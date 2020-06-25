« previous next »
Author Topic: Welcome to Liverpool Federico Chiesa  (Read 14009 times)

Offline Passmaster Molby

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Federico Chiesa
« Reply #280 on: Yesterday at 09:39:40 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 09:35:36 pm
I did not read that right. ;D

I triple checked to make sure the last word was typed correctly 😆
Offline Gus 1855

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Federico Chiesa
« Reply #281 on: Yesterday at 09:40:17 pm »
Quote from: sminp on Yesterday at 04:00:48 pm
After Torres I swore Id never let myself love another player that much again but Chiesa has charmed me. What a man!

Never seen someone so happy to sign for any club ever before, not sure Id even be as happy as he is if I was signing for Liverpool.

Pretty much the same here.

I was properly gutted when Torres left, never felt quite like it in footballing terms.
Offline whtwht

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Federico Chiesa
« Reply #282 on: Yesterday at 09:42:52 pm »
Quote from: reddebs  on Yesterday at 09:38:48 pm
Be nice if he could remain how he is and not become some pretentious fashion victim like all the others arriving for training.

Offline MBL?

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Federico Chiesa
« Reply #283 on: Yesterday at 10:25:31 pm »
Is he a bit of a head down merchant?

In other news Barca wanted to pay Juve over 5 years and couldn't say if he would be registered. Absolutely love the shitshow they are in but at the same time you have to respect the balls on them. Mad bastards to still have a decent team at all with what's going on there.
Offline farawayred

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Federico Chiesa
« Reply #284 on: Yesterday at 11:09:38 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 08:51:38 pm
His wife's a model though.  ;D
Reminds me of Monica Bellucci a bit...
Offline disgraced cake

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Federico Chiesa
« Reply #285 on: Yesterday at 11:13:34 pm »
Scoring the winner tomorrow (if he's in the squad)

If not, will score the winner in his first match  :wave
Offline Kalito

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Federico Chiesa
« Reply #286 on: Yesterday at 11:56:51 pm »
Quote from: amir87 on Yesterday at 01:04:28 pm
Is there a signing day vlog for him? Cant see it on YouTube.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YAUrrs7kpcY
Online The Final Third

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Federico Chiesa
« Reply #287 on: Today at 12:12:02 am »
Quote from: Kalito on Yesterday at 11:56:51 pm
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YAUrrs7kpcY

His enthusiasm and just general demeanour is absolutely infectious - great for the fans and for the dressing room alike.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/YAUrrs7kpcY" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/YAUrrs7kpcY</a>
Offline Egyptian36

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Federico Chiesa
« Reply #288 on: Today at 01:11:31 am »
Quote from: The Final Third on Today at 12:12:02 am
His enthusiasm and just general demeanour is absolutely infectious - great for the fans and for the dressing room alike.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/YAUrrs7kpcY" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/YAUrrs7kpcY</a>

Behind every great man a great woman
Offline Pie Eyed

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Federico Chiesa
« Reply #289 on: Today at 02:03:56 am »
I absolutely love that his wife is so invested in the whole thing.

It appeared that she barely left his side the whole day, and had a smile on her face that matched his.
Offline gb096

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Federico Chiesa
« Reply #290 on: Today at 04:49:40 am »
Good luck to him, hopefully all works out and he is an absolute star on and off the pitch.
Offline Carra-ton

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Federico Chiesa
« Reply #291 on: Today at 05:28:13 am »
Chiesa was extremely comfortable in the intense short passing drills that Slot has been focussing on. He was comfortably finding passes in intense pressure.
Good signs.
Offline mullyred94

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Federico Chiesa
« Reply #292 on: Today at 06:06:48 am »
Quote from: Pie Eyed on Today at 02:03:56 am
I absolutely love that his wife is so invested in the whole thing.

It appeared that she barely left his side the whole day, and had a smile on her face that matched his.

Yep she clearly is very invested in his footballing career.
Offline Redbonnie

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Federico Chiesa
« Reply #293 on: Today at 08:15:29 am »
He is very likeable and his wife is an absolute stunner.  Good vibes about this one.
Offline MD1990

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Federico Chiesa
« Reply #294 on: Today at 08:17:29 am »
Quote from: The Final Third on Today at 12:12:02 am
His enthusiasm and just general demeanour is absolutely infectious - great for the fans and for the dressing room alike.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/YAUrrs7kpcY" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/YAUrrs7kpcY</a>
seem like a lovely couple.
Chiesa really came across well in that video very humble
Offline BobPaisley3

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Federico Chiesa
« Reply #295 on: Today at 08:32:26 am »
Quote from: Redbonnie on Today at 08:15:29 am
He is very likeable and his wife is an absolute stunner.  Good vibes about this one.
As I said in the transfer thread, my friend used to teach him and she knows the family relatively well. He really is a lovely young man. Humble and grateful for what hes achieved so far. Works so hard too. Very excited about seeing what he can bring.
Offline jepovic

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Federico Chiesa
« Reply #296 on: Today at 08:42:04 am »
Quote from: MBL? on Yesterday at 10:25:31 pm
Is he a bit of a head down merchant?

In other news Barca wanted to pay Juve over 5 years and couldn't say if he would be registered. Absolutely love the shitshow they are in but at the same time you have to respect the balls on them. Mad bastards to still have a decent team at all with what's going on there.
They still have a great academy, carrying the whole club now.
Offline jepovic

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Federico Chiesa
« Reply #297 on: Today at 08:42:43 am »
Quote from: Pie Eyed on Today at 02:03:56 am
I absolutely love that his wife is so invested in the whole thing.

It appeared that she barely left his side the whole day, and had a smile on her face that matched his.
Is that a slight dig at Zubimendi? :-)
Online Red-Soldier

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Federico Chiesa
« Reply #298 on: Today at 09:23:08 am »
Before he did his ACL, we all would've been delighted with this signing.  So, lets hope he can get back to that kind of form.
Online vblfc

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Federico Chiesa
« Reply #299 on: Today at 09:54:53 am »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 09:23:08 am
Before he did his ACL, we all would've been delighted with this signing.  So, lets hope he can get back to that kind of form.
The topic was covered a couple of times in the transfer thread. ACL tear was in 21/22, so he is a couple of years after it. It does take a while to recover, but recovery is possible and has been done many times before by elite players (VVD for example). I agree that hopefully he finds that form from before, but hopefully it isnt an ACL issue anymore.
Its exciting that there is an elite player in there for Slot to find the best of.
Online Red-Soldier

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Federico Chiesa
« Reply #300 on: Today at 09:58:08 am »
Just read that he's on 150 k, a week. 
Online Draex

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Federico Chiesa
« Reply #301 on: Today at 10:02:30 am »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 09:58:08 am
Just read that he's on 150 k, a week.

£125k I believe, was on 150k euros at Juv which we matched.
