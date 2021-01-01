The last comment on Chiesa was in October. There the fuck is this guy? Salah is playing all the games. We have basically just 5 forwards.



He was sidelined by Juventus and wasn't allowed to take part in pre-season because he was in the final year of his contract.He only signed for us on 29 August just before everyone pissed off for the first international break.When club football resumed the CL kicked in so there was no real training as we had 2 games a weeks so just recovery and prep. He made 2 sub appearances before playing an hour against West Ham on 25 September.He was an unused sub in the next game but seemingly picked up an injury at some point and then Slot indicated that he needed a personal pre-season to get up to speed.He played his first football since the end of September last week as he got 60 minutes for the U21 where he bagged a goal. Was ill so not available for Girona but hopefully in the squad either Fulham on the weekend or Southampton during the week.