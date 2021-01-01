« previous next »
Author Topic: Federico Chiesa  (Read 55637 times)

Re: Federico Chiesa
« Reply #600 on: Yesterday at 04:31:58 pm »
He's ill not on his deathebed.
Re: Federico Chiesa
« Reply #601 on: Yesterday at 04:37:31 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 04:31:58 pm
He's ill not on his deathebed.

Get big Jörg Schmadtke back as our Patch Adams.
Re: Federico Chiesa
« Reply #602 on: Yesterday at 04:39:07 pm »
You think Big Jorg is leaving Ibiza where he gets to snort coke off a Brazilian beauties arse cheeks?  :D
Re: Federico Chiesa
« Reply #603 on: Yesterday at 04:40:22 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 04:39:07 pm
You think Big Jorg is leaving Ibiza where he gets to snort coke off a Brazilian beauties arse cheeks?  :D

It's Christmas party season. Theres 100s of photocopiers across Liverpool aching for his cheeks.
Re: Federico Chiesa
« Reply #604 on: Yesterday at 05:22:36 pm »
Quote from: Sonofthewind on Yesterday at 04:30:06 pm
I want to be patient but feel like this is already below what were low expectations on a gamble. Poor bloke.

He's been here 3 months and got injured, give him some time to actually have a run of games eh?
Re: Federico Chiesa
« Reply #605 on: Yesterday at 06:24:53 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 12:00:19 pm
Injury record over the last two and a bit seasons is horrific.

chiesa" border="0

Its not that bad, lots of small niggles. Missed 7 club games last season and 8 the season before if you ignore the block of 6 at the beginning for fitness which I assume was like a pre-season for him judging by the name rather than an injury. I dont know how many games Juve played over that time but Id guess at approx. 100 (50 per season) so hes been available 85% of the time.
Re: Federico Chiesa
« Reply #606 on: Yesterday at 06:32:29 pm »
Many of you are going to look very silly when he explodes in the 2nd half of the season. :)
Re: Federico Chiesa
« Reply #607 on: Yesterday at 06:34:24 pm »
Quote from: Bread on Yesterday at 06:32:29 pm
Many of you are going to look very silly when he explodes in the 2nd half of the season. :)
They look silly now. Imagine shitchatting this much about a player who is ill
Re: Federico Chiesa
« Reply #608 on: Yesterday at 06:38:03 pm »
I have the feeling he's going to be a very useful player, particularly in the run in. Just need to give him time to get used to the team, tactics and the league.
Re: Federico Chiesa
« Reply #609 on: Yesterday at 06:40:57 pm »
Quote from: sminp on Yesterday at 06:24:53 pm
Its not that bad, lots of small niggles. Missed 7 club games last season and 8 the season before if you ignore the block of 6 at the beginning for fitness which I assume was like a pre-season for him judging by the name rather than an injury. I dont know how many games Juve played over that time but Id guess at approx. 100 (50 per season) so hes been available 85% of the time.

The issue though is that he would get a niggle. Comeback and then have his minutes managed and then when he tried to build up those minutes and start playing 90 minutes he would get another niggle. It was then a case of rinse and repeat.

https://www.transfermarkt.co.uk/federico-chiesa/leistungsdatendetails/spieler/341092/plus/0?saison=2023&verein=&liga=&wettbewerb=IT1&pos=&trainer_id=

Expecting him to come here and cope in a far more physical League was just a really strange decision.
Re: Federico Chiesa
« Reply #610 on: Yesterday at 06:48:57 pm »
Quote from: Ghost of christmas RAWK on Yesterday at 06:34:24 pm
They look silly now. Imagine shitchatting this much about a player who is ill

He's only ill now, imagine the consternation when he explodes later during the season...
Re: Federico Chiesa
« Reply #611 on: Yesterday at 07:05:42 pm »
Quote from: Ah Fruck Christmas on Yesterday at 06:48:57 pm
He's only ill now, imagine the consternation when he explodes later during the season...

I think we are waiting for Darwin to do that as well - the goals are right there....oh....I see. Explode as in go boom!
Re: Federico Chiesa
« Reply #612 on: Yesterday at 07:07:23 pm »
Quote from: Bread on Yesterday at 06:32:29 pm
Many of you are going to look very silly when he explodes in the 2nd half of the season. :)
Surely that will result in another injury layoff, though. 🤔
Re: Federico Chiesa
« Reply #613 on: Yesterday at 07:08:03 pm »
Quote from: Sprouts of Spion on Yesterday at 07:07:23 pm
Surely that will result in another injury layoff, though. 🤔

lol
Re: Federico Chiesa
« Reply #614 on: Yesterday at 07:09:20 pm »
Quote from: Sprouts of Spion on Yesterday at 07:07:23 pm
Surely that will result in another injury layoff, though. 🤔

illness, at minimum.
Re: Federico Chiesa
« Reply #615 on: Yesterday at 07:12:09 pm »
Quote from: Sprouts of Spion on Yesterday at 07:07:23 pm
Surely that will result in another injury layoff, though. 🤔
Depends what kind of explosian it is... he might just need a bum gun ;)
Re: Federico Chiesa
« Reply #616 on: Yesterday at 07:13:12 pm »
Quote from: Ghost of christmas RAWK on Yesterday at 07:12:09 pm
Depends what kind of explosian it is... he might just need a bum gun ;)

don't bring Siann into this.
Re: Federico Chiesa
« Reply #617 on: Yesterday at 07:49:42 pm »
Quote from: Bread on Yesterday at 06:32:29 pm
Many of you are going to look very silly when he explodes in the 2nd half of the season. :)

That would be his worst injury yet. Hard one to come back from
Re: Federico Chiesa
« Reply #618 on: Yesterday at 08:24:08 pm »
Hes played as much as I expected to be honest.
Re: Federico Chiesa
« Reply #619 on: Yesterday at 08:26:12 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 07:05:42 pm
I think we are waiting for Darwin to do that as well - the goals are right there....oh....I see. Explode as in go boom!

Like his waistline did before signing...
Re: Federico Chiesa
« Reply #620 on: Yesterday at 08:38:20 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 12:23:11 pm
Its interesting that because I didnt really look at the figures but when we signed I read a lot about people saying his injury issues since the ACL recovery wasnt that bad.

37 appearances across all competitions last season is respectable.  Jota has only bettered that once for us but he's hardly a great barometer.
But realistically Chiesa will never be reliable.
Re: Federico Chiesa
« Reply #621 on: Yesterday at 09:57:21 pm »
Quote from: Digger John Lewis Xmas Advert dodgy low tempo cover version on Yesterday at 08:33:25 am
The last comment on Chiesa was in October.  There the fuck is this guy?  Salah is playing all the games. We have basically just 5 forwards.

He was sidelined by Juventus and wasn't allowed to take part in pre-season because he was in the final year of his contract.

He only signed for us on 29 August just before everyone pissed off for the first international break.

When club football resumed the CL kicked in so there was no real training as we had 2 games a weeks so just recovery and prep. He made 2 sub appearances before playing an hour against West Ham on 25 September.

He was an unused sub in the next game but seemingly picked up an injury at some point and then Slot indicated that he needed a personal pre-season to get up to speed.

He played his first football since the end of September last week as he got 60 minutes for the U21 where he bagged a goal. Was ill so not available for Girona but hopefully in the squad either Fulham on the weekend or Southampton during the week.
Re: Federico Chiesa
« Reply #622 on: Yesterday at 10:28:30 pm »
Quote from: Buster Gonad on Yesterday at 08:38:20 pm
37 appearances across all competitions last season is respectable.  Jota has only bettered that once for us but he's hardly a great barometer.
But realistically Chiesa will never be reliable.

33 of those appearances were in Serie A and he only played the full 90 on 9 occasions. He was averaging 66 minutes per game.
Re: Federico Chiesa
« Reply #623 on: Yesterday at 11:19:32 pm »
Quote from: Paul JH on Yesterday at 01:40:44 pm
Why worry about what happened last season though? It's not last season, it's this season with a new manager. Very definition of shoe gazing.

Yes, because if history teaches us anything its that theres nothing to learn from past experiences.
Re: Federico Chiesa
« Reply #624 on: Yesterday at 11:28:22 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 10:28:30 pm
33 of those appearances were in Serie A and he only played the full 90 on 9 occasions. He was averaging 66 minutes per game.

Which is probably a good indicator of his role here - coming on for the last 30 mins, or starting games and going off after 60.
Re: Federico Chiesa
« Reply #625 on: Yesterday at 11:56:18 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 10:28:30 pm
33 of those appearances were in Serie A and he only played the full 90 on 9 occasions. He was averaging 66 minutes per game.

Yes realistically he's a squad option. We can only hope he's available for most of the 2nd half of the season.
Re: Federico Chiesa
« Reply #626 on: Today at 12:10:01 am »
Quote from: Buster Gonad on Yesterday at 11:56:18 pm
Yes realistically he's a squad option. We can only hope he's available for most of the 2nd half of the season.

Squad options need to have impeccable availability though. The likes of Kelleher, Gomez and Milner etc are/were great options because they can come in from the cold and play at a really high level. Chiesa doesn't offer that.
Re: Federico Chiesa
« Reply #627 on: Today at 12:12:01 am »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 12:10:01 am
Squad options need to have impeccable availability though. The likes of Kelleher, Gomez and Milner etc are/were great options because they can come in from the cold and play at a really high level. Chiesa doesn't offer that.
He has not so far but him being so far behind in terms of ready the Pl. He can do that. Lets see what happens the rest of the season.
Re: Federico Chiesa
« Reply #628 on: Today at 12:30:56 am »
Quote from: AndyMuller on Yesterday at 02:24:45 pm
I just remember him hitting the post.

might be on the same career trajectory as diomede  ;D
