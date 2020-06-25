Before he did his ACL, we all would've been delighted with this signing. So, lets hope he can get back to that kind of form.
The topic was covered a couple of times in the transfer thread. ACL tear was in 21/22, so he is a couple of years after it. It does take a while to recover, but recovery is possible and has been done many times before by elite players (VVD for example). I agree that hopefully he finds that form from before, but hopefully it isnt an ACL issue anymore.
Its exciting that there is an elite player in there for Slot to find the best of.