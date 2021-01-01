« previous next »
Welcome to Liverpool Federico Chiesa

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Federico Chiesa
Reply #440 on: Yesterday at 09:49:43 pm
Hes missed 3 games over 2 game weeks for fucks sake. Some mad overreactions here.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Federico Chiesa
Reply #441 on: Yesterday at 10:05:51 pm
Quote from: smutchin on Yesterday at 05:27:29 pm
Um Ravanelli? Zola? Not exactly recent, I grant you.

The problem with the ones we've signed is they've been low rent/cheap buys. Rodgers's terrible eye for a player and wanting someone he'd worked with before that was Swansea's level (Borini), a cheap punt on a talented player with a lot of baggage (Balotelli), an injury prone and injured midfielder from a club who owed us money when we were skint (Aquilani). Dossena who barely even played for Italy. Italian players themselves aren't the problem.

We only signed Chiesa because he was cheap. He's a quality player but his value has dropped a lot because he had a bad injury and his stock has fallen from a few years back. If he was still playing at 2021 level then it'd be Chelsea or someone paying 80 million for him, not us. We hope we've boxed smart and got a bargain, but it's a punt because he was available cheap. It's more hope than expectation that it works out, but it's early days.
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Federico Chiesa
Reply #442 on: Today at 12:09:54 am
Its not a punt when your giving him over 100k a week on a 4 year deal. The club will be expecting big things and rightly so. He will be a big part of our rotation when he comes back hopefully he's fit to start at Brighton.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Federico Chiesa
Reply #443 on: Today at 02:03:32 am
So far it's going pretty much as expected. If Jota's injury is his typical 2-monther, the pressure will start to grow for this signing to prove its value. No reason for panic... yet.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Federico Chiesa
Reply #444 on: Today at 06:23:28 am
Quote from: sminp on Yesterday at 09:49:43 pm
Hes missed 3 games over 2 game weeks for fucks sake. Some mad overreactions here.

Hes played 20 minutes, total, in the PL and the CL thus far. Writing him off already would be silly but its entirely reasonable to point out that wed have liked to see more of him than we have done.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Federico Chiesa
Reply #445 on: Today at 07:31:47 am
Quote from: Knight on Today at 06:23:28 am
Hes played 20 minutes, total, in the PL and the CL thus far. Writing him off already would be silly but its entirely reasonable to point out that wed have liked to see more of him than we have done.

Yeah but he is injured to be fair. Probably just new training growing pains and all that.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Federico Chiesa
Reply #446 on: Today at 10:17:06 am
Quote from: Anfield Kopite on Yesterday at 08:09:46 pm
Vialli

Of course. Di Canio did all right as well. And although he was terrible for us, Balotelli did OK at City.

Joking aside, it's entirely irrelevant that we've had bad luck with Italian players in the past. Get the feeling Slot is being ultra-cautious with Chiesa and making sure he's fully up to speed before bringing him back into the squad.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Federico Chiesa
Reply #447 on: Today at 10:18:21 am
Not even sure he's still injured as it wasn't mentioned at all. Probably just tactical to make sure we've got enough options in other positions on the bench.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Federico Chiesa
Reply #448 on: Today at 10:20:19 am
Quote from: Knight on Today at 06:23:28 am
Hes played 20 minutes, total, in the PL and the CL thus far. Writing him off already would be silly but its entirely reasonable to point out that wed have liked to see more of him than we have done.

He hasn't had a pre-season, just individual training at Juve, his actual warming up didn't start until September. That and he doesn't know the system yet, Klopp waited until November to even give Robbo a sniff, and even later for Fabinho.

Quote from: amir87 on Today at 10:18:21 am
Not even sure he's still injured as it wasn't mentioned at all. Probably just tactical to make sure we've got enough options in other positions on the bench.

I think he doesn't know his role yet and isn't up to speed so why  use him. All things to be expected though
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Federico Chiesa
Reply #449 on: Today at 11:26:01 am
If he was 80-90% fit, would you have him on the bench in place of Nunez or Diaz, surely you'd still be easing him in. If he's there or there about you'd expect him to play a part vs Leipzig, but if not perhaps Brighton in the cup.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Federico Chiesa
Reply #450 on: Today at 11:38:09 am
As long as he isn't another Arthur...
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Federico Chiesa
Reply #451 on: Today at 12:14:34 pm
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 10:20:19 am
He hasn't had a pre-season, just individual training at Juve, his actual warming up didn't start until September. That and he doesn't know the system yet, Klopp waited until November to even give Robbo a sniff, and even later for Fabinho.

I think he doesn't know his role yet and isn't up to speed so why  use him. All things to be expected though

Yeah good points. Robbo and Fabinho had both played more PL/CL minutes by now than Chiesa has mind.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Federico Chiesa
Reply #452 on: Today at 12:18:59 pm
Quote from: Knight on Today at 12:14:34 pm
Yeah good points. Robbo and Fabinho had both played more PL/CL minutes by now than Chiesa has mind.

Both had signed much earlier and had pre-season and didn't have a minor injury. Neither of them were behind the best Right Winger in world football either.

Lads had about a month and a half of actual training since May, nevermind actually getting the tactical side.

I would hope to see him the next few weeks in the cup and CL, but I am not massively concerned he isn't around right now for the above reasons
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Federico Chiesa
Reply #453 on: Today at 12:22:36 pm
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 12:18:59 pm
Both had signed much earlier and had pre-season and didn't have a minor injury. Neither of them were behind the best Right Winger in world football either.

Lads had about a month and a half of actual training since May, nevermind actually getting the tactical side.

I would hope to see him the next few weeks in the cup and CL, but I am not massively concerned he isn't around right now for the above reasons

Sure. Theyre not identical. And as a flip side to your mitigating factors there are reasons you might expect an attacking player to get more minutes earlier on than a defender and a DM in terms of getting up to speed. All Im saying is that its not been an ideal start, wed probably have hoped to see more of him and, even when we can think of signings who took a while to get substantial minutes, Chiesa has still featured less than them.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Federico Chiesa
Reply #454 on: Today at 12:32:19 pm
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 12:18:59 pm
Both had signed much earlier and had pre-season and didn't have a minor injury. Neither of them were behind the best Right Winger in world football either.

Lads had about a month and a half of actual training since May, nevermind actually getting the tactical side.

I would hope to see him the next few weeks in the cup and CL, but I am not massively concerned he isn't around right now for the above reasons
Spot on 👍
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Federico Chiesa
Reply #455 on: Today at 03:12:33 pm
He was signed as a punt, not to say he can't still come good but if he was showing it in training he'd be getting time. It was always a long shot a guy signed at that price would break into our side given the quality we have in the forward positions. More likely he's a minamino type who does a job in league cup games and then we can get some kind of fee for him later.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Federico Chiesa
Reply #456 on: Today at 03:22:46 pm
Quote from: Redknight60 on Today at 03:12:33 pm
He was signed as a punt, not to say he can't still come good but if he was showing it in training he'd be getting time.

He's injured. He can't show it in training if he is injured.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Federico Chiesa
Reply #457 on: Today at 03:36:23 pm
premierinjuries showed him as "Late Fitness Test" yesterday (same as Bradley btw) so hopefully he wasn't risked but can play his part on Weds.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Federico Chiesa
Reply #458 on: Today at 03:36:28 pm
Quote from: Knight on Today at 12:22:36 pm
its not been an ideal start

True, but nor has it been anything to be concerned about.

Let's see where he is a month from now. Hopefully he'll be getting regular game time by then.

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Federico Chiesa
Reply #459 on: Today at 03:55:25 pm
Quote from: Redknight60 on Today at 03:12:33 pm
He was signed as a punt, not to say he can't still come good but if he was showing it in training he'd be getting time. It was always a long shot a guy signed at that price would break into our side given the quality we have in the forward positions. More likely he's a minamino type who does a job in league cup games and then we can get some kind of fee for him later.

He's coming back from injury and doing individual training. Hard for Slot to pick him you know.
