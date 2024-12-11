« previous next »
Re: Federico Chiesa
« Reply #680 on: Yesterday at 09:04:05 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on December 11, 2024, 12:00:19 pm
Injury record over the last two and a bit seasons is horrific.

chiesa" border="0
I've seen this in the summer- think I might've even added it to a comment, and honestly- that's not that bad. Missing 1 or 2 games here and there..

That last one is lengthy, but most players have such an injury at least once or twice in their careers, and we know he missed pre-season, and needs to adjust.

The prem is a step-up though, so perhaps 1 game out, turns to 3/4 games out, etc..

I am completely on his side though. I want him to succeed. For all the Aspas', Aquilani's, Borini's, Lamberts' out there. Do it lad!
Re: Federico Chiesa
« Reply #681 on: Yesterday at 09:15:04 pm »
Quote from: the_red_pill on Yesterday at 09:04:05 pm
I've seen this in the summer- think I might've even added it to a comment, and honestly- that's not that bad. Missing 1 or 2 games here and there..

That last one is lengthy, but most players have such an injury at least once or twice in their careers, and we know he missed pre-season, and needs to adjust.

The prem is a step-up though, so perhaps 1 game out, turns to 3/4 games out, etc..

I am completely on his side though. I want him to succeed. For all the Aspas', Aquilani's, Borini's, Lamberts' out there. Do it lad!

If he had periods when he was playing 90 minutes week in and week out and then suffered a problem it wouldn't be so bad. The issue is that he would come back build up his game time and then when he got up to 90 minutes he would get injured again. It is not as if he has been unlucky with impact injuries.

He picks up way too many soft tissue injuries without playing a lot of minutes. So something like periodisation isn't really going to help him.
Re: Federico Chiesa
« Reply #682 on: Yesterday at 09:15:46 pm »
Quote from: Jm55 on Yesterday at 01:39:40 pm
He'll get a start at Southampton you'd think?

Looking forward to it, still think that he could really surprise everyone once he gets a run of fitness.
If the Staff thinks he can play for 60ish minutes probably. That the biggest question. I would expect him to be used in that game though.
Re: Federico Chiesa
« Reply #683 on: Yesterday at 11:28:54 pm »
I see Al has found a new reason to bitch and moan about ;D
Re: Federico Chiesa
« Reply #684 on: Yesterday at 11:44:36 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on Yesterday at 11:28:54 pm
I see Al has found a new reason to bitch and moan about ;D
Mac is back it must be January soon. ;)
Re: Federico Chiesa
« Reply #685 on: Today at 08:25:12 am »
Personally I've been pretty patient with Chiesa so far, but if he doesn't start this Southampton game or at the very least get 30+ mins in the second half then I'm really not sure what the point of him is. I get the idea of building up his fitness etc, and being slightly unlucky with an illness but next week will be the half way point of the season.

I'm not looking for him to come in and score a hat trick or a winner against Southampton - just a contribution to make sure Salah is nowhere near this game.
Re: Federico Chiesa
« Reply #686 on: Today at 08:40:13 am »
Quote from: kaesarsosei on Today at 08:25:12 am
Personally I've been pretty patient with Chiesa so far, but if he doesn't start this Southampton game or at the very least get 30+ mins in the second half then I'm really not sure what the point of him is. I get the idea of building up his fitness etc, and being slightly unlucky with an illness but next week will be the half way point of the season.

I'm not looking for him to come in and score a hat trick or a winner against Southampton - just a contribution to make sure Salah is nowhere near this game.
Im sure he appreciates your patience
Re: Federico Chiesa
« Reply #687 on: Today at 08:46:25 am »
Quote from: JRed on Today at 08:40:13 am
Im sure he appreciates your patience

And Im sure Fredo is equally happy that Slots been patient. :D
Re: Federico Chiesa
« Reply #688 on: Today at 09:02:50 am »
Quote from: JRed on Today at 08:40:13 am
Im sure he appreciates your patience

Can I ask, what's the point of this post? Genuine question.

If you are just being a c*nt, then fair enough.
Re: Federico Chiesa
« Reply #689 on: Today at 09:16:13 am »
Hopefully see him tomorrow unless something happens in the meantime.
Re: Federico Chiesa
« Reply #690 on: Today at 09:38:25 am »
Arne's suggesting Soton for some game time if fitness build up continues on track.
Re: Federico Chiesa
« Reply #691 on: Today at 09:42:48 am »
Quote from: kaesarsosei on Today at 09:02:50 am
Can I ask, what's the point of this post? Genuine question.

If you are just being a c*nt, then fair enough.

Maybe he ran out of patience...
Re: Federico Chiesa
« Reply #692 on: Today at 10:20:13 am »
Quote from: Nu-Eclipse on Yesterday at 12:46:37 pm
I disagree. That's precisely what they would do in my opinion.

Even allowing for the ACL injury, Chiesa hasn't been that Chiesa for a good few years now and he was crap at Euro 2024. His ongoing injury issues were a clear red flag, and let's be honest: if he were still any good Juventus would've kept him, especially in light of their current creative struggles on the pitch. The asking price for him was so low in relative market terms because Juve really wanted rid of him.

But hey, my expectations for and of him are that low that I'm there to be proven wrong, I guess.

Having read Ian Graham's book, I do not think they bought a player out of potential embarrassment about what people on the internet might say.
Re: Federico Chiesa
« Reply #693 on: Today at 10:27:01 am »
Re: Federico Chiesa
« Reply #694 on: Today at 10:33:52 am »
Quote from: kaesarsosei on Today at 09:02:50 am
Can I ask, what's the point of this post? Genuine question.

If you are just being a c*nt, then fair enough.
Just being a c*nt
Re: Federico Chiesa
« Reply #695 on: Today at 10:34:13 am »
Re: Federico Chiesa
« Reply #696 on: Today at 12:15:16 pm »
I can't believe he left all those mountains behind to come and join us.
Re: Federico Chiesa
« Reply #697 on: Today at 12:28:30 pm »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Today at 12:15:16 pm
I can't believe he left all those mountains behind to come and join us.

Turin itself is pretty flat though. Quite dull.
Re: Federico Chiesa
« Reply #698 on: Today at 12:46:11 pm »
Mad stuff he isn't fit yet.
Re: Federico Chiesa
« Reply #699 on: Today at 12:49:11 pm »
Quote from: A Complete Flop on Today at 12:46:11 pm
Mad stuff he isn't fit yet.
You need to be patient
Re: Federico Chiesa
« Reply #700 on: Today at 12:57:33 pm »
Quote from: Hark the Howard Angels Sing on Today at 08:46:25 am
And Im sure Fredo is equally happy that Slots been patient. :D

Shame that Michael lost his patience with him as well.
Re: Federico Chiesa
« Reply #701 on: Today at 01:06:35 pm »
Quote from: The Final Third on Today at 09:38:25 am
Arne's suggesting Soton for some game time if fitness build up continues on track.

Is that the home game in March?
