Personally I've been pretty patient with Chiesa so far, but if he doesn't start this Southampton game or at the very least get 30+ mins in the second half then I'm really not sure what the point of him is. I get the idea of building up his fitness etc, and being slightly unlucky with an illness but next week will be the half way point of the season.



I'm not looking for him to come in and score a hat trick or a winner against Southampton - just a contribution to make sure Salah is nowhere near this game.