it needs fixing. As you say I just don't see the point of buying injury prone fixer-uppers in the hope you can fix them up.

For me, if you are going to use analytics, then there are enough undervalued players out there without looking at basically damaged goods. I would much rather we prioritise elite young players who have had a dip rather than injury-prone players. The perfect example would be bringing in a 20-year-old Coutinho on low wages.

That is a low-risk-high reward signing. Gravenberch even though he was on high wages, was a low risk-high reward because he had a potentially massive sell on value. Signing Chiesa on a £6m a year four-year deal in the hope that you can repair him isn't. 

Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Online WillG.LFC

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,354
Re: Federico Chiesa
« Reply #742 on: Today at 08:27:54 am »
There is no risk with Chiesa, Italian clubs would happily spend a decent fee on him.

There used to be this thing were footballers were allowed time to settle in to the side, maybe given 6 months to a year. Seems petulance in football fans demands instant success or they are deemed as a failure. Bizarre.
Logged

Offline JRed

  • After a 2L bottle of strongbow Id do anything!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,737
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Federico Chiesa
« Reply #743 on: Today at 08:30:57 am »
Quote from: WillG.LFC on Today at 08:27:54 am
There is no risk with Chiesa, Italian clubs would happily spend a decent fee on him.

There used to be this thing were footballers were allowed time to settle in to the side, maybe given 6 months to a year. Seems petulance in football fans demands instant success or they are deemed as a failure. Bizarre.
I think Melo, Davies and Kabak used up a lot of fans patience and laid the seed of mistrust in some of our transfers.
Logged

Offline GreatEx

  • pectations. might be a cunt but isn't a capitalist cunt. Blissfully ignorant.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,108
Re: Federico Chiesa
« Reply #744 on: Today at 08:36:01 am »
Quote from: WillG.LFC on Today at 08:27:54 am
, Italian clubs would happily spend a decent fee

:lmao :lmao :lmao
Logged

Offline xbugawugax

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,609
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Federico Chiesa
« Reply #745 on: Today at 08:44:58 am »
Quote from: StuffedAndTrussedByrdz on Yesterday at 05:13:50 pm
Mo said he'll cook for him!


We know how he hates to get subbed.

mo probably missing italian food. but that said wonder whats on the dinner menu. mo is not big on carbs. you can verify that on his insta thirst trap posts ::)

wonder will chiesa make the bench or will he be absent due to some mysterious injury or illness again.
Logged

Offline A scaleXtric DraeX Xmas

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,742
Re: Federico Chiesa
« Reply #746 on: Today at 09:18:23 am »
Quote from: xbugawugax on Today at 08:44:58 am
mo probably missing italian food. but that said wonder whats on the dinner menu. mo is not big on carbs. you can verify that on his insta thirst trap posts ::)

wonder will chiesa make the bench or will he be absent due to some mysterious injury or illness again.

Chiesa insisted then said pasta!
Logged

Online KissThisGuy

  • OnlyThroughAFaceMaskThough
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,985
  • It was raining, I went outside, I got wet.
Re: Federico Chiesa
« Reply #747 on: Today at 09:24:38 am »
What did Kabak do that was so massively wrong? That signing made sense at the time, and it did help us out in a few games that season. We had an unprecedented injury crisis at centre half. A young player on a loan with an option to buy was hardly madness.
Logged

Offline Knight

  • No one understands football like me, except perhaps PeterTheRed...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,714
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Federico Chiesa
« Reply #748 on: Today at 09:40:23 am »
Quote from: WillG.LFC on Today at 08:27:54 am
There is no risk with Chiesa, Italian clubs would happily spend a decent fee on him.

There used to be this thing were footballers were allowed time to settle in to the side, maybe given 6 months to a year. Seems petulance in football fans demands instant success or they are deemed as a failure. Bizarre.

This is just clearly untrue. What if Chiesa doesnt want to leave. What if he cant get fit and no Italian club wants to pay money for a player whos never fit. Weve got plenty of examples of high wage injury prone players taking up wage budget and a squad space and causing us problems as a result.
Logged

Offline keyop

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,979
  • Always eleven, acting as one.
Re: Federico Chiesa
« Reply #749 on: Today at 09:49:15 am »
Quote from: JerseyKloppite on Yesterday at 01:18:55 pm
I read threads like this and I genuinely wonder why people endure the stress of supporting a football team.

The bloke is a low cost, low risk signing with enough about him to suggest he could play a useful role for us. His injury record is a concern but we will have done our due diligence and a full medical. Hes turned up with fitness issues because of a lack of pre-season, adapting to the PL and probably a need to be fairly cautious due to his injuries.

Hell play when he plays, the club have been fairly clear about it. The time to judge the signing will be in at the end of the season when we can actually evaluate what hes done. He has a four year contract. Give the bloke a chance and stop worrying about it.
Exactly right JK.

He was low risk, low cost. If he turns out great - perfect. If he gets a few injuries, but still manages some game time and plays well - great. If he never gets fit and rarely plays - so be it. The world still turns and we're still top of the PL and CL.

Some people need to stop finding every possible tiny thing to complain about and just enjoy it. This isn't a £50m signing that's hurting our form by being unavailable. He isn't even hurting our form by playing badly. He's just not at the point where he can play yet. It's no big deal, and in the meantime there's 5 other forwards (plus Harvey) who seem to have done quite a good job whilst Chiesa gets himself ready.

Every top club in Europe makes opportunistic signings that sometimes go well, and sometimes don't. Any half-wit can use hindsight to point out injury records or previous examples of a signing that didnt work out. But true supporters accept this is part and parcel of running a football club - and also have the perspective to see that our good signings significantly outweigh ones that didn't make it, and the fuck ups at other clubs dwarf ours by a country mile. Chiesa might be brilliant for us or he might not, but in the meantime let's focus on the good stuff. And at at the moment, things are about as good as they get.
Logged
I've got OCD, but I prefer to call it CDO so it's in alphabetical order.

Offline Knight

  • No one understands football like me, except perhaps PeterTheRed...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,714
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Federico Chiesa
« Reply #750 on: Today at 09:54:15 am »
Always bizarre to see perfectly reasonable and well reasoned posts, without any sort of complaining vibe, get accused of just trying to find things to complain about. People are allowed to discuss the club, and what we think of the clubs decisions, on and off the field, without being moaners desperate to find something to complain about.

So for example, the below is a perfectly reasonable post and there is no reason to accuse this person of being a bad actor. Just engage with the post on its merits or ignore it. We dont need the sanctimonious stuff.

Quote from: GreatEx on Yesterday at 11:56:46 pm
:lmao God I love these threads where people pick apart each other's posts and snipe at alleged hypocrisies and inconsistencies.

But... surely everyone can see that spending millions of pounds on "opportunistic" signings that prove just as unreliable as the historical data suggests, is costly from both a financial and performance perspective. There were plenty of red flags with Chiesa, just as there were with Arthur, Kayak (auto correct, fuck it it stays), Caulker et al. If he can offer 500+ relief minutes to Mo while offering a decent goal/assist thread then I guess that's fine, but I don't see this as a "low risk/cost" signing by any means... I think him becoming Mo's long term successor is highly unlikely, and probably wasn't the plan anyway... more likely IMO the hope was he'd restore his reputation and be flipped for a big profit after a couple of years of solid Mo support. But there's also a strong possibility his value doesn't increase and we have a big wage we can't shift and a squad place we can't offer to someone more suited. Sure, give it time, but history isn't our friend on this kind of signing.
Logged

Online Agent99

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,963
Re: Federico Chiesa
« Reply #751 on: Today at 10:23:09 am »
Quote from: KissThisGuy on Today at 09:24:38 am
What did Kabak do that was so massively wrong? That signing made sense at the time, and it did help us out in a few games that season. We had an unprecedented injury crisis at centre half. A young player on a loan with an option to buy was hardly madness.
Don't think he did anything wrong but he was a stop gap and Davies was a punt. The club knew we needed a CB but wouldn't buy the required quality needed. Same with Arthur. I mean this has been done to death but its more on the transfer team than those specific players.

Edit - The thing with Chiesa is he might be low risk but we've still committed around £35m to buy him. It annoys fans because we hear that giving Mo and Virgil big contracts at their age is a risk but we'll bring in an injury prone player who may never get back to where he once was.
« Last Edit: Today at 10:26:25 am by Agent99 »
Logged

Offline Santas robbed me shorts

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,965
Re: Federico Chiesa
« Reply #752 on: Today at 10:40:20 am »
^

How do you know we refused to sign a quality CB? We signed Konate that summer, so likely any cb brought in was just a stop gap until klopp got the player he actually wanted.

He said himself he should have trusted Rhys and Nat earlier
Logged
Jurgen YNWA

Offline number 168

  • Bootle - Aigburth Vale. Mon-Sat evenings, Sundays & Bank Holidays only. Arl fart clearly past his sell-his-season-ticket-by-date.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,295
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Federico Chiesa
« Reply #753 on: Today at 10:55:59 am »
Quote from: JRed on Today at 08:30:57 am
I think Melo, Davies and Kabak used up a lot of fans patience and laid the seed of mistrust in some of our transfers.

I go to every home game and a few aways, mostly in the Midlands and I can say that Melo, Davies and Kabak haven't been mentioned since they left. Seeds of distrust? Based on what, social media? All clubs, including us, fall victim to poor transfers. Jovanaovic, Sean Dundee, Charlie Adam & Christal Poulsen spring to mind and the list could go on. People are just enjoying the ride not feeling angst over those three you mention.
Logged

Online Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,944
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Federico Chiesa
« Reply #754 on: Today at 11:00:49 am »
Quote from: WillG.LFC on Today at 08:27:54 am
There is no risk with Chiesa, Italian clubs would happily spend a decent fee on him.

There used to be this thing were footballers were allowed time to settle in to the side, maybe given 6 months to a year. Seems petulance in football fans demands instant success or they are deemed as a failure. Bizarre.

Italian clubs wouldn't give you the steam off their piss. Loan with an option to buy is all they ever offer.

We signed Chiesa because he was cheap. it was a low-risk investment. Hopefully it works out. If it's another Melo or Balotelli then it isn't a big economic hit, as a general rule you buy cheap you buy twice. But you get Chiesa back to 2021 levels and you've got a top player.

It'd be nice if a club of our stature didn't have to resort to cheap punts and actually strengthened where and when we need to.
« Last Edit: Today at 11:05:15 am by Fromola »
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online Garlic Red

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,839
  • Pop n crisp
Re: Federico Chiesa
« Reply #755 on: Today at 11:13:23 am »
Its obviously not gone to plan at all for him which is a shame. Im sure part of the premise he turns into a bargain signing was that he a) provided cover for injured players and b) was able to play himself into form in the early season fixtures (League cup, CL groups), so him arriving and breaking down is ultimately the worst case scenario playing out and whenever that happens you open yourself up for criticism. These things are difficult to predict but if you have a player with an injury history it makes it a lot easier to aim criticism as you should have seen it coming, I always think to myself imagine we signed Lavia last summer and he missed the entire season like he did at Chelsea, he and the club would have been hammered by our fans. But, ultimately these are the risks you take with transfers and injuries tend to be the biggest contributor to transfers failing here, so youd think wed avoid injury prone players yet we always seem happy to take the risk on an injury prone player rather than take the risk on a young player or one who isnt completely proven/primed. Its weird, Id love to know the thought process behind it all.
Logged

Online A Complete Flop

  • More flop than flip.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,046
Re: Federico Chiesa
« Reply #756 on: Today at 11:45:29 am »
Quote from: WillG.LFC on Today at 08:27:54 am
There is no risk with Chiesa, Italian clubs would happily spend a decent fee on him.

There used to be this thing were footballers were allowed time to settle in to the side, maybe given 6 months to a year. Seems petulance in football fans demands instant success or they are deemed as a failure. Bizarre.

Well there is a first time for everything
Logged
Soccer - let's face it, its not really about a game of ball anymore is it?

Online WillG.LFC

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,354
Re: Federico Chiesa
« Reply #757 on: Today at 11:49:24 am »
Italian clubs would definitely spend 10 to 15 million on an international player, what is this nonsense :D
Logged

Online Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,052
  • The first five yards........
Re: Federico Chiesa
« Reply #758 on: Today at 11:57:08 am »
The fact is that the step up from Serie-A to the Premier League is considerable (as is the step down, which is why so many second-rate players can move from England to Italy and become star performers). It's therefore always something of a risk to buy from Italy. On top of that Chiesa missed an entire pre-season.

But I would say, on past performances at least, that Chiesa might eventually be equipped to do well in England. His style - robust, quick, hard-working as well as technically adept - seems well suited to the Premier League. The problem however is  how he can build his match fitness to a point in which he becomes a viable starter. There are so few opportunities for him - especially from coach like Slot who takes fewer risks in his selection than Klopp did.

I really hope he comes through though. I'm still seduced by his excitement back in August when he arrived in Liverpool.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Online Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,944
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Federico Chiesa
« Reply #759 on: Today at 11:57:25 am »
Quote from: WillG.LFC on Today at 11:49:24 am
Italian clubs would definitely spend 10 to 15 million on an international player, what is this nonsense :D

Even if they pay the fee they'd have to take his wages on. His wages aren't vast in PL terms but would be one of Serie A's highest earners. Juve let him go partly over salary and then only the Milan clubs can pay those sorts of wages and they're already stretched.

Ultimately either he does well for us and the cheap punt comes off, or he doesn't and we either let him go back to Serie A for a loss or might break even near enough.
« Last Edit: Today at 11:59:37 am by Fromola »
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
