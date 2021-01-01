« previous next »
Welcome to Liverpool Federico Chiesa

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Federico Chiesa
Reply #440 on: Yesterday at 09:49:43 pm
Hes missed 3 games over 2 game weeks for fucks sake. Some mad overreactions here.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Federico Chiesa
Reply #441 on: Yesterday at 10:05:51 pm
Quote from: smutchin on Yesterday at 05:27:29 pm
Um Ravanelli? Zola? Not exactly recent, I grant you.

The problem with the ones we've signed is they've been low rent/cheap buys. Rodgers's terrible eye for a player and wanting someone he'd worked with before that was Swansea's level (Borini), a cheap punt on a talented player with a lot of baggage (Balotelli), an injury prone and injured midfielder from a club who owed us money when we were skint (Aquilani). Dossena who barely even played for Italy. Italian players themselves aren't the problem.

We only signed Chiesa because he was cheap. He's a quality player but his value has dropped a lot because he had a bad injury and his stock has fallen from a few years back. If he was still playing at 2021 level then it'd be Chelsea or someone paying 80 million for him, not us. We hope we've boxed smart and got a bargain, but it's a punt because he was available cheap. It's more hope than expectation that it works out, but it's early days.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Federico Chiesa
Reply #442 on: Today at 12:09:54 am
Its not a punt when your giving him over 100k a week on a 4 year deal. The club will be expecting big things and rightly so. He will be a big part of our rotation when he comes back hopefully he's fit to start at Brighton.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Federico Chiesa
Reply #443 on: Today at 02:03:32 am
So far it's going pretty much as expected. If Jota's injury is his typical 2-monther, the pressure will start to grow for this signing to prove its value. No reason for panic... yet.
