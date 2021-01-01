« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 6 7 8 9 10 [11]   Go Down

Author Topic: Welcome to Liverpool Federico Chiesa  (Read 29660 times)

Offline newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,010
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Federico Chiesa
« Reply #400 on: Yesterday at 11:10:53 pm »
Quote from: RedG13 on Yesterday at 10:51:43 pm
Could see the flashes but looked like he still getting up to speed with everything

goes together doesn't it. even reverse flash was fast
Logged

Offline Bobinhood

  • RAWK's Pam Ayres. Man without a hat.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,234
  • Hand over the Trophy
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Federico Chiesa
« Reply #401 on: Yesterday at 11:17:44 pm »
He's still way out of shape but hes still very dangerous, he's just one of these instinctive guys. He gets back fully fit and firing anywhere near his previous peak he's unplayable.  He should get better and better.
Logged
Amplification does not equal truth. 

"Put these seeds in your pocket. At least sunflowers will grow where you lie!"
A Ukrainian housewife to a young Russian soldier, Feb 24,2022.

Offline Sir Capon of Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats! RAWK Factor Winner 1897.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,887
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
    • https://murderouskaburdacus.bandcamp.com/
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Federico Chiesa
« Reply #402 on: Yesterday at 11:44:31 pm »
Hes too keen. Once hes calmed down hell be boss. Thought he did well
Logged

Offline wemmick

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,080
  • "Do it half-assed. That's the American Way!"
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Federico Chiesa
« Reply #403 on: Yesterday at 11:51:20 pm »
I like his attitude and aggression. He is not at all shy.
Logged

Offline SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,504
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Federico Chiesa
« Reply #404 on: Yesterday at 11:53:24 pm »
Quote from: Sir Capon of Debaser on Yesterday at 11:44:31 pm
Hes too keen. Once hes calmed down hell be boss. Thought he did well
just needs to get an 8-yard tap-in goal and he'll settle.

or a 30 yard screamer.

whatever.
Logged

Offline Sir Capon of Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats! RAWK Factor Winner 1897.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,887
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
    • https://murderouskaburdacus.bandcamp.com/
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Federico Chiesa
« Reply #405 on: Yesterday at 11:59:29 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 11:53:24 pm
just needs to get an 8-yard tap-in goal and he'll settle.

or a 30 yard screamer.

whatever.
Bit like Gakpo when he signed then he had that patch. Squads full of quality. Endo with an assist an all off of Quansahs legs.  Think that was my fave thing tonight. Heard a c*nt explode in anger. Might have been 2 or 3 of em
Logged

Offline MBL?

  • England Rugby Union's biggest fan. Accepts nothing smaller than 6.5 you know......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,621
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Federico Chiesa
« Reply #406 on: Today at 12:31:27 am »
You can see we've got a bargain here. He's dynamic in how he moves around the pitch, and that is one of the things I want to see from any forward we have nevermind one that has had injury issues. He definitely isn't in sync with how we attack though but you would expect that to improve quickly.

I was never that convinced with Gakpo because of the lack of dynamism but he seems to have taken a step up in that department in the last 6 months. Chiesa should have an easier run at it since he has that bit of pace.
Logged

Offline PeterTheRed ...

  • Edgelord. Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,101
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Federico Chiesa
« Reply #407 on: Today at 01:01:06 am »
Well, he is certainly not a £10 million player ...
Logged

Online xbugawugax

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,448
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Federico Chiesa
« Reply #408 on: Today at 02:25:53 am »
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on Today at 01:01:06 am
Well, he is certainly not a £10 million player ...

Certainly doesnt take corners then

glad that he has gotten his first start. not sure his impact can be bigger than dossena in terms of goals ;D
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 6 7 8 9 10 [11]   Go Up
« previous next »
 